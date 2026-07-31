Patriots Release LB Otis Reese

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have released LB Otis Reese.
Reese, 28, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 17, 2025, and then signed to a futures contract on Feb. 10, 2026. The 6-foot-2, 228-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Tennessee out of Mississippi in 2023. He spent time on the practice squad and 53-man roster during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, seeing action in 20 games with five starts and accumulating 26 total tackles, 1 interception and 12 special teams tackles. After being released by Tennessee following training camp in 2025, he spent time on the Buffalo practice before joining the New England practice squad.