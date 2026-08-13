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Patriots Sign RB JaMycal Hasty; Place RB Terrell Jennings on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced that they have signed RB JaMycal Hasty. In addition, the Patriots placed RB Terrell Jennings on injured reserve.

Aug 13, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed RB JaMycal Hasty. In addition, the Patriots placed RB Terrell Jennings on injured reserve.

Hasty, 29, spent time in New England in 2023 and 2024 and also spent time in training camp with the Patriots in 2025. The 5-foot-8, 205-pounder, was originally claimed off waivers by New England from Jacksonville on Nov. 13, 2024. He played in two games with New England in 2023 and during the 2024 season, he played in 15 games and finished with 20 rushing attempts for 69 yards and caught 10 passes for 59 yards and 1 touchdown. Hasty originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with San Francisco in 2020 out of Baylor. After two seasons in San Francisco (2020-21), Hasty was acquired off waivers by Jacksonville on Aug. 31, 2022. He was released by Jacksonville on Nov. 11, 2023. Overall, Hasty has played in 56 regular season games and has 479 rushing yards on 121 attempts with 4 touchdowns and 60 receptions for 375 yards and 2 touchdowns. He has also played in five postseason games and has 36 rushing yards and 13 yards receiving. Hasty spent the 2025 season on the Miami practice squad.

Jennings, 25, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Florida A&M in 2024. He spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster for one game and then being signed to the 53-man roster late in the year and seeing action in three games. The 6-foot, 222-pounder, began the 2025 season on the practice squad, was elevated to the active roster for three games and then signed to the 53-man roster in late October. He played in seven games last year before finishing the year on injured reserve. Overall, he has played in 10 games with 36 rushing attempts for 106 yards and 1 touchdown, 1 reception for 9 yards and 2 kickoff returns for 59 yards.

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