Following in the footsteps nothing new for Behren Morton

So, following in the footsteps of more accomplished quarterbacks – something he'll attempt to do in New England by earning a spot backing up Drake Maye and Tommy DeVito – is nothing new to the 24-year-old.

"The tradition, the legacy that New England carries, to have an opportunity to play for this organization, it's something I've dreamed of since being a little kid," Morton said when asked what excited him most about playing for the Patriots. "And so, to have this opportunity, this is going to be a really cool experience. I'm going to be a sponge and soak up every bit of information I can get from Drake and the guys that have been in the league for some time. I'm really excited about this opportunity."

Morton's first impressions in Foxborough were positive. As the only quarterback in attendance during the team's recently completed rookie minicamp, Morton opened some eyes. He displayed an accurate arm while going through his progressions and finished an 11-on-11 period open to the media with a dozen completions without a miss.

Perhaps more impressively, Morton explained how he was able to learn from his work earlier in the camp and corrected some things immediately the following day.

"It's great. A lot of reps, which is really beneficial right now," Morton said after practice. "When we start Monday, reps will go down. But learning from Tom Brady and the guys who have played in this offense, it's really cool to see the film that I get to watch. A lot of cool stuff in this offense. I'm really excited to learn it.

"I'm just trying to maximize my opportunity every day, study the playbook and then operate it when we get on the practice field."

While the practice was far from the competitive situations he will soon be encountering, Morton showed the ability to push the ball into tight windows and threw with anticipation on a couple of occasions. It's exactly the type of ability he showed consistently during his time at Texas Tech.

Morton was a two-time captain and unquestioned leader in Lubbock. He showed some grit by playing through various injuries, including shoulder and leg issues that affected him at times. As the son of a coach (he played for his father James at Eastland High School in Texas), Morton displays an understanding of the game that helps make up for his average size and athleticism.

He tossed 49 touchdowns against only 14 interceptions over the past two seasons, which allowed him to become the first quarterback in school history to pass for 2,500 yards with eight of fewer interceptions in back-to-back seasons. And his 26 wins as a starter trail only Harrell, who won 37 games from 2005-08.

Now the rookie will attempt to land a job with the Patriots behind Maye, who he has some familiarity with from their high school days.

"Drake and I were in the same class," Morton said. "We actually went to Elite 11 [camp] together. We were Elite 11 finalists. We went to Tennessee, and I got to know him there. He is a great dude. He is a young guy that I can learn from, and obviously he had a tremendous season last year. Getting to learn from him this year and Tommy Devito; this is going to be a great opportunity for me, and I am really excited about it."

The Patriots released veteran Joshua Dobbs early in the offseason, leaving DeVito as the presumed top backup. DeVito signed a two-year extension shortly before Dobbs' exit, so Morton's path to a roster spot likely would be as the third option.

For now, he's just looking to learn as much as a can and for a chance to compete. But looking ahead, Morton would love the opportunity to showcase his skills. Despite following some quality quarterbacks at Texas Tech, Morton said he models his game after a different one altogether.