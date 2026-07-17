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Forged in Foxborough Episode 2: Pieces Falling Into Place

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Patriots Release DT Travis Shaw

The Patriots announced that they have released rookie free agent defensive tackle Travis Shaw today.

Jul 17, 2026 at 02:36 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released rookie free agent defensive tackle Travis Shaw today.

Shaw, 21, signed with the Patriots on May 20, 2026 as a non-drafted rookie free agent from Texas. He played his first three college seasons at North Carolina (2022-24) before transferring to Texas for the 2025 season. The 6-foot-5, 334-pounder, has played in 50 games with one start during his college career and finished with 68 total tackles and 2 fumble recoveries. Last season at Texas, Shaw played in 13 games with one start and finished with 13 total tackles.

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