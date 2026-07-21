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Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch 22 Thu Jul 23 - 02:01 PM | Fri Jul 24 - 11:30 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - FRIDAY: 11:30 AM, HC MIKE VRABEL PRESS CONFERENCE | SATURDAY: 9:45 AM, PATRIOTS UNFILTERED (LIVE FROM TRAINING CAMP)

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Pawtriots to Host Second Annual Training Camp Opening Day Dog Adoption Event on Saturday, July 25

On Saturday, July 25, the Kraft family and the Patriots will once again open training camp with another Pawtriots dog adoption event. Join New England Patriots players and the Pawtriots program in supporting pet adoption while meeting dozens of adoptable dogs.

Jul 21, 2026 at 11:37 AM
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New England Patriots

Last year, the Patriots debuted their Pawtriots program by hosting their first dog adoption event on the opening day of training camp. Since then, the Pawtriots have hosted multiple events helping hundreds of dogs find their forever homes. On Saturday, July 25, the Kraft family and the Patriots will once again open training camp with another Pawtriots dog adoption event. Join New England Patriots players and the Pawtriots program in supporting pet adoption while meeting dozens of adoptable dogs from the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts, Animal Rescue League of Boston, Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton, Buddy and Friends Animal Rescue, Potter League of Rhode Island, and Second Chance Animal Services.

Watch as Patriots players introduce the newest class of adoptable "rookies" looking to earn a spot on your roster. Fans are encouraged to complete adoption paperwork before arriving at training camp to help make the adoption process as smooth as possible. Whether you're looking for a speedy rookie, a dependable veteran or your team's next Most Valuable Pup, our shelter partners have dogs of all ages, sizes and personalities ready to become the newest member of your family.

For more information, visit https://www.patriots.com/pawtriots. Links to each agency's adoption process are listed in the FAQs.

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