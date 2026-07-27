Patriots team up with Good Sports to donate 40 bikes to kids in need

After a long day of training camp, you wouldn't expect New England Patriots players to be as happy to go for a bike ride as they were on Sunday.

But with dozens of children waiting to be surprised with those bikes in the back corner of the practice fields at Gillette Stadium, you could understand their excitement.

"Growing up, that was pretty much the only way I used to be able to see my friends or get to their houses," said Patriots second-year safety Craig Woodson, who had just pushed a lavender bike, a bit too small for his legs to pedal, out to a little girl named Delaney.

"We used to ride our bikes all over the neighborhood. Whatever house we were at, you would see all our bikes in the front yard. That's how you knew where we were. We were always riding around outside. It's a blessing to be able to give that experience to these kids."

In what has become a favorite tradition at Patriots training camp, players helped facilitate the bicycle donation with the Patriots Foundation.