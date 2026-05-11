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Retired Patriots offensive lineman Pete Brock graduates from University of Colorado 50 years after leaving Boulder to play in NFL

After a 13-year career with the New England Patriots and more than two decades leading the Patriots Alumni Club, former offensive lineman Pete Brock returned to Boulder, 50 years later, to graduate from the University of Colorado.

May 11, 2026 at 02:28 PM
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Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Patriots Pete Brock Graduation Colorado

Learning is a lifelong process.

For former New England Patriots offensive lineman Pete Brock, that mentality brought him back to the University of Colorado last week, 50 years after leaving Boulder, to finally become a college graduate.

"It was a check box unmarked, and I have very few of those left in my life," said Brock, who was selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 1976 NFL Draft.

"I wanted that one to be satisfied. It was always something I wanted to do."

Brock played the entirety of his 13-year career in New England, and was part of a 1978 team with 3,165 rushing yards that set a single-season NFL record that stood for 41 years until broken in 2019.

"I was living a dream," said Brock.

"It was something I targeted and went after and wanted to be part of what I did. I got a lot of breaks and a lot of hard work and made it happen. I played with some outstanding athletes and played on some really powerful Patriot teams."

Brock won the 1985 Ed Block Courage Award in 1985, honoring players from each team who exemplify sportsmanship, courage, and inspiration to their teammates.

He is part of the Patriots 1980s All-Decade team, and upon his retirement, created the New England Patriots Alumni Club which he helped run for 25 years.

Despite his success in business, consulting, and philanthropy, finishing his college education remained in the back of his mind.

"It wasn't a one-day thing," said Brock. "The day I left it was something that gnawed at me that I needed to complete and make happen."

Brock credits Colorado's continuing education program, which allowed him to complete his coursework remotely. Had he been required to return to Boulder, or had he known what it would take to earn his degree, he might not have done it.

Brock worked to earn 42 credits in one year – 12 credits in the summer, 15 in the fall, three in the winter, and his final 12 in the spring.

He earned a 3.57 GPA to make it to the 2026 commencement ceremony, intentionally, as it marked exactly 50 years since Brock left Boulder to begin his professional career with the Patriots.

Returning to the University of Colorado was also intentional.

Brock, a member of the Colorado Athletics Hall of Fame, could have reasonably transferred credits and finished elsewhere, but that wasn't part of his plan.

His brothers, Willie and Stan Brock, both followed him to the university to continue his legacy at the school. Under Colorado coaches Eddie Crowder and Bill Mallory, a deep team camaraderie was developed that resulted in lifelong friendships. Some of his teammates on the Buffaloes flew in from all over the country to see him walk the stage at graduation on May 2.

In the same way he was able to play his entire NFL career in New England, Brock was determined to finish what he started in Boulder as well.

"Graduating has always been a goal of mine, and I wanted to do it from the University of Colorado," Brock said.

"I could have transferred my credits, and that wasn't part of my goal. My goal was to graduate from the place that I started, and that was the University of Colorado."

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