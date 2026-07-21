New England Patriots continue to uplift global expansion of youth football in 2026 NFL FLAG Championships

The National Football League began to dip its toes into the world of youth sports, health, and wellness in the 1990s with the launch of its Play Football initiative. With the intent to make football accessible for all children, no matter their age, size, or gender, the league's efforts began a fruitful journey that sprouted multiple sub-initiatives – including NFL FLAG.
Its first-ever youth flag football camp series was held at Foxboro Stadium, home of the New England Patriots, in 1994. There, the principles and rules of flag football were introduced to children of the New England region.
After each camp's conclusion, a rich interest in flag football remained. Soon after, leagues began to form in the surrounding areas of Massachusetts.
Over the years, Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft has continued to keep the mission alive with an emphasis on uplifting girls flag football opportunities and exposure.
Gillette Stadium has hosted girls flag football events like the Girls Flag Football College Showcase, 2026 Girls High School Flag Kickoff Party, and the 2026 High School Girls Flag Football Championships to welcome teams from around the state, expand skills, and promote growth in the girls flag football space.
Today, more than 20 million people across over 100 countries and six continents choose flag football as their athletic outlet. What began as a simple way to expose the nation's youth to the game of football turned into a pipeline that delivers elite youth athletes from across the globe to compete in their very own leagues.
From July 23-26, on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Plus, the 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championship is set to deliver a premier youth flag football event that will highlight how far the sport has come and its promise for the continued growth of youth football in the United States and around the globe.
More than 350 boys and girls teams from 13 different countries are set to participate in representation of all 32 NFL clubs, with 10 teams from Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York's boys' and girls' recreational divisions competing for the Patriots.
As longstanding participants in the NFL Global Markets Program, the Patriots influence on the game will be felt beyond New England. Patriots international markets, including Brazil and Germany, are slated to compete for their countries, creating a unique competitive experience that will set the stage for flag football's debut in the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
In the meantime, the NFL and the 2026 FLAG Football Championships will help drive the sport's global impact and raise awareness about the opportunity flag football presents for the health, wellness, and athletic promise of today's youth.
As winners of their respective regional tournaments, each team's championship-caliber abilities will be put to the ultimate test as they compete at Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana.
The events hosted by the NFL, ESPN, and RCX Sports can be streamed online throughout championship weekend. Kickoff is slated for 11 am ET, July 24th on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Plus.
DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer