Patriots content team shortlisted for three Hashtag Sports Awards

The New England Patriots content team is up for more national recognition, with three videos produced during the 2025 season shortlisted for the 8th annual Hashtag Sports Awards.

With selection by the Engagement Academy of Sports Entertainment, fans can vote to help the Patriots bring home the hardware.

Two pieces of Patriots content are nominated in the "Best Short-Form Video" category, recognizing short-form content made strategically for the platform on which it lives. The Patriots' shortlisted videos are its "2025 Season Hype" video as well as "MIC’D UP: Josh McDaniels Leads Drake Maye & the Offense to 32-13 Win vs. Browns."

Meanwhile, "*Forged in Foxborough*," the Patriots flagship original content series, is shortlisted for the "Best Original Film or Series: Long-Form." This award recognizes an exceptional original long-form (more than 10 mins) show or film released on digital, social, or linear TV that demonstrates excellence in storytelling, emotionally engages fans, and exhibits elements of exceptional film craft. Entries may be scripted or unscripted.