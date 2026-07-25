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Transcript: Drake Maye Press Conference 7/25

Read the full transcript from Drake Maye's press conference on Saturday, July 25, 2026. 

Jul 25, 2026 at 07:27 AM
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New England Patriots

PATRIOTS QUARTERBACK DRAKE MAYE

PRESS CONFERENCE
July 25, 2026

Q: How would you assess day one?

DM: It's great to be back out here, that's the first thing. Shout out to the fans. Thought the guys had some energy. We can clean some things up. I think that's what camp is - the first couple of days, you kind of get in the swing of going full speed again. I think you got some run plays now, kind of different than OTAs. But we got some stuff to clean up offensively, I think for sure, but I think we made some plays and we just got to be consistent and more efficient.

Q: Milton [Williams] took notice of the fact that you went to A.J. [Brown] on the first play of 11-on-11. Didn't convert, but it must feel good to have a guy like that out there.

DM: I think I had to. One-on-one over there with Gonzo [Christian Gonzalez]. I was going to try to start off the camp with a little bang, but I got to make a better throw for him. But I think it's a great comp for them too, all camp. CD [Carlton Davis III], we got two great corners, we got Marcus [Jones] inside, got a great secondary, so our receivers and tight ends will get some great work.

Q: How hard is it to turn the page from last year?

DM: I mean, obviously it stings, but I don't think it's very hard because you're still hungry. I think you got something to chase, and I think that's one of the best things about experiencing it. Obviously not getting to where we wanted and finishing off how we wanted, but you experienced it, know what it's like and know what it takes to get there. And we got to be even better because, our standard from last year, if we just play the same way, we won't make it there.

Q: With that said, Drake, your coach was saying that he wants to 'go,' have a strong sense of urgency. Players that we've talked to have said that as well. How important is that for you guys to come get it right from the beginning of camp this year?

DM: I think just come firing off. You know, we start with week one. I think that speaks for itself on a rematch. So, I think we got to bring our A-game, and it starts in camp. It gives us a great mindset for camp of getting things going early and firing all cylinders. So, we got some tough work, but looking forward to it.

Q: Drake, your second year in this offense now, how does that affect your comfortability and ability to see things this year that maybe you didn't see last year?

DM: I think understanding the little things. I think going through the installs and understanding the little details that coach talks about, and knowing them before he tries to reiterate it to us. And one of the biggest things is just seeing plays that we've ran against certain defenses over and over again. I think you understand better answers, better places to go with the football and just better timing. So that's the nature of it.

Q: Drake, when it comes to operating faster in the offense, we've heard that a lot from the coaches, wanting you guys to go faster. What goes into that for you?

DM: I think getting us in the right play first. I think getting set under center, getting ready to get it in the gun. I think just moving faster. We got a good play that we like against the defense, just train our guys to be, "hey, once we get down on the football and get set, we're going." We did a lot of great things on offense. We had a bunch of statistics, we did a bunch of things high in the league. I think just creating more plays. I think we could even create more plays, snap the ball earlier in the play clock and get some things going.

Q: Drake, what do you know about DeAndre Hopkins, and what's it like seeing him out here helping the wide receivers out?

DM: Yeah, I mean, I'm from the South and DeAndre Hopkins went to Clemson, which is two hours down the road. So, anybody of that kind of player, that's my era of watching college football, and seeing him in the NFL, having him on my fantasy team. So, it's cool to shake his hand, and his hands are twice as big as mine. And just having him be out here, share some information and just be a young adult and a great player in this league, a legendary player to play at a high level and share some information's awesome.

Q: What'd you think about the Kayshon's [Boutte] catch there on the sideline?

DM: Yeah, I mean, it's nothing new. I mean, you guys see it. I mean, all year last year and the year before, and he just keeps doing things right. And I'm proud of him for getting in there, jumping in there. And he understands if he's got something down the sideline and a ball down the field, he's got a chance it's coming his way. So, great catch, and I think that was the better start off camp with a little bit of a deep one. So, we were one-for-one to start.

Q: Drake, what were some of your biggest takeaways from having a full season handling protections, and how do you want to continue to grow this season?

DM: Yeah, I think being on the same page. I think playing the game a little bit with some of these safeties, with some of these linebackers. [Robert] Spillane likes to move around and try to hop on different sides of the center to try to mess with us, and I think that's good work for us to be on the same page. And the biggest thing is just being loud. I think being loud, being communicative. The biggest thing for these guys is they hear me, understand the mic point and "let's go." So, these guys have been great. I think pressure patterns is another thing of where they like to bring guys and why the front looks like that. So, different things like that.

Q: Christian's been pretty open about wanting a new contract. What does it mean to you, as one of his teammates, the fact that he's out here, he's participating and he's giving you guys a look even though he doesn't have that resolved?

DM: I think that shows his main focus, and that's football. He's the best corner in the league in my opinion. He's, not the big rah-rah guy. He does it his own way, but he does it at the highest level. So I'm glad to be his teammate. We're around the same age, and I tell him, "Will [Campbell], that he's my rook because I was a first-round pick and Will's the next. But Gonzo's someone I look up to, even at the same age. I look up to how he does things, how he handles himself and his swagger he has in his own way. I think it's great to see him out here playing around. And I think you saw it in the locker room before. Everybody was wondering, "what's Gonzo going to do?" And he's coming out here, and first play, he's guarding A.J. in man coverage. So, that's the Patriots.

Q: Drake, you mentioned being loud and communicating. Has it been easier for you to do that now? Like we remember last year Mike was constantly pushing you, "Go celebrate with your teammates. Go talk to this guy. Go do that." Has it become more natural for you?

DM: It has to. I think for me, the biggest thing I kept on saying last year was like, "I feel like I need to do something in this league before I start." And they kept on pushing me, said, "You got to expect that to happen." So, I definitely got some more comfort in that area of pushing the guys, and think I need to do it more – celebrating, be louder and show my personality more. I think the guys will see that naturally. So, I think that's what camp's for, and you build through it, and you get to new levels. That's the best thing about spending every day, all day with each other.

Q: Drake, you're still working with a new center. What are the things that are important to you, and how's that going with Jared [Wilson]?

DM: Yeah, I mean, the last snap in practice was my fault. I held the cadence a little long. But Jared, he's natural there. I think Garrett [Bradbury], you get to know a center for a year, and you get to know his little things, how he likes things, if he's going left and I'm going right, how it works, little under center things and how he understands mic points. But Jared, he's smart. He's real smart. I wanted him to play with me in college. He went to the SEC. I don't blame him, but, I think he's done a great job of understanding what comes with playing center. You got to be loud. You got to be, "me and you, it's our show." So, I think he's done a great job. Just getting used to little things under center, how he likes to do silent cadence and stuff like that. But he's got a great feel for the cadence. And he saw Garrett do it last year, which is a great look for him.

Q: Drake, this offseason, did you make any changes to your body, like adding weight or anything? And during the time off, did you and the guys get together to throw or anything like that?

DM: Yeah, I think my program's going to say 6'4, 225, and that's how we keep it. You guys won't know what I gain, if I lose. So, I think that's the best part about having some inside information. So no, I'm just trying to keep my body in the healthiest form. So, if you guys think I look like 230, I may be 220, it doesn't matter. So, I know and our strength guys know, so that's what's important. And then yeah, we had the guys come to North Carolina again like last year. Got on the lake and got three days of work. It was good to have those guys there, and I think it's huge in the offseason, right before camp, to get guys going and have them. I feel like we had a good group, some good sessions and it was fun work.

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