When it comes to sixth-round pick Namdi Obiazor, there's "no better place" to land than with the New England Patriots

New England Patriots sixth-round draft pick Namdi Obiazor is a lead-by-example kind of guy.

The best example he set, according to TCU linebackers coach Ken Wilson, came before the Horned Frogs played in the 2025 Valero Alamo Bowl against the University of Southern California.

TCU's quarterback had just left for the transfer portal, and the 2026 NFL Draft loomed large for Obiazor, fellow linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr, and safety Jadarius "Bud" Clark. Still, that trio stood before their teammates with a declaration. They would see their season through. They would play in the bowl game.

For Wilson, there was never a doubt that Obiazor would be playing, even though many players with professional aspirations wouldn't risk potential injury. Ultimately, with seven tackles, Obiazor was instrumental in helping TCU defeat the Trojans – despite trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter.

The Frogs were backed up to their own 2-yard line in overtime. Obiazor and Elarms-Orr were all over the field, making back-to-back-to-back stops to hold the line of scrimmage.

USC had to settle for a field goal. TCU scored on a three-play drive to win, 30-27.

"[Obiazor] was still battling, even though it had been a long season and they were at the end of their college careers," Wilson said.

"They're still trying to win the football game, and that's a credit to his ability and Sonny's program and everything else about him being at TCU. It's just the kind of kid he is. He's very loyal. If he trusts you, he's going to really buy into everything you do and that gives you, as a coach, a lot of trust to put in him."

Trust was the foundation of Obiazor's and Wilson's player-coach relationship, which began in Obiazor's final two years at TCU.

Despite playing cornerback for Eden Prairie High School, one of Minnesota's premier programs that produced several NFL players, Obiazor graduated with no Division I interest as an undersized corner.

He bet on himself and enrolled at Iowa Western Community College in 2020.

A fortunate growth spurt saw Obiazor sprout up to 6-foot-3 from 5-foot-11. He made the switch from corner to safety and earned JUCO All-American honors his sophomore year.

Obiazor also caught the eye of TCU head coach Sonny Dykes and earned a scholarship playing nickel.

Two years into Obiazor's time with the Frogs, after a run to the national championship game, Dykes hired Andy Avalos to take over as defensive coordinator and Wilson to coach linebackers.

One of their first orders of business was asking Obiazor to make yet another position change to better fit TCU's new defensive scheme.

"In this defense that Andy Avalos has, the Will (weakside) linebacker position has been the most productive," Wilson said.

"It was a position where we needed a guy who was really athletic and physical. He was continuing to get bigger from the time he had been in college. Even before I got to TCU, I evaluated him and thought with his speed, physicality, and the body he was growing into, he could be the guy at that position who could function in our defense and be really productive."

It took a little bit of convincing at first. Obiazor had never played linebacker or in the interior box at any level of football.

Wilson and Avalos shared stories of other players they had coached in that position – retired Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye, and Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu – all of whom served as primary defensive playmakers who operated in space to pursue the ball.

"It's not always easy," Wilson said.

"It takes a special guy to do it just with the physicality and taking on blocks and the strength, reading your keys in there. For guys who haven't done that, and especially guys who have been in the secondary, they're always looking at receivers or the quarterback. Obviously in the interior, you're looking at offensive linemen and reading plays so that was a little bit of a learning curve."