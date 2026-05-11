Retired Patriots offensive lineman Pete Brock graduates from University of Colorado 50 years after leaving Boulder to play in NFL

"It wasn't a one-day thing," said Brock. "The day I left it was something that gnawed at me that I needed to complete and make happen."

Brock credits Colorado's continuing education program, which allowed him to complete his coursework remotely. Had he been required to return to Boulder, or had he known what it would take to earn his degree, he might not have done it.

Brock worked to earn 42 credits in one year – 12 credits in the summer, 15 in the fall, three in the winter, and his final 12 in the spring.

He earned a 3.57 GPA to make it to the 2026 commencement ceremony, intentionally, as it marked exactly 50 years since Brock left Boulder to begin his professional career with the Patriots.

Returning to the University of Colorado was also intentional.

Brock, a member of the Colorado Athletics Hall of Fame, could have reasonably transferred credits and finished elsewhere, but that wasn't part of his plan.

His brothers, Willie and Stan Brock, both followed him to the university to continue his legacy at the school. Under Colorado coaches Eddie Crowder and Bill Mallory, a deep team camaraderie was developed that resulted in lifelong friendships. Some of his teammates on the Buffaloes flew in from all over the country to see him walk the stage at graduation on May 2.

In the same way he was able to play his entire NFL career in New England, Brock was determined to finish what he started in Boulder as well.

"Graduating has always been a goal of mine, and I wanted to do it from the University of Colorado," Brock said.