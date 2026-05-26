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Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch 22 Tue May 26 - 02:00 PM | Wed May 27 - 02:55 PM

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Will Campbell proposes to long-term girlfriend Ashlynn Nussmeier

New England Patriots left tackle Will Campbell popped the question to his college sweetheart over the weekend. His new fiancée, Ashlynn Nussmeier, is Louisiana football royalty in her own right.

May 26, 2026 at 02:23 PM
Author Image
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Patriots Will Campbell engaged to Ashlynn Nussmeier
Photo via IG / @ashlynn.nussmeier

Will Campbell is an engaged man.

The New England Patriots left tackle proposed to his college sweetheart over Memorial Day Weekend, with an engagement party planned with friends and family for after she said "yes."

Campbell's new fiancée, Ashlynn Nussmeier, shared the exciting news Saturday night on social media.

"ME & YOU FOREVER !!! 💍🥂," Nussmeier wrote on a since-expired Instagram Story. Nussmeier also posted on TikTok to announce their engagement and show off her ring.

@ashnuss

Let’s plan a wedding!!!!!

♬ Originalton - Aenhypean

Campbell and Nussmeier's relationship started during his time at LSU, where she is finishing her education and is set to graduate from in 2027.

The couple was long distance after Campbell was selected 4th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft and played his first season with the Patriots, though it wasn't Nussmeier's first experience with the NFL.

Her father, Doug Nussmeier, is a former quarterback and longtime coach currently serving as offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints. Her brother, Garrett Nussmeier, was recently drafted in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was Garrett, a former LSU quarterback, who set his sister and teammate up in the first place.

"In college your brother will tell you that he thinks you and his teammate should talk," Nussmeier captioned a TikTok she posted in December of 2025, with clips and photos of her and Campbell.

"It's very important that you actually listen to his judgement and hang out."

@ashnuss

Shoutout ig

♬ original sound - Thomas Rhett

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