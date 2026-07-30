Day 5 Blogservations: 3-2-1 Contact

With the league-mandated five-day ramp up period in the team's rearview mirror, the Patriots strapped on the pads and began "the real work" of training camp. Typically, the Patriots focus on areas like the red zone and the run game early when the physicality starts, and that was the case on Thursday as well.
All the team periods took place in or close to the red zone, and much of them featured the running game. Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson found modest success on a couple of early runs, but the defense controlled the line of scrimmage for the most part.
Earlier in the week, defensive tackle Christian Barmore revealed some of his thoughts on how he was looking forward to contact.
"Our goal is to set the tone every time we're out here. The whole defense follows the defensive line," Barmore said after Sunday's practice. "Our goal is to dominate."
Dominate would be a strong word but the running game did not find much room near the goal line. Stevenson took a toss to the right and was in a footrace to the pylon on one snap, and Henderson shot through a crease off right tackle for a likely touchdown on another. So, it wasn't exactly one-sided despite the edge going to the defense.
"Obviously the offense made some plays, but I thought we did pretty good," defensive tackle Cory Durden said after practice. "OTAs are passing camps so it's good to get to training camp and get the pads on. I'm a very physical player and I like to get my hands on people."
Christian Elliss was one of the defenders getting his hands on people as he shot through traffic on a couple of occasions and stuffed runs in the backfield. He also met Stevenson immediately after the back caught a screen from Drake Maye for another negative play.
Despite the mixed results in the running game, the offensive linemen wore smiles from ear to ear due to the start of the physical work.
"It feels great to be out here working to get back to our main goal," Mike Onwenu said. "We like to just let the pads do the talking. Real football is running the ball."
"It felt amazing," rookie Caleb Lomu added. "I felt like an 8-year-old playing Little League Football again – playing the game I love. I just love being able to hit someone."
Beyond the thumping, here are one man's observations from Day 5 of training camp.
-- It was status quo on the injury report once again with Harold Landry and C.J. Dippre (left wrist) still on PUP while Terrell Jennings, Brenden Schooler and Gabe Jacas remain on NFI. Carlton Davis, who left the field late in Tuesday's practice, was not spotted during the workout. On the positive side, fellow corner Charles Woods, who also left that practice early, was back in uniform and took Davis' spot with the first group. He enjoyed a strong practice, showing tight coverage during the 1-on-1 work early.
-- Every year there are some variations to the normal positional routines that take place at the start of practice as the players prepare. One that stood out thus far for the wide receivers is watching them toss tennis balls to each other, usually alternating hands going back and forth. A.J. Brown, Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins formed a tight circle on and tossed balls back and forth among each other, using one hand to catch and the other to send it to a teammate. From afar it looks like the drill could help with hand-eye coordination.
-- Christian Gonzalez continues to be locked in during camp. He said on Tuesday that he would be on the field participating even when the pads came on, and he lived up to his word. He took on a full workload and was tight in coverage against A.J. Brown, knocking down the first pass of the 1-on-1s from Maye. Brown beat him later in the drill, but Gonzalez has had the upper hand thus far.
-- Rookie Eli Raridon looks smooth as a route-runner and shook free from Kevin Byard on a corner fade. The tight end made the grab near the back right pylon and may have been out of bounds, but his ability to get open has been apparent thus far.
-- Leftover nugget from Tuesday's practice: Hunter Henry's terrific catch in traffic for a big gain. The tight end ran a deep out route and Maye feathered a perfect pass over Byard's tight coverage for the completion. Henry showed strong hands and finished the catch as he tumbled to the ground.
-- The Maye-to-Brown connection showed signs of life in the red zone. The pair connected four times – all on short throws – and a budding red zone combination could be in the works. Maye used play-action and quick, three-step drops before firing low slants to Brown on two of those throws. The two also hooked up on a quick hitch with Gonzalez in coverage. Later, Maye found Romeo Doubs for a touchdown on an out from inside the 10 as the receiver beat Kindle Vildor with a quick inside-out move along the goal line. Good sign to see the two newcomers showing some production.
-- Kayshon Boutte spoke after practice and explained how he's trying not to let any distractions prevent him from preparing to do his job. He made a handful of big plays early on in camp as he's dealt with rumors of being traded and competing in a crowded receiver room. Mike Vrabel commented on his professionalism before practice. "It's been exactly the same as last year," Vrabel said. "He's very professional, ready to go, knows what to do and takes advantage of his opportunities. It's been great to see him show up and be productive early in camp, just as he was last year. I have a lot of respect for him, and I've told him that. I'm excited he's gotten off to a good start."
Boutte was asked if he's indeed on the trade block and said "I don't know" but did express his desire to remain in New England.
-- The Patriots punt team got some work in between two sustained 11-on-11 periods. Craig Woodson served as the personal protector in front of Bryce Baringer while Marcus Jones, Doubs, Efton Chism and DeMario Douglas handled return duties. Baringer unleashed some bombs but also showed some inconsistency at times.
-- Xavier Holmes, an undrafted rookie linebacker out of James Madison, took some reps on the edge with the regulars during one of the 11-on-11 periods. Tight end Tanner Arkin, another undrafted rookie, continues to see plenty of action with Maye and the offense, particularly when the Patriots are running the ball. He appears earmarked for the blocking tight end role.
-- Two receivers who haven't gotten many opportunities with Maye – Kyle Williams and Chism – both produced with the second group. Williams had a pair of touchdowns from Tommy DeVito, including the play of the day where he made a twisting one-handed grab on a corner fade inside the back right pylon. Chism showed good physicality in discarding safety Mike Brown and made a nice, leaping grab from DeVito as he fell on his back for another touchdown.
-- Vrabel said DeAndre Hopkins' time with the team came to an end as the veteran wideout continues to explore his options moving forward. "Hop's not here, but it was a great experience for all of us," Vrabel said. "I think that's what we would try to do when you have some of these unique situations where a player, former player or whatever it may be wants to come in, help and learn, and they love football. So, I think it was good for everybody."
-- Boutte, Durden, Lomu, Onwenu, Raridon and Reggie Gilliam were among those who took some time to chat with the media after practice.
-- The Patriots will return to the practice field on Friday for another full-padded workout in Foxborough. The session will be open to fans and is set to run from 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. with gates opening at 9:15 a.m. As always please check with Patriots.com for the latest schedule updates.
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