Patriots Sign RB JaMycal Hasty; Place RB Terrell Jennings on Injured Reserve

Hasty, 29, spent time in New England in 2023 and 2024 and also spent time in training camp with the Patriots in 2025. The 5-foot-8, 205-pounder, was originally claimed off waivers by New England from Jacksonville on Nov. 13, 2024. He played in two games with New England in 2023 and during the 2024 season, he played in 15 games and finished with 20 rushing attempts for 69 yards and caught 10 passes for 59 yards and 1 touchdown. Hasty originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with San Francisco in 2020 out of Baylor. After two seasons in San Francisco (2020-21), Hasty was acquired off waivers by Jacksonville on Aug. 31, 2022. He was released by Jacksonville on Nov. 11, 2023. Overall, Hasty has played in 56 regular season games and has 479 rushing yards on 121 attempts with 4 touchdowns and 60 receptions for 375 yards and 2 touchdowns. He has also played in five postseason games and has 36 rushing yards and 13 yards receiving. Hasty spent the 2025 season on the Miami practice squad.