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Patriots Sign DT Isaiah Iton

The Patriots announced today the signing of first-year DT Isaiah Iton. 

Jul 20, 2026 at 04:03 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of first-year DT Isaiah Iton. Iton spent the 2025 season on injured reserve after originally signing with the Patriots on May 12, 2025.

Iton, 24, originally signed with the Tennessee Titans as a rookie free agent out of Rutgers on May 10, 2024. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder, was released by Tennessee and spent the 2024 season on the practice squad. He signed a futures contract with the team after the season but was released on April 16, 2025. Iton played for Northern Colorado, Hutchinson Community College and Mississippi before playing at Rutgers.

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