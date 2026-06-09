Patriots Announce Dates for 2026 Training Camp Presented by New Balance

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Today, the New England Patriots announced the dates for public access to practices for their 2026 Training Camp, presented by New Balance. Veteran players will report on Friday, July 24. The team's first public practice will take place the next day on Saturday, July 25 at 10:30 a.m. All outdoor training camp practices will take place on the upper grass fields behind Gillette Stadium. Parking and access to all public practices are free, giving fans their first opportunity to see the 2026 Patriots in action.

In addition, the Patriots will host three joint practice sessions this summer. The first will be with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, Aug. 11, prior to hosting the Colts for their preseason opener on Thursday, Aug. 13. The following week, the Patriots will host two days of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday, Aug. 19, and Thursday, Aug. 20, prior to their game with the Eagles on Saturday, Aug. 22. The joint practice with the Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 20 will be the final public practice of the season.

Dates and times for practice are subject to change. Updated schedules can be found on the Patriots training camp website, www.patriots.com/trainingcamp, and on the Patriots and Gillette Stadium apps.

This year marks the 67th annual training camp for the Patriots, including their 24th consecutive camp at Gillette Stadium.

Gates will open at 9:15 a.m., approximately one hour prior to each day's practice. Start times vary and are listed below, with most practices starting at 10:15 a.m. and lasting approximately two hours. While all practices are scheduled to take place on the upper grass training camp practice fields, any practices moved inside the WIN Waste Innovations Field House will be closed to the public.

All practice dates and times are subject to change. Fans who plan to attend practices are encouraged to check the Patriots website or app for daily updates. Fans can also call the training camp hotline for updates at (508) 549-0001.

2026 PATRIOTS TRAINING CAMP PUBLIC PRACTICE DATES

The dates and times for each of the 13 public practices are listed below. Gates to the practice fields will open at 9:15 a.m. each day.

Date | Approximate Practice Times