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Matthew Slater Continues Legacy of Leadership, Joins BC High Football Staff

Former Patriots captain Matthew Slater takes on new role developing the next generation of student-athletes.

Aug 04, 2026 at 03:46 PM
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Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

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Matthew Slater spent 16 seasons building one of the most respected careers in Patriots history through leadership, selflessness, and an unwavering commitment to the team. Now, the longtime Patriots captain will bring those same qualities to the next generation.

Boston College High School announced Tuesday that Slater has joined its football program as Assistant Head Coach for Leadership and Player Development, adding one of the most accomplished and admired figures in New England football to head coach Paul Zukauskas' staff.

"It is a privilege to work alongside a school so deeply committed to developing young men of character," Slater said in BC High's announcement. "Football is one of the greatest classrooms for teaching life's most important lessons."

Few players in franchise history have embodied the organization's values more completely than Slater. Drafted in the fifth round in 2008, the son of Hall of Famer Jackie Slater carved out a remarkable career on special teams, becoming one of the NFL's all-time greats in the game's often overlooked third phase.

Over 16 seasons, all with New England, Slater earned 10 Pro Bowl selections, two First-Team All-Pro honors, three Super Bowl championships and endless respect from teammates, coaches and opponents across the league.  While his on-field accomplishments were extraordinary, Slater's impact extended far off the field. For more than a decade, he was a team captain, setting the standard in the locker room and serving as a mentor to countless younger players who entered the Patriots program.

Now, he will bring those experiences to one of Massachusetts' premier high school football programs.

BC High's newly created role places an emphasis on leadership and player development, areas where Slater's reputation is unmatched. His career was built on accountability, professionalism and a team-first approach that made him one of the most respected voices in the Patriots locker room.

For nearly two decades, Matthew Slater helped define what it meant to be a Patriot. Now, he'll bring those lessons to BC High, where a new generation of players will benefit from one of New England football's most respected leaders.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

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