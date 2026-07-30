Day 5 Blogservations: 3-2-1 Contact

-- The Maye-to-Brown connection showed signs of life in the red zone. The pair connected four times – all on short throws – and a budding red zone combination could be in the works. Maye used play-action and quick, three-step drops before firing low slants to Brown on two of those throws. The two also hooked up on a quick hitch with Gonzalez in coverage. Later, Maye found Romeo Doubs for a touchdown on an out from inside the 10 as the receiver beat Kindle Vildor with a quick inside-out move along the goal line. Good sign to see the two newcomers showing some production.

-- Kayshon Boutte spoke after practice and explained how he's trying not to let any distractions prevent him from preparing to do his job. He made a handful of big plays early on in camp as he's dealt with rumors of being traded and competing in a crowded receiver room. Mike Vrabel commented on his professionalism before practice. "It's been exactly the same as last year," Vrabel said. "He's very professional, ready to go, knows what to do and takes advantage of his opportunities. It's been great to see him show up and be productive early in camp, just as he was last year. I have a lot of respect for him, and I've told him that. I'm excited he's gotten off to a good start."

Boutte was asked if he's indeed on the trade block and said "I don't know" but did express his desire to remain in New England.

-- The Patriots punt team got some work in between two sustained 11-on-11 periods. Craig Woodson served as the personal protector in front of Bryce Baringer while Marcus Jones, Doubs, Efton Chism and DeMario Douglas handled return duties. Baringer unleashed some bombs but also showed some inconsistency at times.

-- Xavier Holmes, an undrafted rookie linebacker out of James Madison, took some reps on the edge with the regulars during one of the 11-on-11 periods. Tight end Tanner Arkin, another undrafted rookie, continues to see plenty of action with Maye and the offense, particularly when the Patriots are running the ball. He appears earmarked for the blocking tight end role.

-- Two receivers who haven't gotten many opportunities with Maye – Kyle Williams and Chism – both produced with the second group. Williams had a pair of touchdowns from Tommy DeVito, including the play of the day where he made a twisting one-handed grab on a corner fade inside the back right pylon. Chism showed good physicality in discarding safety Mike Brown and made a nice, leaping grab from DeVito as he fell on his back for another touchdown.

-- Vrabel said DeAndre Hopkins' time with the team came to an end as the veteran wideout continues to explore his options moving forward. "Hop's not here, but it was a great experience for all of us," Vrabel said. "I think that's what we would try to do when you have some of these unique situations where a player, former player or whatever it may be wants to come in, help and learn, and they love football. So, I think it was good for everybody."

-- Boutte, Durden, Lomu, Onwenu, Raridon and Reggie Gilliam were among those who took some time to chat with the media after practice.