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Patriots content team shortlisted for three Hashtag Sports Awards

The New England Patriots content team has been shortlisted for three Hashtag Sports Awards for videos produced during the 2025 season. Fan voting is live now.

May 12, 2026 at 01:46 PM
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Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

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The New England Patriots content team is up for more national recognition, with three videos produced during the 2025 season shortlisted for the 8th annual Hashtag Sports Awards.

With selection by the Engagement Academy of Sports Entertainment, fans can vote to help the Patriots bring home the hardware.

Two pieces of Patriots content are nominated in the "Best Short-Form Video" category, recognizing short-form content made strategically for the platform on which it lives. The Patriots' shortlisted videos are its "2025 Season Hype" video as well as "MIC’D UP: Josh McDaniels Leads Drake Maye & the Offense to 32-13 Win vs. Browns."

Meanwhile, "*Forged in Foxborough*," the Patriots flagship original content series, is shortlisted for the "Best Original Film or Series: Long-Form." This award recognizes an exceptional original long-form (more than 10 mins) show or film released on digital, social, or linear TV that demonstrates excellence in storytelling, emotionally engages fans, and exhibits elements of exceptional film craft. Entries may be scripted or unscripted.

Fans can vote now for these shortlisted Patriots projects. Winners will be announced at the 8th Annual Hashtag Sports Awards in New York City on June 2.

VOTE HERE

The Hashtag Sports Awards, held annually in New York City, celebrate excellence in fan engagement across the sports, media, and entertainment industries. Organized by the Engagement Academy of Sports Entertainment, the awards spotlight work that pushes creative boundaries and connects with modern audiences in meaningful ways. With over 60 categories spanning content, design, marketing, and innovation, the competition draws entries from top brands, leagues, and creators around the world.

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