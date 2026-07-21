 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch 22 Thu Jul 23 - 02:01 PM | Fri Jul 24 - 11:30 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - FRIDAY: 11:30 AM, HC MIKE VRABEL PRESS CONFERENCE | SATURDAY: 9:45 AM, PATRIOTS UNFILTERED (LIVE FROM TRAINING CAMP)

Forged in Foxborough Episode 2: Pieces Falling Into Place

Dante Scarnecchia Gets Dogs Ready For Pawtriots Training Camp Adoption Event

Patriots Unfiltered 7/23: Training Camp Preview, Latest News/Buzz, Remaining Questions

Patriots Sign TE Mitch Van Vooren and LB Riley Wilson; Release FB Brock Lampe

Patriots Catch-22 7/22: Training Camp Preview, Burning Questions

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Patriots Training Camp Preview: Wide Receiver

New England Patriots continue to uplift global expansion of youth football in 2026 NFL FLAG Championships

Patriots Unfiltered 7/21: Training Camp Preview, Positional Breakdowns, Recent Roster Moves

Pawtriots to Host Second Annual Training Camp Opening Day Dog Adoption Event on Saturday, July 25

Photos: Patriots Rookies and QBs report to Training Camp

Patriots Foundation Launches Road Trip Raffle

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

New England Patriots to Host Dog Adoption Event at Training Camp

Patriots Sign DT Isaiah Iton

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerbacks

Patriots Training Camp Preview: Cornerback

Patriots Position Snapshot: Edge

Patriots Training Camp Preview: Edge

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

In the lead-up to 2026 training camp, we’re inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the quarterbacks.

Jul 21, 2026 at 07:30 AM
Author Image
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Quarterbacks: Drake Maye, Tommy DeVito, Behren Morton (rookie)

The excitement level for Patriots QB Drake Maye entering his third NFL season can be felt throughout Gillette Stadium as training camp begins this summer.

Patriots quarterbacks Tommy DeVito (left), Drake Maye (middle), and Behren Morton (right).
Photos by Lexi Ehle and Eric J. Adler
Patriots quarterbacks Tommy DeVito (left), Drake Maye (middle), and Behren Morton (right).

Related Links

After finishing second in MVP voting, Maye established himself as one of the league's best quarterbacks in his second season. The 23-year-old led the NFL in total QBR, expected points added, completion percentage over expectation, raw completion rate, yards per pass attempt, and passer rating. Now, Maye goes into this season with the same offensive system and play-caller for the first time in his pro or collegiate career, with Josh McDaniels returning as Patriots offensive coordinator.

During the spring, the focus for Maye seemed to be on using the scheme continuity to master his craft before the snap, whether that is making pre-snap adjustments or calling the plays himself at the line of scrimmage. The Patriots coaches occasionally sent Maye out without a play call during minicamp and OTA practices, giving him the reins to train him to win before the snap. Assuming his grasp of the offense has improved in year two, that should also help the Patriots play at a faster tempo this season.

Last season, the Patriots averaged 28.6 seconds per play, 28th in the NFL. New England was also last in the league in no-huddle usage. Along with being better equipped to anticipate potential issues being presented by the defense, Maye's mastery of McDaniels's system could allow him and the offense to play faster.

Although he was terrific in the regular season, Maye's EPA per drop-back went from a league-best +0.31 to -0.27 in the postseason, where he faced a gauntlet of the NFL's best defenses (Chargers, Texans, Broncos, Seahawks). The next step for Maye is performing at his best against elite defenses. With the help of an improved supporting cast, the hope is that Maye grows from the experience of his first playoff run and is even better in key moments this season.

More specifically, there were a few coverages that gave Maye some trouble that defenses will likely try to use against him moving forward. Mainly, the two coverages the Pats QB was the least efficient against last season were cover six (-0.31 EPA/play) and cover zero (-0.18). Cover six is a split-safety coverage that combines quarters to one side and cover two on the other. Cover zero is usually an all-blitz without a deep safety. For Maye and McDaniels, having better answers to those two coverages is a must heading into the 2026 season.

As for who will back up Maye in the Patriots quarterback room, fourth-year pro Tommy DeVito is the odds-on favorite to be Maye's primary backup. During spring practices, DeVito took the lion's share of the reps with the second-team offense, with sixth-rounder Behren Morton's 11 pass attempts in the team's final spring practice being the only reps the rookie got in minicamp.

DeVito threw the ball well during the spring with some impressive completions, such as a deep touchdown to WR Kayshon Boutte and throwing WR Kyle Williams open in the back of the end zone. Given his starting experience with the Giants and year in the Pats system, the 27-year-old DeVito appears to be QB2. That said, most teams now carry three quarterbacks due to the emergency quarterback rule on game day and Morton showed well enough in the spring to continue working with him.

The Patriots head into training camp with high hopes that Drake Maye will make another run at being the NFL's Most Valuable Player while leading New England on a deep playoff run once again.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

In the lead-up to 2026 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the wide receivers.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerbacks

In the lead-up to 2026 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the cornerbacks.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Edge

In the lead-up to 2026 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the edge.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

In the lead-up to 2026 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the running backs.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers

In the lead-up to 2026 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the off-the-ball linebackers.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

In the lead-up to 2026 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the safeties.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends/Fullbacks

In the lead-up to 2026 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the tight ends and fullbacks.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

In the lead-up to 2026 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the offensive line.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Interior Defensive Line

In the lead-up to 2026 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the interior defensive line.

news

Patriots Training Camp Earns National Recognition in Newsweek Fans' Choice Awards

The New England Patriots earned recognition at the Newsweek Fans' Choice Awards for having one of the best training camp experiences in the NFL.

news

10 Leftover Thoughts on the Patriots Following Joint Practices in Minnesota

After two joint practices with the Vikings, here's what caught the eye for the Patriots in Minnesota.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

New England Patriots continue to uplift global expansion of youth football in 2026 NFL FLAG Championships

Pawtriots to Host Second Annual Training Camp Opening Day Dog Adoption Event on Saturday, July 25

Patriots Foundation Launches Road Trip Raffle

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots Sign DT Isaiah Iton

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Dante Scarnecchia Gets Dogs Ready For Pawtriots Training Camp Adoption Event

Patriots Unfiltered 7/23: Training Camp Preview, Latest News/Buzz, Remaining Questions

Forged in Foxborough Shorts: Drake Maye on the New Additions

Patriots Catch-22 7/22: Training Camp Preview, Burning Questions

Patriots Training Camp Preview: Wide Receiver

Forged in Foxborough Shorts: 42 Days

Patriots Unfiltered 7/21: Training Camp Preview, Positional Breakdowns, Recent Roster Moves

Patriots Rookies Arrive for Training Camp

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Pawtriots to Host Second Annual Training Camp Opening Day Dog Adoption Event on Saturday, July 25

Patriots Announce Dates for 2026 Training Camp Presented by New Balance

Forged in Foxborough Episode 2: Pieces Falling Into Place

Patriots Announce 2026 Schedule

Key Dates on the 2026 NFL and Patriots Calendar

Advertising