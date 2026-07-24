Coach Vrabel Sets the Stage for Patriots Camp with Updates on Gonzalez, Jacas, Hopkins and More

The Patriots are getting the ball rolling on the 2026 season with the full squad reporting for training camp on Friday, ahead of New England's first training camp practice on Saturday.

To kick things off, head coach Mike Vrabel and select veterans spoke to reporters inside the New Balance Athletics Center on Friday morning. Along with addressing several hot-button topics, Vrabel shared his initial message with his team on what's the NFL equivalent of the first day of school.

"We have to be able to build each and every year. We have to start over and figure out the things we do well. That starts over each and every training camp," Vrabel said. "To try to make it as simple as I can, you talk about earning a role, building a team, the camaraderie, you spend a lot of time together, prepare for the journey. Then, be able to prepare to win."

Another talking point from a player perspective is going from being an underdog to being hunted following a trip to the Super Bowl last season. According to returning captain Marcus Jones, New England is preparing for having a target on their back as the reigning AFC champs.

"Knowing where you are and what type of team you are is very important. We're the team that's being hunted and you have to wear that chip on your shoulder," Jones said.

With the Patriots gearing up for their first camp practice on Saturday, here are the headlines from Vrabel's first press conference of training camp.

Gabe Jacas Latest: Pats Second-Round Pick Hasn't Reported to Training Camp

The first order of business addressed by Vrabel was an ongoing contract negotiation with second-round draft pick Gabe Jacas. Jacas is one of two rookie draft picks who are unsigned in the NFL, with Rams first-rounder Ty Simpson being the other. The 55th overall pick hasn't reported to training camp as the two sides continue to hammer out Jacas's rookie contract.

"We're continuing to work through the contract," Vrabel said on Friday morning. "Those have been positive [negotiations] between the club and his representatives. Hopefully, we'll get him in here sooner rather than later. I'm not going to put a timeline on it or a timeframe, but I've spoken to Gabe personally. Excited to get him in when he's under contract."

The Pats head coach added he and New England's training staff have been in contact with Jacas, who had surgery to "take care of some things," this offseason. Since he's not under contract or in the building, Jacas's current health status is unknown following offseason surgery. With any rookie, it's difficult to make up for lost practice time in training camp and edge rusher is a position group where New England is a bit thin. The hope was that Jacas would be an immediate contributor, but now his health, contract, and readiness to participate fully in practice once he is signed are question marks.

"When he is here, we'll evaluate him physically and make sure he's ready to practice football," Vrabel said. "We admittedly will be somewhat cautious just because it's a unique situation."

Although rookie contracts are slotted by the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, details such as guaranteed money and payment schedules can still be negotiated. It's unclear what the holdup is on Jacas's deal, but he's the only Patriot who hasn't reported to training camp this week.

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez Reports to Camp, Extension Talks Ongoing

Another major storyline heading into training camp is ongoing contract talks with star CB Christian Gonzalez. Gonzalez is eligible for an extension on his rookie contract entering his fourth NFL season, with the Patriots picking up his fifth-year option earlier this offseason.