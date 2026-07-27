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Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch 22 Mon Jul 27 - 09:50 AM | Tue Jul 28 - 12:55 PM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 2: Pieces Falling Into Place

Patriots Host Annual Training Camp Bike Giveaway

Training Camp-Cast 7/27: Day Three Walkthrough, Second Years Step Up, Receiver Room Depth

Patriots team up with Good Sports to donate 40 bikes to kids in need

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 7/27: "It's our job to get them ready and help them improve"

Photos: Patriots Surprise kids with bikes after Training Camp

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Patriots team up with Good Sports to donate 40 bikes to kids in need

In what has become a favorite tradition at Patriots training camp, New England players helped the Patriots Foundation and Good Sports donate bikes to 40 local children associated with Father Bill’s & MainSpring.

Jul 27, 2026 at 11:06 AM
Author Image
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

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Photo by Eric J. Adler

After a long day of training camp, you wouldn't expect New England Patriots players to be as happy to go for a bike ride as they were on Sunday.

But with dozens of children waiting to be surprised with those bikes in the back corner of the practice fields at Gillette Stadium, you could understand their excitement.

"Growing up, that was pretty much the only way I used to be able to see my friends or get to their houses," said Patriots second-year safety Craig Woodson, who had just pushed a lavender bike, a bit too small for his legs to pedal, out to a little girl named Delaney.

"We used to ride our bikes all over the neighborhood. Whatever house we were at, you would see all our bikes in the front yard. That's how you knew where we were. We were always riding around outside. It's a blessing to be able to give that experience to these kids."

In what has become a favorite tradition at Patriots training camp, players helped facilitate the bicycle donation with the Patriots Foundation.

To support local youth experiencing housing insecurity, and to encourage healthy habits, the Patriots Foundation partnered with Good Sports to give away 40 bikes to kids associated with Father Bill's & MainSpring.

Good Sports, based in Braintree, Mass., is a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding equitable access to youth sports and physical activity. Through donations of sports equipment, apparel, and other resources, the organization helps children in high-need communities participate in athletic and recreational programs.

Father Bill's & MainSpring is a nonprofit serving southeastern Massachusetts that provides housing, shelter, and support services to individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The organization works to help families achieve stable housing and greater long-term self-sufficiency.

Thanks to the collaboration, children of all ages and riding ability took home helmets and customized sports bags in addition to new bikes.

For the kids, it made for a nice bonus to watching practice and getting autographs from Patriots players – which is all they anticipated.

"For them to be able to go for a ride outside and have those simple childhood experiences is everything," Woodson said after the surprise.

"No matter what your circumstances are at home, they deserve the opportunity to feel that freedom. I hope they use these bikes every day and I'm just grateful we can give them this blessing."

Photos: Patriots Surprise kids with bikes after Training Camp

To support local youth experiencing housing insecurity and encourage healthy habits, Good Sports and the New England Patriots Foundation surprised 40 kids with new bikes at the conclusion of Training Camp on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

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Christian Gonzalez

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Hunter Henry

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Chad Muma
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Chad Muma

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DeMario Douglas
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Robert Spillane
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Kobee Minor, Marcellas Dial Jr., Dell Pettus

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Kenneth Harris

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