Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown Joins Patriots Pregame and Postgame Shows

The New England Patriots are excited to announce that Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown will join the Patriots Pregame and Postgame Shows this season, bringing his unique perspective and championship experience to fans throughout the season.
Brown joins an expanded game-day coverage team featuring new host Jack Webb alongside longtime Patriots.com contributors Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault. Together, the group will preview every Patriots game before kickoff and provide immediate analysis, reaction and insight following the final whistle.
One of the most accomplished and beloved players in franchise history, Brown spent his entire 15-year NFL career with the Patriots and played a pivotal role in the organization's first three Super Bowl championships. A versatile playmaker who excelled as a wide receiver, return specialist and defensive back, Brown was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2012 and most recently served as an assistant coach with the team from 2020-24.
Now, Brown will bring that extensive football knowledge and firsthand experience to Patriots fans each week as part of the organization's flagship digital game day programming.
"I'm just excited to get back in it and have a presence around the game, being able to talk about it with knowledgeable people and putting out a good product," said Brown.
The Patriots Pregame Show will air for one hour prior to every game, offering fans the latest news, injury updates, matchup analysis and key storylines heading into kickoff. Following the game, the Patriots Postgame Show will provide instant reaction, highlights, analysis and discussion amongst the panel and fans of the biggest moments and turning points.
Leading the coverage will be Jack Webb, who joins Patriots.com after a collegiate football career at the University of Maine and then a move into sports broadcasting and play-by-play. Webb, currently the sports director at WFVX in Bangor, was named the National Sports Media Maine Sports Broadcaster of the Year in 2025. As host, he will guide discussions with Brown, Perillo and Dussault while helping deliver a comprehensive game-day viewing experience for Patriots fans.
Perillo enters his 28th season covering the team for Patriots.com and remains one of the most recognizable voices covering the Patriots. Dussault enters his eighth season with the team and continues to provide reporting, analysis and feature coverage as part of the site's editorial team. Combined with Brown's NFL experience as both a player and coach, the group offers fans a blend of insider football perspective and daily team coverage.
"I hope it just brings a different insight," said Brown. "I played for a long time, and I'll be able to share those experiences from being on the inside of it and give a little bit of insight into what I would be thinking in those situations."
The new-look pregame and postgame shows will debut Thursday night, starting at 6:15 p.m., leading into the Patriots first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.