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Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Fri Aug 14 - 12:25 AM | Tue Aug 18 - 11:55 AM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 2: Pieces Falling Into Place

Patriots Postgame Show 8/13: Full Breakdown of Patriots Preseason Opener Against the Colts

Game Observations: 8 Takeaways From the Patriots First Preseason Game vs. the Colts

Full Highlights | Colts at Patriots Preseason Week 1

Game Notes: Patriots Make 2026 Preseason Debut Against the Colts

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/13

Photos: Patriots Tie the Colts | Preseason Week 1 presented by Sony

Indianapolis Colts Postgame Quotes 8/13

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 8/13: "The turnovers are great; I love us attacking the football"

Patriots Top Plays vs. Indianapolis Colts | 2026 Preseason Preseason Week 1

Behind the Scenes of Making the New England Patriots New Football Facility

Bradyn Swinson denies Riley Leonard's pass to force turnover on downs

Andy Borregales nails 52-yard FG to extend Patriots lead

John Saunders Jr. snags Riley Leonard's deep ball for 26-yard INT

DeVito finds Efton Chism III for 20-yard gain

DeVito's 12-yard TD pass pinpoints Kyle Williams inside the end zone

K.J. Britt forces fumble on Anthony Richardson during scramble, Isaiah Iton recovers

Dell Pettus recovers a forced fumble at Colts goal line

Tommy DeVito lasers 18-yard pass to Mack Hollins over the middle

Tip drill! Kindle Vildor intercepts Richardson's pass intended for Coleman Owen

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Gamebook: Colts at Patriots Preseason Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

Aug 13, 2026 at 10:57 PM
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Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

Download the Colts at Patriots Gamebook [PDF]

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Game Observations: 8 Takeaways From the Patriots First Preseason Game vs. the Colts

Game Notes: Patriots Make 2026 Preseason Debut Against the Colts

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/13

Indianapolis Colts Postgame Quotes 8/13

Gamebook: Colts at Patriots Preseason Week 1

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Patriots Postgame Show 8/13: Full Breakdown of Patriots Preseason Opener Against the Colts

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Bradyn Swinson denies Riley Leonard's pass to force turnover on downs

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