Patriots alumni help host educational football clinic for kids and their parents

After the New England Patriots finished up with training camp Tuesday afternoon, players made way for the potential future of the sport.

Designed to introduce football to families in a fun and engaging environment, the Patriots Foundation hosted a Parent & Youth Educational Clinic on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.

While children ages six to 12 participated in a series of interactive drills, their parents attended educational sessions led by Patriots alumni and staff about the benefits of football, player safety, skill development, and character-building lessons learned through the sport.

"The whole idea of this clinic is for young kids to get excited about playing football," said retired Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer, addressing the La Salle Academy varsity football team – in attendance to volunteer with their head coach: retired Patriots center Dan Koppen.

"You guys all play. We love it. You know how much the game means to you. We want to make sure that it's a lot of fun for these kids and keeps them moving. Make sure the kids are active and moving around. That is the best thing you can do – that and encouraging them. Give them words of encouragement about how much you love playing football. That's the biggest goal for today."

Hoyer and Koppen were joined by fellow Patriots alumni players Rob Ninkovich and Jonas Gray, as well as Dr. Jen Welter, the first woman to coach in the NFL, to lead children through stations that focused on skills and fundamentals. Coaches from Xaverian High School also assisted with the clinic.

While children rotated through quarterback, running back, wide receiver, linebacker, and defensive end drills, their parents learned about how much football could offer their kids.

The initiative was part of "Play Football Month," where the Patriots uplift youth and high school football through camps, clinics, community events, and opportunities to play flag and tackle.

"It's encouraging and exciting to be out here because as long as I've been around the sport of football, I envy these young kids because I do wish I would have gotten exposed and started with it as early as they are," said Dr. Michael Akinbola, Patriots director of rehab/physical therapist, who was present to speak and answer questions during the parent session.