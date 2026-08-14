Gamebook: Colts at Patriots Preseason Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, August 13, 2026.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Gamebook: Patriots vs. Seahawks Super Bowl LX Game
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Super Bowl LX game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, February 8, 2026.
Gamebook: Patriots at Broncos AFC Championship Game
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 25, 2026.
Gamebook: Texans at Patriots Divisional Round Game
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, January 18, 2026.
Gamebook: Chargers at Patriots Wild Card Game
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, January 11, 2026.
Gamebook: Dolphins at Patriots Week 18
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 18 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 4, 2026.
Gamebook: Patriots at Jets Week 17
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 17 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 28, 2025.
Gamebook: Patriots at Ravens Week 16
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 16 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, December 21, 2025.
Gamebook: Bills at Patriots Week 15
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 15 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 14, 2025.
Gamebook: Giants at Patriots Week 13
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 13 game against the New York Giants on Monday, December 1, 2025.
Gamebook: Patriots at Bengals Week 12
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 23, 2025.