Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerbacks

Gonzalez confirmed his place among the elite corners in the game with his game-sealing interception in the AFC Championship, then an outstanding effort in the Super Bowl. He was present at mandatory minicamp but didn't participate in the competitive team portions as it appears he and the team are working toward a new contract.

This will be the biggest storyline as training camp gets underway. Until something is worked out the rest of the position group can expect extra reps.

Carlton Davis came on strong at the end of the season and delivered his first fully healthy regular season of his career. Davis, 29, is still in his prime and saved his best play for the playoffs. If he can stay healthy he gives the Patriots a big, physical corner who's now played in two Super Bowls. He's a great complementary piece to Gonzalez.

Marcus Jones' all-around game came together in 2025, with his return ability, coverage skills and surprising physicality all showing up throughout the entire season. He's a moveable weapon on defense for coordinator Zak Kuhr, where his ability to get lost in the wash as he blitzes off the edge is dangerous. Jones remains one of the stickiest slot cornerbacks in the game and was voted team captain for the first time in 2025.