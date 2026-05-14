Prunty's Senior Surge Aligned Himself with the Patriots Vision

It was 2020 when Karon Prunty first caught the attention of Patriots cornerbacks coach Justin Hamilton.

At the time, he was Virgina Tech's defensive coordinator and also recruiting for his side of the ball, looking for size, speed, and instincts that could complement his plans for the Hokies' secondary.

He didn't have to go far when he found Prunty balling out at I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth, Va. Rated as a three-star prospect, Prunty was named the No. 30 recruit coming out of the Commonwealth State, and a top 100 cornerback in the country.

Prunty's raw talent was what first piqued Hamilton's interest. His size, speed, change of direction, and ball skills showed potential. Prunty ultimately committed to Kansas, before a three-year stint at North Carolina A&T, and a final trip with Wake Forest.

Hamilton was impressed by Prunty's moldability as he weaved in and out of schemes with each transfer but was sold by the natural instincts that shined when he played man-to-man.

"Man-to-man is hard to teach," said Hamilton. "When you see guys who have the natural ability to play man-to-man, he can do that, which goes back to the raw tools that he has. He puts time into studying his craft, and that's encouraging."

With each stop on his journey, Prunty made strides, earning pre and post season recognition for his efforts. Freshman All-American, HBCU All-American, and Third-Team All ACC just to name a few.

"It's been a crazy journey. All the sacrifices I made to get here have finally paid off," said Prunty in his post-draft press conference. "I'm a consistent player. A guy that has great awareness, great instincts, a guy that is going to give you everything he's got."

The final stop in his college career proved to be the most fruitful for Prunty, according to Patriots Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden.

"He's a physical player, he challenges people, I think he plays with a confidence on the football field that is paramount for the corner position," said Cowden. "He's kind of put himself back on the map at Wake Forest."

Performing like something of an encore to his college football story, Prunty finished as the No. 12 corner in the country and ranked second in the ACC. He finished the season with a 44.4% catch rate allowed, allowed 18.3 yards per game in coverage and just two touchdowns in the regular season while recording 40 total tackles.

"As we watched his tape over and over and dived into the skillset, we all kind of came to the consensus that there are some developmental traits here," said Cowden. "There was a collaborative opinion between us and the coaching staff about a vision for the player. We speak about vision all the time, and here's one where we had an aligned vision."

"Corner is probably the least communicative spot in the defense I've been a part of," said Hamilton. "But when a guy understands where everyone is supposed to be and can speak on that, they're probably going to be able to learn whatever it is we're teaching them."