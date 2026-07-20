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Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerbacks

In the lead-up to 2026 training camp, we’re inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the cornerbacks.

Jul 20, 2026 at 09:13 AM
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Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Roster: Channing Canada, Brandon Crossley, Carlton Davis III, Marcellas Dial, Christian Gonzalez, Kenneth Harris, Marcus Jones, Kobee Minor, Karon Prunty, Kindle Vildor, Charles Woods

Analysis: Christian Gonzalez headlines the cornerback group that will also return starters Carlton Davis III and Marcus Jones. All three played key roles in the Patriots trip to the Super Bowl last season, and they remain, arguably, the strongest position groups on the 2026 roster.

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Photos by Eric J. Adler and Lexi Ehle

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Gonzalez confirmed his place among the elite corners in the game with his game-sealing interception in the AFC Championship, then an outstanding effort in the Super Bowl. He was present at mandatory minicamp but didn't participate in the competitive team portions as it appears he and the team are working toward a new contract.

This will be the biggest storyline as training camp gets underway. Until something is worked out the rest of the position group can expect extra reps.

Carlton Davis came on strong at the end of the season and delivered his first fully healthy regular season of his career. Davis, 29, is still in his prime and saved his best play for the playoffs. If he can stay healthy he gives the Patriots a big, physical corner who's now played in two Super Bowls. He's a great complementary piece to Gonzalez.

Marcus Jones' all-around game came together in 2025, with his return ability, coverage skills and surprising physicality all showing up throughout the entire season. He's a moveable weapon on defense for coordinator Zak Kuhr, where his ability to get lost in the wash as he blitzes off the edge is dangerous. Jones remains one of the stickiest slot cornerbacks in the game and was voted team captain for the first time in 2025.

Charles Woods filled in at times throughout the 2025 season, playing 117 snaps. He and Kindle Vildor bring NFL experience to the cornerback room with a collection of youngsters battling alongside them to carve out a role for themselves. Vildor saw a lot of action in the spring; he's got 80 career games with 27 starts and could be one of the few new additions to crack the lineup this season.

Marcellas Dial, Kobee Minor and Karon Prunty represent Day 3 selections of the last three seasons, while Canada and Crossley represent those not drafted. There's more opportunity at this position than might appear. Minor and Prunty saw meaningful snaps in the spring when Gonzalez and Davis were out, while Crossley made some plays from the slot as well, a spot where Dial was standing out last summer before getting hurt.

This is a competitive position group that the Patriots have been consistently stocking.

Bottom Line: With their top trio in place, the Patriots cornerback group is among the NFL's best, but there are multiple roles available behind them. Woods was solid last year and Vildor has a bunch of NFL experience, while the recent Day 3 picks and undrafteds like Dial, Minor and Prunty are all looking to break through. Special teams will have a big say in who makes the cut, but the fourth and fifth cornerback slots are wide open. Joint practice drill matchups against receivers like Alec Pierce and DeVonta Smith should be fun.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

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