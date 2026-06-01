Drake Maye's inaugural Celebrity Softball Classic delivers joy, fireworks, and major impact for children's hospital

If you thought the players were having fun at Drake Maye's inaugural Celebrity Softball Classic on Sunday night, there were kids in the sold-out crowd having an even better time – despite a little rain.
The New England Patriots quarterback and his wife, Ann Michael Maye, hosted the event as the first activation of their MayeDay Family Foundation. The seven-inning game, complete with a home run derby, throwing competition, and fireworks, was exactly what the Mayes envisioned when they brainstormed ways to best impact the community.
What they didn't anticipate was the level of support for the event, and what it would mean to the children it was benefiting.
"It was absolutely unforgettable," said Alexandra Hladick Bueno, who serves as Boston Children's Hospital's public relations and external communications manager.
"At the end, on the field with all the patients and players meeting each other and then fireworks, music, rain! It felt like a movie. Our patient families were elated. I had multiple patients tell me it was the best day of their life."
The Mayes announced their foundation at the end of March and began selling tickets for the Celebrity Softball Classic at Polar Park in Worcester, Mass., home of the Triple A Worcester Red Sox.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel committed to coaching Team Pats, and rosters were teased to feature Patriots Hall of Famer Julian Edelman, NHL Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara, two-time Olympic gold medalist Meghan Keller, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, and Rhode Island-based comedian Matt Rife.
Both rosters were also stacked with Patriots. Polar Park was a packed house.
"They've embraced us since I got drafted," Maye said of the crowd. "I love these fans. I love playing for them. I love getting to meet them. I'm just thankful for them being here."
The turnout helped the Mayes make a tremendous impact.
When launching their non-profit, they shared that it would support various programs and initiatives in both New England and their home state of North Carolina. With the help of the Celebrity Softball Classic, the MayeDay Family Foundation's first play would be a three-year commitment to fund a child life therapist for the oncology floor at Boston Children's.
The Mayes made their first visit to the local children's hospital last Wednesday. They met a few patients in the comfort of their rooms before joining a larger group of kids for coloring and video games. Maye didn't go easy on them in Mario Kart.
One patient, Wesley Araujo, had written Maye a letter a few weeks before the visit, thanking him and Ann Michael for their donation. Araujo shared he was a big Patriots fan who was at Maye's first NFL start against the Houston Texans and saw his first touchdown in person.
The 16-year-old from Fall River, Mass., had a tough few months before their encounter, enduring three rounds of chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant since he was diagnosed with leukemia on Jan. 21.
Wesley was only a few days removed from his transplant when he met Maye in his hospital room.
"It really brightened his day," said Araujo's mother, Michelle Araujo. "It really did. He was so sick in the days leading up to his visit, but the impact that that encounter had on him was incredible. It gave him a burst of energy and it really felt so much better."
Maye and Araujo bonded over playing football, basketball, and baseball. The boy was thrilled when Maye followed Araujo back on Instagram, and when, within an hour of leaving the visit, Maye sent Araujo an encouraging direct message. Accompanying the message was a photo of Drake wearing the "Wes Strong" bracelet Araujo's father, Craig, had brought to give him.
Michelle Araujo recalls the scene immediately after, as her son, elated, called his friends to share the news. His friends chanted for him on FaceTime and it had the entire hospital room clapping.
"It was such a feel-good moment for all of us, but especially for Wes," Michelle Araujo said.
"You know how it goes with these young teens and their social media accounts. It was a big deal for Drake Maye to follow him back, and then, about 45 minutes later, to message him."
For that day, she says Araujo got to feel like a kid again. A similar sentiment was shared by the families of children in similar circumstances who got to attend the Celebrity Softball Classic on Sunday.
James Kelly, a teenager from Worcester, says he was slightly bummed to have been discharged a few days before the Mayes visited Boston Children's hospital, even though it meant he was going home. He was ecstatic to find out he was cleared to go to the game with his family, meet his Boston sports favorites, and take home a (softball) game-worn jersey signed by San Jose Sharks forward Will Smith.
"I'm a huge Patriots fan and I love Polar Park so just the entire atmosphere was so great," Kelly said.
"It just means a lot to me, personally. I talked to some kids at Boston Children's. It can feel really lonely sometimes, especially when you're in the hospital, but even when you're outside it's tough because there's still things you can't do. But I just love the Patriots and baseball and softball, so things like that just make me feel – it's tough having cancer and kidney disease but having stuff like that makes me know there are people who care."
Even beyond the entertainment of the game and getting to go on the field after to toss a football around and meet the players, the day allowed the patients to come together, make new friendships, and just be kids – even while navigating acute and chronic illnesses.
The on-field action didn't disappoint, though.
Maye, Smith, and Patriots left tackle Will Campbell had the top three performances in the home run derby. Maye and Smith ultimately tied in the final round with nine homers apiece, but the quarterback humbly let the former Boston College Eagle and Massachusetts native take the batting title.
In the golden arm challenge, wide receiver DeMario Douglas beat out teammates and fellow finalists Brendan Schooler and Bryce Baringer in their attempts to throw a ball from left field and hit bats lined up by first base.
Ann Michael Maye, now synonymous with her beloved baking videos on social media, made cookies with pediatric patients in a suite. Once the game started, she also hit a line-drive single in her first at-bat, with her plate appearance getting the biggest applause of anyone participating.
"Her batting average was better than mine in high school," Maye said of his wife, who played softball. "Great athlete. Great athlete. Still is."
Campbell drove her in with a home run in the bottom of the second inning and guard Mike Onwenu went yard after that to help Team Pats, led by Maye, almost erase an eight-run deficit against Team Sox, captained by cornerback Christian Gonzalez.
Gonzalez and Marcus Jones shined at shortstop and second base, respectively. Receiver Mack Hollins would have had three barefoot homers for "Team Sox" had Keller not made a great throw to get him out (with help from receiver Romeo Doubs, who pushed Hollins off the base path).
Linebacker Robert Spillane hit his second homer of the night in the top of the seventh to break a tie, and in the final frame, Maye's walk-off attempt was crushed but caught by an outfielder who ventured beyond the game's makeshift fence. Team Sox took the game, 17-16, depending on your interpretation of many rules throughout the competition.
Before the game, the Mayes presented an $80,000 check to the hospital. They also donated $1,000 for each home run hit during the derby and $2,500 for each hit in the game. The 70 total homers amounted to an additional $94,000 to their cause of funding a child life specialist and supporting other organizations.
The Mayes also presented a $5,000 check to North High School in Worcester before ceremonial first pitches. According to the MayeDay Family Foundation's official Instagram, the event raised more than $500,000.
"The child life specialists are so important because they are constantly trying to engage children to stay active and keep their minds busy, healthy, and positive," Michelle Araujo said.
"It's so important to have child life specialists on the floor because a parent can only do so much. Eventually, the child becomes frustrated with the parent, but when you have an outside, experienced voice giving the ideas, they accept it more from someone like that. They're always so welcoming, and they're there anytime we need them."
Boston Children's staff were present in Worcester to help facilitate such a special evening for the patient families.
They are among many who the Mayes thanked for helping make it all possible, including participants and Patriots fans who stayed for hours despite the rain.
With more than 9,000 people in attendance, packing Polar Park has Maye's wheels turning about the potential of the Celebrity Softball Classic for years to come.
"It means so much to see the turnout like this," said Ann Michael Maye. "It was such a fun idea for us, so to see so many fans out here supporting is so cool, but also to be giving back to the kids at Boston Children's is so inspiring."
Check out the best photos from the first annual MayeDay Celebrity Softball Game for charity at Polar Park on Sunday, May 31, 2026.