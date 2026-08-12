Three to Watch: Patriots Depth Battles Highlight 2026 Preseason Debut

But he'll have to fend off rookie seventh-round pick Jam Miller, second-year back Lan Larison and undrafted rookie Myles Montgomery. All four of the reserve backs have flashed at times this summer, but without live tackling it's hard to tell who might emerge.

Larison is balanced and shifty, somewhat in the mold of former Patriot Rex Burkhead, while Montgomery has shown explosiveness when he gets in the open field. Miller is a good mix of both.

Kickoff return will be another key area for this position group in the preseason as the wide-open competition for a potential game-day role comes into focus.

3. Kindle Vildor, Kobee Minor and the CBs

Injuries have been piling up in recent days at the cornerback position. Christian Gonzalez came down hard at the end of Tuesday's practice and missed the joint practice with the Colts. Top backup Charles Woods left practice last week and has missed the last three sessions. Carlton Davis III returned to practice after missing two weeks but was also held out of the joint practice.