Drake Maye Discusses His Goals for Patriots Training Camp Heading Into Third Season

"We had the guys come to North Carolina again like last year. Got on the lake and got three days of work. It was good to have those guys there and I think it's huge in the offseason right before camp to get guys going. I feel like we had a good group and some fun sessions. It was good work," Maye said of hosting his teammates over the summer.

As for working with Wilson, Maye took responsibility for a bobbled snap during Saturday's session as the two continue to get to know each other's preferences under center.

"Jared is a natural there. You get to know a center for a year, you get to know his little things and how he likes things. If he's going left, and I'm going right, how it works. Little under center things and how he understands MIKE points," Maye said. "Jared is smart. He wanted to play with me in college but he went to the SEC and I don't blame him. He's done a great job of understanding what it takes to play center. You've got to be loud. Me and you, it's our show."

Lastly, another talking point from the coaching staff as camp starts is for the offense to operate faster this season. In 2025, New England was 28th in pace (seconds per play) and 17th in offensive plays per game. Some of that was because they were protecting leads late in games, but the goal is to run more plays and catch defenses off guard by getting the snap off faster.

"If we have a good play that we like against a defense, just train our guys that once we get down on the football, get set, we're going," Maye said. "We did a lot of great things on offense. We had a bunch of statistics where we did a bunch of things that ranked high in the league. Just want to create more plays, snapping the ball earlier in the play clock and getting things going."

By design, the first four training camp practices are slower-paced as part of the league's ramp-up period protocols. The Patriots won't be in full pads until Thursday's practice, with the first few sessions being an extension of the spring (OTAs and minicamp). Still, there's always excitement around the first day of training camp and seeing Maye throwing passes again.