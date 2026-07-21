New England Patriots continue to uplift global expansion of youth football in 2026 NFL FLAG Championships

Today, more than 20 million people across over 100 countries and six continents choose flag football as their athletic outlet. What began as a simple way to expose the nation's youth to the game of football turned into a pipeline that delivers elite youth athletes from across the globe to compete in their very own leagues.

From July 23-26, on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Plus, the 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championship is set to deliver a premier youth flag football event that will highlight how far the sport has come and its promise for the continued growth of youth football in the United States and around the globe.

More than 350 boys and girls teams from 13 different countries are set to participate in representation of all 32 NFL clubs, with 10 teams from Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York's boys' and girls' recreational divisions competing for the Patriots.

As longstanding participants in the NFL Global Markets Program, the Patriots influence on the game will be felt beyond New England. Patriots international markets, including Brazil and Germany, are slated to compete for their countries, creating a unique competitive experience that will set the stage for flag football's debut in the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

In the meantime, the NFL and the 2026 FLAG Football Championships will help drive the sport's global impact and raise awareness about the opportunity flag football presents for the health, wellness, and athletic promise of today's youth.

As winners of their respective regional tournaments, each team's championship-caliber abilities will be put to the ultimate test as they compete at Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana.