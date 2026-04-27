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Terrell Jennings, Julian Ashby each 'draft' new furry friend at Pawtriots Dog Adoption & Draft Watch Party

The New England Patriots hosted a dog adoption event and draft watch party Saturday in support of their Pawtriots initiative, with two players going above and beyond to support the cause.

Apr 27, 2026 at 01:47 PM
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Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

While Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft was taking place in Pittsburgh on Saturday, another sort of draft was happening at Patriot Place.

The prospects in Foxborough all had tails and four legs, though, with the New England Patriots hosting a Pawtriots Pet Adoption and Draft Watch Party in the Sports Illustrated Pavilion.

"We are just thrilled that so many Patriots fans came out," said Dr. Dana Kraft, who has championed the Pawtriots initiative over the last year.

"Two of our players adopted dogs today."

For running back Terrell Jennings and his girlfriend, Simone, that was the objective going into the event.

He had been thinking about getting a dog since the end of last year, and after a few months of browsing online, Simone suggested they check out the Pawtriots adoption event.

It didn't take long for them to find their pup: a little mixed-breed dog with a cute face and laid-back disposition.

"He was just so chill," Jennings said of the dog they named TJ.

"There was a lady standing in the back by herself with him and it kind of reminded me of myself. I'm chill, laid back, kind of keep to myself. He kind of reminded me of myself."

Adopting a dog Saturday was not necessarily the plan for Patriots long snapper Julian Ashby.

He attended the event to support the cause and speak on a panel about the draft and dog adoption with teammates Andy Borregales and Bryce Baringer, as well as Patriots alumni Brian Hoyer, Dan Koppen, and Woodrow Hamilton.

But when Ashby met Mable, an adorable brown dog with hazel eyes, he couldn't leave her behind.

"She's just so friendly and there's an energy to her, but she's also super calm and already getting along with all her new friends – the other specialists," Ashby said.

"I know she's going to fit in great with their dogs and just have the best time hanging out. There was a little peer pressure, but they haven't led me astray yet. Bryce and Andy are always looking out, so what's one more adventure?"

The event was held in partnership with local animal organizations including the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Second Chance, Bay Path Humane Society, Vintage Pet Rescue, and the Potter League.

Along with the players and Dr. Dana Kraft, Patriots chairman & CEO Robert Kraft, Patriots Cheerleaders and Pat Patriot were in attendance to take photos with fans and help them find their new pet.

Fans were also encouraged to bring pet food, toys, collars, and leashes to donate to local shelters and support dogs in need.

"I just want to thank the Krafts for the initiatives they do to support these animals," said Ashby. "This is awesome."

Visit Patriots.com/Pawtriots to learn more about this initiative.

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