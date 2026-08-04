Day 9 Blogservations: Rookie Jacas making up for lost time

-- Casey Rogers, who signed with the Patriots on Monday, switched from No. 96 to 65 on Tuesday. Fellow defensive tackle David Blay remains in his normal blue 96 jersey.

-- Rookie offensive linemen Jacob Rizy and JonDarius Morgan served as the hype men before stretching, circling the field to the right trying to get the fans fired up.

-- The wide receivers continue to add wrinkles to their positional work. Coach Todd Downing had the group line up side-by-side with one wideout cutting closely behind them running across the field. When Downing threw a pass, the wideouts raised their hands in an effort to reduce the intended target's visibility, making the catches more difficult. The defensive backs did similar work, only members of the equipment staff wore pads on their hands and at times deflected passes to make it tougher for the players to record would-be interceptions.

-- The special teams work focused on the punting unit with Mike Brown serving as the personal protector and Terrell Jennings and Tanner Arkin manning the wings. Another group saw Dell Pettus take Brown's spot while Craig Woodson and Lan Larison took the wings. There's been constant shuffling on the units throughout camp.

-- It was interesting to see just three players handling Bryce Baringer's punts during the period. Marcus Jones, DeMario Douglas and Romeo Doubs rotated as the returners. Baringer's kicks occasionally sent the returners sprinting back or toward the sideline, and the limited numbers meant a lot of running for the trio. That seemed to have an effect on all three as they appeared gassed by the end of the drill.

-- The team periods were filled with positive plays for both units, marking a nice trend that has developed over the last few days. Offense and defense have enjoyed success at times, which is probably how the coaches would like to see things play out on a consistent basis. The start belonged to the defense, but Drake Maye's crew fought back with a nice two-minute drill to end it. Starting with 1:05 on the clock, Maye found Douglas to convert an early third down before hitting Mack Hollins on a deep dig. Maye spiked the ball to stop the clock with 35 ticks left, then connected with A.J. Brown on a slant. At that point, Vrabel had Maye and the offense stand over the ball before spiking it with 4 seconds left. Andy Borregales then hit the field goal to close the drill. Interestingly, when Tommy DeVito's group similarly moved into field goal range, he had the backup quarterback spike it with 10 seconds left before sending Borregales out. Both units likely had time to run another play, but Vrabel opted to kick. Borregales was a perfect 7-for-7 on the day.

-- In addition to Jacas and Jones, Douglas, Jared Wilson, TreVeyon Henderson and Namdi Obiazor all spent time chatting with the media after practice.