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Forged in Foxborough - Season 2, Episode 1: Building on the Identity

Drake Maye serves as honorary chair of 27th Annual Best Buddies Challenge, where Mack Hollins completed a 100-mile bike ride to Cape Cod

Photos: A.J. Brown makes debut at Patriots OTAs, presented by New Balance

Analysis: Inside A.J. Brown's First Patriots Practice and Other Takeaways From OTAs

Patriots Unfiltered 6/2: A.J. Brown Trade, OTA Recap/Takeaways, Team Updates

A.J. Brown, Will Campbell, TreVeyon Henderson, and Corey Durden | Player Media Availability 6/2

Josh McDaniels on A.J. Brown 6/2: "There's a force to the way he plays the game"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 6/2: "The opportunities everyone gets are going to be earned"

Film Review: Breaking Down A.J. Brown's Potential Role in the Patriots Offense

Patriots Acquire WR A.J. Brown in a Trade with the Philadelphia Eagles

Analysis: Patriots Acquire Star WR A.J. Brown in Blockbuster Trade With Eagles

Drake Maye's inaugural Celebrity Softball Classic delivers joy, fireworks, and major impact for children's hospital

Photos: Drake Maye hosts MayeDay Celebrity Softball Game for charity at Polar Park

Raymond Berry, Hall of Fame receiver and former Patriots coach, dies at 93

Nancy Meier Reflects on Her 51-Year Career with the Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered 5/28: OTA Recap & Takeaways, Charting the Depth, NFL News

Photos: First Look at Patriots OTAs presented by New Balance

Patriots Hit the Practice Field for OTAs | Hype Video

Drake Maye 5/27: "Trying to take it to the next level"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 5/27: "I'm going to be out there today in full force"

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Drake Maye's inaugural Celebrity Softball Classic delivers joy, fireworks, and major impact for children's hospital

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye’s new charity, the MayeDay Family Foundation, held its inaugural Celebrity Softball Classic at Polar Park on Sunday, raising money for a children’s hospital and other local causes.

Jun 01, 2026 at 04:05 PM
Author Image
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

If you thought the players were having fun at Drake Maye's inaugural Celebrity Softball Classic on Sunday night, there were kids in the sold-out crowd having an even better time – despite a little rain.

The New England Patriots quarterback and his wife, Ann Michael Maye, hosted the event as the first activation of their MayeDay Family Foundation. The seven-inning game, complete with a home run derby, throwing competition, and fireworks, was exactly what the Mayes envisioned when they brainstormed ways to best impact the community.

What they didn't anticipate was the level of support for the event, and what it would mean to the children it was benefiting.

"It was absolutely unforgettable," said Alexandra Hladick Bueno, who serves as Boston Children's Hospital's public relations and external communications manager.

"At the end, on the field with all the patients and players meeting each other and then fireworks, music, rain! It felt like a movie. Our patient families were elated. I had multiple patients tell me it was the best day of their life."

The Mayes announced their foundation at the end of March and began selling tickets for the Celebrity Softball Classic at Polar Park in Worcester, Mass., home of the Triple A Worcester Red Sox.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel committed to coaching Team Pats, and rosters were teased to feature Patriots Hall of Famer Julian Edelman, NHL Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara, two-time Olympic gold medalist Meghan Keller, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, and Rhode Island-based comedian Matt Rife.

Both rosters were also stacked with Patriots. Polar Park was a packed house.

"They've embraced us since I got drafted," Maye said of the crowd. "I love these fans. I love playing for them. I love getting to meet them. I'm just thankful for them being here."

Patriots Drake Maye Celebrity Softball Classic
Eric J. Adler

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The turnout helped the Mayes make a tremendous impact.

When launching their non-profit, they shared that it would support various programs and initiatives in both New England and their home state of North Carolina. With the help of the Celebrity Softball Classic, the MayeDay Family Foundation's first play would be a three-year commitment to fund a child life therapist for the oncology floor at Boston Children's.

The Mayes made their first visit to the local children's hospital last Wednesday. They met a few patients in the comfort of their rooms before joining a larger group of kids for coloring and video games. Maye didn't go easy on them in Mario Kart.

One patient, Wesley Araujo, had written Maye a letter a few weeks before the visit, thanking him and Ann Michael for their donation. Araujo shared he was a big Patriots fan who was at Maye's first NFL start against the Houston Texans and saw his first touchdown in person.

The 16-year-old from Fall River, Mass., had a tough few months before their encounter, enduring three rounds of chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant since he was diagnosed with leukemia on Jan. 21.

Wesley was only a few days removed from his transplant when he met Maye in his hospital room.

"It really brightened his day," said Araujo's mother, Michelle Araujo. "It really did. He was so sick in the days leading up to his visit, but the impact that that encounter had on him was incredible. It gave him a burst of energy and it really felt so much better."

Maye and Araujo bonded over playing football, basketball, and baseball. The boy was thrilled when Maye followed Araujo back on Instagram, and when, within an hour of leaving the visit, Maye sent Araujo an encouraging direct message. Accompanying the message was a photo of Drake wearing the "Wes Strong" bracelet Araujo's father, Craig, had brought to give him.

Michelle Araujo recalls the scene immediately after, as her son, elated, called his friends to share the news. His friends chanted for him on FaceTime and it had the entire hospital room clapping.

"It was such a feel-good moment for all of us, but especially for Wes," Michelle Araujo said.

"You know how it goes with these young teens and their social media accounts. It was a big deal for Drake Maye to follow him back, and then, about 45 minutes later, to message him."

Patriots QB Drake Maye, Ann Michael Maye
Photo via Michelle Araujo

For that day, she says Araujo got to feel like a kid again. A similar sentiment was shared by the families of children in similar circumstances who got to attend the Celebrity Softball Classic on Sunday.

James Kelly, a teenager from Worcester, says he was slightly bummed to have been discharged a few days before the Mayes visited Boston Children's hospital, even though it meant he was going home. He was ecstatic to find out he was cleared to go to the game with his family, meet his Boston sports favorites, and take home a (softball) game-worn jersey signed by San Jose Sharks forward Will Smith.

"I'm a huge Patriots fan and I love Polar Park so just the entire atmosphere was so great," Kelly said.

"It just means a lot to me, personally. I talked to some kids at Boston Children's. It can feel really lonely sometimes, especially when you're in the hospital, but even when you're outside it's tough because there's still things you can't do. But I just love the Patriots and baseball and softball, so things like that just make me feel – it's tough having cancer and kidney disease but having stuff like that makes me know there are people who care."

Even beyond the entertainment of the game and getting to go on the field after to toss a football around and meet the players, the day allowed the patients to come together, make new friendships, and just be kids – even while navigating acute and chronic illnesses.

The on-field action didn't disappoint, though.

Maye, Smith, and Patriots left tackle Will Campbell had the top three performances in the home run derby. Maye and Smith ultimately tied in the final round with nine homers apiece, but the quarterback humbly let the former Boston College Eagle and Massachusetts native take the batting title.

In the golden arm challenge, wide receiver DeMario Douglas beat out teammates and fellow finalists Brendan Schooler and Bryce Baringer in their attempts to throw a ball from left field and hit bats lined up by first base.

Ann Michael Maye, now synonymous with her beloved baking videos on social media, made cookies with pediatric patients in a suite. Once the game started, she also hit a line-drive single in her first at-bat, with her plate appearance getting the biggest applause of anyone participating.

"Her batting average was better than mine in high school," Maye said of his wife, who played softball. "Great athlete. Great athlete. Still is."

Patriots CB Marcus Jones and Christian Gonzalez, WR Mack Hollins
Eric J. Adler

Campbell drove her in with a home run in the bottom of the second inning and guard Mike Onwenu went yard after that to help Team Pats, led by Maye, almost erase an eight-run deficit against Team Sox, captained by cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Gonzalez and Marcus Jones shined at shortstop and second base, respectively. Receiver Mack Hollins would have had three barefoot homers for "Team Sox" had Keller not made a great throw to get him out (with help from receiver Romeo Doubs, who pushed Hollins off the base path).

Linebacker Robert Spillane hit his second homer of the night in the top of the seventh to break a tie, and in the final frame, Maye's walk-off attempt was crushed but caught by an outfielder who ventured beyond the game's makeshift fence. Team Sox took the game, 17-16, depending on your interpretation of many rules throughout the competition.

Before the game, the Mayes presented an $80,000 check to the hospital. They also donated $1,000 for each home run hit during the derby and $2,500 for each hit in the game. The 70 total homers amounted to an additional $94,000 to their cause of funding a child life specialist and supporting other organizations.

The Mayes also presented a $5,000 check to North High School in Worcester before ceremonial first pitches. According to the MayeDay Family Foundation's official Instagram, the event raised more than $500,000.

Drake Maye, Ann Michael Maye
Photo by Lexi Ehle

"The child life specialists are so important because they are constantly trying to engage children to stay active and keep their minds busy, healthy, and positive," Michelle Araujo said.

"It's so important to have child life specialists on the floor because a parent can only do so much. Eventually, the child becomes frustrated with the parent, but when you have an outside, experienced voice giving the ideas, they accept it more from someone like that. They're always so welcoming, and they're there anytime we need them."

Boston Children's staff were present in Worcester to help facilitate such a special evening for the patient families.

They are among many who the Mayes thanked for helping make it all possible, including participants and Patriots fans who stayed for hours despite the rain.

With more than 9,000 people in attendance, packing Polar Park has Maye's wheels turning about the potential of the Celebrity Softball Classic for years to come.

"It means so much to see the turnout like this," said Ann Michael Maye. "It was such a fun idea for us, so to see so many fans out here supporting is so cool, but also to be giving back to the kids at Boston Children's is so inspiring."

Photos: Drake Maye hosts MayeDay Celebrity Softball Game for charity at Polar Park

Check out the best photos from the first annual MayeDay Celebrity Softball Game for charity at Polar Park on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Drake Maye and Romeo Doubs
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Drake Maye and Romeo Doubs

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Drake Maye
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Drake Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Efton Chism III and Mack Hollins
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Efton Chism III and Mack Hollins

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Christian Gonzalez
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Christian Gonzalez

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Drake Maye
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Drake Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Julian Edelman
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Julian Edelman

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Christian Gonzalez and Mack Hollins
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Christian Gonzalez and Mack Hollins

Photo by Eric J. Adler
DeMario Douglas and Luke Maye
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DeMario Douglas and Luke Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Christian Gonzalez and Mack Hollins
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Christian Gonzalez and Mack Hollins

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Drake Maye, Ann Michael Maye
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Drake Maye, Ann Michael Maye

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Drake Maye
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Drake Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
DeMario Douglas
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DeMario Douglas

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Romeo Doubs
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Romeo Doubs

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Drake Maye
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Drake Maye

Photo by Lexi Ehle
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Photo by Eric J. Adler
Will Smith and Drake Maye
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Will Smith and Drake Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mack Hollins
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Mack Hollins

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Drake Maye, Ann Michael Maye
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Drake Maye, Ann Michael Maye

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Drake Maye
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Drake Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brenden Schooler
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Brenden Schooler

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Jack Westover, Brenden Schooler, Mack Hollins, Jared Wilson and Marcus Jones
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Jack Westover, Brenden Schooler, Mack Hollins, Jared Wilson and Marcus Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Beau Maye, Cole Maye, Luke Maye, Drake Maye, Ann Michael Maye
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Beau Maye, Cole Maye, Luke Maye, Drake Maye, Ann Michael Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Will Smith
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Will Smith

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Drake Maye
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Drake Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mike Vrabel
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Mike Vrabel

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Marcus Jones
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Marcus Jones

Photo by Lexi Ehle
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Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mack Hollins
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Mack Hollins

Photo by Eric J. Adler
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Drake Maye, Ann Michael Maye

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye
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Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
DeMario Douglas
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DeMario Douglas

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Will Campbell
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Will Campbell

Photo by Eric J. Adler
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Photo by Lexi Ehle
Drake Maye
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Drake Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jared Wilson, Robert Spillane, Jack Westover
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Jared Wilson, Robert Spillane, Jack Westover

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Rhamondre Stevenson

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Rhamondre Stevenson, Matt Rife and Hunter Henry
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Rhamondre Stevenson, Matt Rife and Hunter Henry

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matt Rife and Hunter Henry
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Matt Rife and Hunter Henry

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rhamondre Stevenson and Matt Rife
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Rhamondre Stevenson and Matt Rife

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Robert Spillane and Hunter Henry
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Robert Spillane and Hunter Henry

Photo by Eric J. Adler
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Photo by Eric J. Adler
Drake Maye, Will Smith
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Drake Maye, Will Smith

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Matt Rife and Will Campbell
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Matt Rife and Will Campbell

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ann Michael Maye
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Ann Michael Maye

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Christian Gonzalez
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Christian Gonzalez

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Dave Portnoy
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Dave Portnoy

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ann Michael Maye, Robert Spillane
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Ann Michael Maye, Robert Spillane

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Matt Rife and Drake Maye
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Matt Rife and Drake Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Julian Edelman
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Julian Edelman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ann Michael Maye
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Ann Michael Maye

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Drake Maye
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Drake Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Efton Chism III
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Efton Chism III

Photo by Lexi Ehle
DeMario Douglas
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DeMario Douglas

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Christian Gonzalez, Will Campbell
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Christian Gonzalez, Will Campbell

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Drake Maye
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Drake Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Julian Edelman
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Julian Edelman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mack Hollins
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Mack Hollins

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Drake Maye and Julian Edelman
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Drake Maye and Julian Edelman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
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Photo by Eric J. Adler
Christian Gonzalez and Drake Maye
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Christian Gonzalez and Drake Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
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Drake Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Romeo Doubs, Rhamondre Stevenson, DeMario Douglas
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Romeo Doubs, Rhamondre Stevenson, DeMario Douglas

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Brenden Schooler, Dave Portnoy
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Brenden Schooler, Dave Portnoy

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Drake Maye and Ann Michael Maye
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Drake Maye and Ann Michael Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
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Drake Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jared Wilson
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Jared Wilson

Photo by Lexi Ehle
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Drake Maye and Ann Michael Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Christian Gonzalez
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Christian Gonzalez

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Julian Edelman
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Julian Edelman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ann Michael Maye
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Ann Michael Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Will Campbell
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Will Campbell

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Mack Hollins
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Mack Hollins

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Christian Gonzalez
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Christian Gonzalez

Photo by Lexi Ehle
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Photo by Eric J. Adler
DeMario Douglas
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DeMario Douglas

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Will Campbell, Robert Spillane
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Will Campbell, Robert Spillane

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Mack Hollins and Brenden Schooler
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Mack Hollins and Brenden Schooler

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Efton Chism III
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Efton Chism III

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Will Campbell
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Will Campbell

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Julian Edelman
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Julian Edelman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Zdeno Chára
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Zdeno Chára

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Julian Edelman
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Julian Edelman

Photo by Lexi Ehle
DeMario Douglas and Drake Maye
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DeMario Douglas and Drake Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Drake Maye, Ann Michael Maye
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Drake Maye, Ann Michael Maye

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Julian Edelman
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Julian Edelman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Drake Maye
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Drake Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brenden Schooler
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Brenden Schooler

Photo by Lexi Ehle
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Drake Maye

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Photo by Eric J. Adler
Christian Gonzalez
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Christian Gonzalez

Photo by Lexi Ehle
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Drake Maye, Ann Michael Maye

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Will Campbell
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Will Campbell

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Christian Gonzalez
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Christian Gonzalez

Photo by Lexi Ehle
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Drake Maye, Ann Michael Maye

Photo by Lexi Ehle
DeMario Douglas and Luke Maye
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DeMario Douglas and Luke Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mack Hollins
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Mack Hollins

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Dave Portnoy
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Dave Portnoy

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Drake Maye, Julian Edelman
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Drake Maye, Julian Edelman

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Rhamondre Stevenson

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Tommy DeVito
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Tommy DeVito

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Julian Edelman
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Julian Edelman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mike Onwenu, Drake Maye, Rhamondre Stevenson
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Mike Onwenu, Drake Maye, Rhamondre Stevenson

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Drake Maye
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Drake Maye

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Robert Spillane
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Robert Spillane

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Ann Michael Maye
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Ann Michael Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matt Rife
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Matt Rife

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Romeo Doubs
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Romeo Doubs

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Drake Maye
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Drake Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mack Hollins
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Mack Hollins

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Julian Edelman
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Julian Edelman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Romeo Doubs
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Romeo Doubs

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Dave Portnoy
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Dave Portnoy

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Drake Maye
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Drake Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Megan Keller
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Megan Keller

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jack Westover
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Jack Westover

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Rhamondre Stevenson

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Drake Maye
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Drake Maye

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Christian Gonzalez
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Christian Gonzalez

Photo by Lexi Ehle
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Drake Maye, Ann Michael Maye

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Christian Gonzalez
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Christian Gonzalez

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Tommy DeVito
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Tommy DeVito

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Will Smith
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Will Smith

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mack Hollins
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Mack Hollins

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Jill Saulnier
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Jill Saulnier

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Romeo Doubs
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Romeo Doubs

Photo by Lexi Ehle
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Drake Maye, Ann Michael Maye

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Christian Gonzalez
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Christian Gonzalez

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Jill Saulnier
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Jill Saulnier

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Megan Keller
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Megan Keller

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Drake Maye, DeMario Douglas
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Drake Maye, DeMario Douglas

Photo by Lexi Ehle
Hunter Henry
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Hunter Henry

Photo by Lexi Ehle
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Drake Maye, Ann Michael Maye

Photo by Lexi Ehle
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