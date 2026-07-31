Patriots Release LB Otis Reese

Reese, 28, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 17, 2025, and then signed to a futures contract on Feb. 10, 2026. The 6-foot-2, 228-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Tennessee out of Mississippi in 2023. He spent time on the practice squad and 53-man roster during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, seeing action in 20 games with five starts and accumulating 26 total tackles, 1 interception and 12 special teams tackles. After being released by Tennessee following training camp in 2025, he spent time on the Buffalo practice before joining the New England practice squad.