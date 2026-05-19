Patriots Earn Six Telly Awards, Including 2 People's Telly Gold Honors

Matching the organization's amount of Vince Lombardi Trophies, the New England Patriots content team will take home at least as many honors of their own this award season.

The Telly Awards on Tuesday announced recipients for the 47th Annual Telly Awards, one of the most respected honors in video and television. The Patriots earned six different awards for four pieces of content produced during the 2025 NFL season that were shortlisted by the Telly Judging Council.

Two separate videos submitted to the general non-broadcast category, "How Tom Brady's Statue Was Created" and "Josh McDaniels Mic's Up for Win vs. Browns," were selected for gold People's Tellys – the highest honor given.

"Forged in Foxborough," the Patriots flagship original content series, received two People's Telly Silver awards, the Council's second-highest honor to place in two separate categories.

See all the Patriots content that earned Telly Awards below.

The People's Telly Awards celebrate standout work across television, digital, streaming, and branded content to highlight creativity and storytelling that resonates with audiences worldwide. Distinctions from this award place Patriots content in elite company across the global media landscape.

People's Telly Gold

People's Telly Silver

Telly Silver:

Telly Bronze:

Three of these videos from the Patriots content team are also shortlisted for the Hashtag Sports Awards.

Voting is live now for the Hashies until May 25, with winners announced at the 8th Annual Hashtag Sports Awards in New York City on June 2. Organized by the Engagement Academy of Sports Entertainment, the awards spotlight work that pushes creative boundaries and connects with modern audiences in meaningful ways.