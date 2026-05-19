 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch 22 Tue May 19 - 02:02 PM | Wed May 20 - 11:55 AM

Forged in Foxborough - Season 2, Episode 1: Building on the Identity

Patriots Unfiltered 5/19: 2026 Schedule Breakdown, Forged in Foxborough: Season 2, Team/League News

Patriots Earn Six Telly Awards, Including 2 People's Telly Gold Honors

Patriots Announce 2026 Schedule

When it comes to sixth-round pick Namdi Obiazor, there's "no better place" to land than with the New England Patriots

Dametrious Crownover has his best football ahead of him

Behind-the-Scenes of Patriots 2026 Schedule Video Shoot

2026 New England Patriots Schedule Release at Six Flags New England

Patriots Fans vs. Our 2026 Opponents

Photos: Behind-The-Scenes From the Patriots 2026 Schedule Release at Six Flags New England

The CUTEST Schedule Release Video of All Time 🐶

Analysis: Patriots 2026 Schedule Ready for Prime Time, Littered with Tough Road Tests

Photos: Phase 2, Week 2 of the Patriots Offseason Training Program presented by New Balance

Mike Brown, Jared Wilson and Julian Hill Media Access 5/14

Prunty's Senior Surge Aligned Himself with the Patriots Vision

Patriots to Face Lions in Week 10 International Game on November 15, 2026

Patriots Catch-22 5/13: Rookie Minicamp Observations, Schedule Release Week, 2026 Opponents

Hunter Henry hooks local teens in foster care up with new bicycles with support from Patriots teammates Drake Maye, Mack Hollins, and Efton Chism III

Eli's coming to Foxborough

Patriots Unfiltered 5/12: Rookie Minicamp Recap, Team/Roster Updates, Schedule Release Week

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Patriots Earn Six Telly Awards, Including 2 People's Telly Gold Honors

Multiple productions from the New England Patriots content team earned recognition in the 47th annual People’s Telly Awards, with six pieces of content receiving awards.

May 19, 2026 at 01:28 PM
Author Image
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

TellyGold

Matching the organization's amount of Vince Lombardi Trophies, the New England Patriots content team will take home at least as many honors of their own this award season.

The Telly Awards on Tuesday announced recipients for the 47th Annual Telly Awards, one of the most respected honors in video and television. The Patriots earned six different awards for four pieces of content produced during the 2025 NFL season that were shortlisted by the Telly Judging Council.

Two separate videos submitted to the general non-broadcast category, "How Tom Brady's Statue Was Created" and "Josh McDaniels Mic's Up for Win vs. Browns," were selected for gold People's Tellys – the highest honor given.

"Forged in Foxborough," the Patriots flagship original content series, received two People's Telly Silver awards, the Council's second-highest honor to place in two separate categories.

See all the Patriots content that earned Telly Awards below.

The People's Telly Awards celebrate standout work across television, digital, streaming, and branded content to highlight creativity and storytelling that resonates with audiences worldwide. Distinctions from this award place Patriots content in elite company across the global media landscape.

People's Telly Gold

How Tom Brady’s Statue Was Created (General non-broadcast)

Josh McDaniels Mic’d Up for win vs Browns (General non-broadcast)

People's Telly Silver

Forged in Foxborough (General non-broadcast)

Forged in Foxborough (General online series, shows & segments)

Telly Silver:

Week 1/Season Opening Hype (General sports)

Telly Bronze:

How Tom Brady’s Statue Was Created (General sports)

Three of these videos from the Patriots content team are also shortlisted for the Hashtag Sports Awards.

Voting is live now for the Hashies until May 25, with winners announced at the 8th Annual Hashtag Sports Awards in New York City on June 2. Organized by the Engagement Academy of Sports Entertainment, the awards spotlight work that pushes creative boundaries and connects with modern audiences in meaningful ways.

Vote here to help the Patriots earn more national recognition this spring.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Patriots Announce 2026 Schedule

Patriots will play six nationally televised games in the regular season, including kicking off the regular season on Wednesday Night at Seattle.

news

When it comes to sixth-round pick Namdi Obiazor, there's "no better place" to land than with the New England Patriots

Namdi Obiazor graduated from high school as an undersized cornerback with no Division I offers. Work ethic, loyalty, and a growth spurt saw the now-linebacker leave TCU as a sixth-round draft pick of the New England Patriots.

news

Dametrious Crownover has his best football ahead of him

Patriots 196th overall pick Dametrious Crownover's journey as a college starting tackle is rooted in transcending footwork, physical growth, and mental strength.

news

Analysis: Patriots 2026 Schedule Ready for Prime Time, Littered with Tough Road Tests

Breaking down the Patriots 2026 NFL Schedule that features a challenging road slate, five initial prime time contests and a trip back to Germany.

news

Prunty's Senior Surge Aligned Himself with the Patriots Vision

Karon Prunty's performance as a redshirt senior at Wake Forest landed him on the Patriots draft radar.

news

Patriots to Face Lions in Week 10 International Game on November 15, 2026

The New England Patriots will face the Detroit Lions in an NFL International game on November 15, 2026 in Munich, Germany.

news

2026 NFL Schedule Powered by AWS to be Released Thursday, May 14

Live Coverage and Analysis of the 2026 NFL Schedule on NFL Network, ESPN2, the ESPN App and NFL+ at 8 p.m. ET. Additional Coverage on The NFL Channel on FAST Platforms

news

Hunter Henry hooks local teens in foster care up with new bicycles with support from Patriots teammates Drake Maye, Mack Hollins, and Efton Chism III

In honor of National Foster Care Awareness Month, New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry hosted more than 40 older teens in the foster care system at Gillette Stadium on Monday and sent them all home with brand new Guardian Bikes.

news

Eli's coming to Foxborough

Third-round pick Eli Raridon brings rare athleticism to the tight end position for the Patriots.

news

Patriots content team shortlisted for three Hashtag Sports Awards

The New England Patriots content team has been shortlisted for three Hashtag Sports Awards for videos produced during the 2025 season. Fan voting is live now.

news

Relentless Jacas Fits the Patriots Edgy Protoype

Second-round pick Gabe Jacas will be an ideal fit on the edge of Mike Vrabel's defense in New England, where his physical play style should provide an immediate boost.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Earn Six Telly Awards, Including 2 People's Telly Gold Honors

Patriots Announce 2026 Schedule

When it comes to sixth-round pick Namdi Obiazor, there's "no better place" to land than with the New England Patriots

Dametrious Crownover has his best football ahead of him

Analysis: Patriots 2026 Schedule Ready for Prime Time, Littered with Tough Road Tests

Prunty's Senior Surge Aligned Himself with the Patriots Vision

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered 5/19: 2026 Schedule Breakdown, Forged in Foxborough: Season 2, Team/League News

Forged in Foxborough Shorts: Scouting Caleb Lomu

Forged in Foxborough Shorts: Free Agents on Why They Came to New England

Brenden Schooler and Marcus Jones | Player Media Availability 5/19

Behind-the-Scenes of Patriots 2026 Schedule Video Shoot

2026 New England Patriots Schedule Release at Six Flags New England

Patriots Fans vs. Our 2026 Opponents

The CUTEST Schedule Release Video of All Time 🐶

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Forged in Foxborough - Season 2, Episode 1: Building on the Identity

2026 New England Patriots Schedule Release at Six Flags New England

Patriots Announce 2026 Schedule

Analysis: Patriots 2026 Schedule Ready for Prime Time, Littered with Tough Road Tests

Rob Gronkowski Voted by Fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

Meet the Patriots 2026 Draft Class

Advertising