Patriots Release DT Travis Shaw

Shaw, 21, signed with the Patriots on May 20, 2026 as a non-drafted rookie free agent from Texas. He played his first three college seasons at North Carolina (2022-24) before transferring to Texas for the 2025 season. The 6-foot-5, 334-pounder, has played in 50 games with one start during his college career and finished with 68 total tackles and 2 fumble recoveries. Last season at Texas, Shaw played in 13 games with one start and finished with 13 total tackles.