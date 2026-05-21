Following in the footsteps nothing new for Behren Morton

Late-round quarterbacks are nothing new in New England. In fact, the Patriots greatest draft pick of all-time fit that description – a player who went on to have a pretty successful career named Tom Brady.
While no one is expecting Behren Morton to follow a similar path, the Patriots seventh-round pick (234th overall) is used to following legendary quarterbacks.
Morton grew up in Texas attending Texas Tech football games, and as a youngster he idolized Red Raiders quarterback Graham Harrell. Harrell was a highly productive passer operating out of then-coach Mike Leach's spread attack, and he later spent time with the Packers as a backup. A few years later, Texas Tech boasted one of the game's greatest quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes. Well after Mahomes started winning Super Bowls with the Chiefs, Morton arrived in Lubbock, Texas, looking to become the next productive passer in program history.
As a three-year starter, Morton was able to accomplish that feat. He started 36 of his 45 career games and racked up 71 touchdowns, culminating his career by leading the Red Raiders to the college football playoffs as a senior in 2025.
So, following in the footsteps of more accomplished quarterbacks – something he'll attempt to do in New England by earning a spot backing up Drake Maye and Tommy DeVito – is nothing new to the 24-year-old.
"The tradition, the legacy that New England carries, to have an opportunity to play for this organization, it's something I've dreamed of since being a little kid," Morton said when asked what excited him most about playing for the Patriots. "And so, to have this opportunity, this is going to be a really cool experience. I'm going to be a sponge and soak up every bit of information I can get from Drake and the guys that have been in the league for some time. I'm really excited about this opportunity."
Morton's first impressions in Foxborough were positive. As the only quarterback in attendance during the team's recently completed rookie minicamp, Morton opened some eyes. He displayed an accurate arm while going through his progressions and finished an 11-on-11 period open to the media with a dozen completions without a miss.
Perhaps more impressively, Morton explained how he was able to learn from his work earlier in the camp and corrected some things immediately the following day.
"It's great. A lot of reps, which is really beneficial right now," Morton said after practice. "When we start Monday, reps will go down. But learning from Tom Brady and the guys who have played in this offense, it's really cool to see the film that I get to watch. A lot of cool stuff in this offense. I'm really excited to learn it.
"I'm just trying to maximize my opportunity every day, study the playbook and then operate it when we get on the practice field."
While the practice was far from the competitive situations he will soon be encountering, Morton showed the ability to push the ball into tight windows and threw with anticipation on a couple of occasions. It's exactly the type of ability he showed consistently during his time at Texas Tech.
Morton was a two-time captain and unquestioned leader in Lubbock. He showed some grit by playing through various injuries, including shoulder and leg issues that affected him at times. As the son of a coach (he played for his father James at Eastland High School in Texas), Morton displays an understanding of the game that helps make up for his average size and athleticism.
He tossed 49 touchdowns against only 14 interceptions over the past two seasons, which allowed him to become the first quarterback in school history to pass for 2,500 yards with eight of fewer interceptions in back-to-back seasons. And his 26 wins as a starter trail only Harrell, who won 37 games from 2005-08.
Now the rookie will attempt to land a job with the Patriots behind Maye, who he has some familiarity with from their high school days.
"Drake and I were in the same class," Morton said. "We actually went to Elite 11 [camp] together. We were Elite 11 finalists. We went to Tennessee, and I got to know him there. He is a great dude. He is a young guy that I can learn from, and obviously he had a tremendous season last year. Getting to learn from him this year and Tommy Devito; this is going to be a great opportunity for me, and I am really excited about it."
The Patriots released veteran Joshua Dobbs early in the offseason, leaving DeVito as the presumed top backup. DeVito signed a two-year extension shortly before Dobbs' exit, so Morton's path to a roster spot likely would be as the third option.
For now, he's just looking to learn as much as a can and for a chance to compete. But looking ahead, Morton would love the opportunity to showcase his skills. Despite following some quality quarterbacks at Texas Tech, Morton said he models his game after a different one altogether.
"Growing up I loved Bret Favre. I loved the way that he played. He plays the game with a chip on his shoulder," Morton explained. "Being from a small town in Texas, this is a dream come true. To get this opportunity, I am going to take full advantage of it for sure."
Behren Morton
- QB, 6-2, 218
- Texas Tech
- Eastland, Texas
- 7th round, 234th overall
Strengths: Has the ability to deliver the ball from various angles and off platform. … Not overly fast but maneuvers in the pocket well to avoid pressure. … Improved greatly in terms of processing as a senior. … Throws with anticipation. … Isn't afraid to make throws over the middle of the field and had great success doing so. … Two-year captain at Texas Tech and was a valued member of the program. … Battled injuries throughout his career but showed toughness playing through many of them.
Weaknesses: Lacks the velocity to rip it into tight windows. … Was fooled at times by disguised coverages. … Accuracy was inconsistent. … Moves well but lacks the speed necessary to make plays with his legs on a consistent basis. … Shows toughness but often put himself in harm's way as a result, leading to shoulder (AC joint) and leg (hairline fracture) injuries.
Personal: Grew up attending Texas Tech games and idolized former Red Raiders quarterback Graham Harrell, who played for Green Bay. … Competed in Punt, Pass and Kick competitions with his sister (Maggie) and won several local and sectional stages. … An avid hunter who used his NIL money to purchase 150 acres of land for hunting near his parents' home. … Graduated with a degree in university studies in May 2025. … Father (James) was a running back at West Texas A&M (1985-87) and had a tryout with Tampa Bay in 1988. … James became a longtime HS coach in Texas and coached Behren at Eastland HS. … X handle is @BehrenMorton.
Comparable NFL player: Ian Book, FA – Similarly undersized quarterback prospect who will get a chance to carve out a role as a backup given his experience and smarts.
BY THE NUMBERS
|YEAR
|GP-GS
|COMP
|ATT
|PCT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|CAR
|TD
|2021
|2-0
|1
|3
|33.3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2022
|9-4
|96
|169
|56.8
|1,117
|7
|6
|42
|2
|2023
|10-8
|182
|293
|62.1
|1,754
|15
|8
|46
|4
|2024
|12-12
|295
|466
|63.3
|3,335
|27
|8
|55
|1
|2025
|12-12
|219
|332
|66.0
|2,780
|22
|6
|43
|0
|TOTALS
|45-36
|793
|1,263
|62.8
|8,986
|71
|28
|188
|7
WORKOUT NUMBERS
|Morton*
|Combine Avg. for Pos
|Height
|6-2
|6-3
|Weight
|218
|219.8
|40 Yards
|4.89
|4.60
|Vertical Jump
|30.5
|37.0
|Shuttle
|4.44
|4.34
|Cone
|7.17
|7.15
* Testing numbers for Pro Day
What they're saying …
"Morton excels in the RPO game and efficiently operates a no-huddle, high-tempo offense. Though not a runner, Morton shows very good toughness in the face of pressure. He did miss games due to injury in two of the past three seasons. But he should be viewed as a bit of a sleeper with his efficiency." – *Scouts Inc.
*- Mack Leftwich
DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer