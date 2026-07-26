Day 2 Blogservations: Defense makes some noise early in camp

- The Patriots officially announced the signing of second-round pick Gabe Jacas and the rookie was on hand in Foxborough working out on the lower rehab field. He did not take part in the practice, but his presence was a positive sign after the rookie missed the entire offseason program. There is no timetable for his return.

- There were no changes to the camp lists as Harold Landry and C.J. Dippre (left wrist) remain on PUP while Terrell Jennings and Brenden Schooler are on NFI. There were a couple of additions to the attendance list as fullback Reggie Gilliam and wide receiver Jeremiah Webb were not spotted during the workout.

- The Patriots made a pair of minor roster moves Saturday afternoon, claiming rookie wide receiver Kobe Prentice off waivers from Carolina and releasing first-year offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez. The 5-10, 184-pound Prentice played three seasons at Alabama before finishing his career at Baylor. He played in 38 career games and finished with 86 catches for 1,160 yards and 11 touchdowns.

- As the players wrapped up their pre-practice conditioning and were set to begin the workout, rookie offensive linemen Caleb Lomu and Dametrious Crownover ran a lap around the field on the right while pumping up the large crowd that was on hand. The fans seemed to enjoy the early jolt of energy from the rookies.

- The offensive line had some adjustments as Morgan Moses appeared to get one of his veteran days off. Moses was present for the start of practice, but when the team began 11-on-11 work, Lomu took his spot at right tackle while the veteran went to the lower field. When the offense needed a sixth offensive lineman, Lomu served in that capacity while Marcus Bryant subbed in at right tackle. Lomu took reps as the "jumbo tight end" on Saturday as well, and the fact that he continued in that role on Sunday despite replacing Moses indicates the coaching staff likely wants to get him get as many reps as possible with an eye toward the regular season.

- There was a slight change with the second group up front as well with Ben Brown and Andrew Rupcich switching positions. On Saturday Brown was at center while Rupcich played left guard. They swapped on Sunday while the remainder of the group featured Bryant at left tackle, Caedan Wallace at right guard and James Hudson at right tackle.

- Two days and two standout catches for Kayshon Boutte, both of which featured the wideout losing his helmet when he hit the ground. Boutte made a nice adjustment near the right sideline and made a diving catch in traffic.

- Obviously it is still very early in the process, but initial impressions of rookie Eli Raridon have been positive. The tight end out of Notre Dame was chosen in the third round and expected to learn from veterans Hunter Henry and Julian Hill, but Hill's season-ending knee injury may have changed that. Raridon could find himself as Henry's top backup, and he showed some athleticism in the early practices. On Saturday he easily got behind the coverage on a quick out-and-up down the seam, but Tommy DeVito's pass was overthrown preventing the connection. He was targeted by DeVito again on Sunday and made a nice grab near the left sideline. The true tests will come when the pads are on next week, but Raridon looks the part as a receiver.

- Speaking of tight ends, Tanner Arkin was a notable presence at times during 11-on-11 work. The undrafted rookie out of Illinois has tremendous size at 6-4, 262 and was known for his blocking prowess with the Illini. He took some reps with the regular offense, on one play splitting out wide to help block on a screen. Again, with depth behind Henry a concern there will be opportunities for someone to carve out a roster spot and perhaps a role in the offense.