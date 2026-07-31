Day 6 Blogservations: Drake Maye Lights Up Training Camp

The Patriots new combination got off to a slow start in camp but there have been some serious signs of life since the pads came on Thursday morning. The veteran wideout was a problem for both Gonzalez and Charles Woods on Friday, catching slants, gos and everything in between.

It's clear the comfort level between the two is growing by the day.

"I feel the connectivity building now," Maye said. "That's the biggest thing. You are just seeing it get better every day. I'm blessed to play with a player like him and I'm looking forward to getting him the rock.

"You see with the ball in his hands what he can do. So just finding more chances. Intermediate, short, deep. Not shying away from it. I'm not gonna shy away from it. That's how I play. I'm gonna keep going at it."

The two have spent a lot of time talking in between plays and series as they continue to forge a bond. Maye said the idea is learn as much about how and where Brown likes to get the ball, and the work is starting to show results.