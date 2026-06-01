Drake Maye's inaugural Celebrity Softball Classic delivers joy, fireworks, and major impact for children's hospital

For that day, she says Araujo got to feel like a kid again. A similar sentiment was shared by the families of children in similar circumstances who got to attend the Celebrity Softball Classic on Sunday.

James Kelly, a teenager from Worcester, says he was slightly bummed to have been discharged a few days before the Mayes visited Boston Children's hospital, even though it meant he was going home. He was ecstatic to find out he was cleared to go to the game with his family, meet his Boston sports favorites, and take home a (softball) game-worn jersey signed by San Jose Sharks forward Will Smith.

"I'm a huge Patriots fan and I love Polar Park so just the entire atmosphere was so great," Kelly said.

"It just means a lot to me, personally. I talked to some kids at Boston Children's. It can feel really lonely sometimes, especially when you're in the hospital, but even when you're outside it's tough because there's still things you can't do. But I just love the Patriots and baseball and softball, so things like that just make me feel – it's tough having cancer and kidney disease but having stuff like that makes me know there are people who care."

Even beyond the entertainment of the game and getting to go on the field after to toss a football around and meet the players, the day allowed the patients to come together, make new friendships, and just be kids – even while navigating acute and chronic illnesses.

The on-field action didn't disappoint, though.

Maye, Smith, and Patriots left tackle Will Campbell had the top three performances in the home run derby. Maye and Smith ultimately tied in the final round with nine homers apiece, but the quarterback humbly let the former Boston College Eagle and Massachusetts native take the batting title.

In the golden arm challenge, wide receiver DeMario Douglas beat out teammates and fellow finalists Brendan Schooler and Bryce Baringer in their attempts to throw a ball from left field and hit bats lined up by first base.

Ann Michael Maye, now synonymous with her beloved baking videos on social media, made cookies with pediatric patients in a suite. Once the game started, she also hit a line-drive single in her first at-bat, with her plate appearance getting the biggest applause of anyone participating.