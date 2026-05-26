Will Campbell proposes to long-term girlfriend Ashlynn Nussmeier

Campbell and Nussmeier's relationship started during his time at LSU, where she is finishing her education and is set to graduate from in 2027.

The couple was long distance after Campbell was selected 4th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft and played his first season with the Patriots, though it wasn't Nussmeier's first experience with the NFL.

Her father, Doug Nussmeier, is a former quarterback and longtime coach currently serving as offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints. Her brother, Garrett Nussmeier, was recently drafted in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was Garrett, a former LSU quarterback, who set his sister and teammate up in the first place.

"In college your brother will tell you that he thinks you and his teammate should talk," Nussmeier captioned a TikTok she posted in December of 2025, with clips and photos of her and Campbell.