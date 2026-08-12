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Three to Watch: Patriots Depth Battles Highlight 2026 Preseason Debut

The Patriots aren’t expected to have many starters take the field for the first preseason game, placing the spotlight on some depth players who can make their case for a roster spot and game-day role.

Aug 12, 2026 at 12:50 PM
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Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots CB Kindle Vildor (left), WR Kyle Williams (center), and RB Terrell Jennings (right).
Photos by Eric J. Adler
Patriots CB Kindle Vildor (left), WR Kyle Williams (center), and RB Terrell Jennings (right).

The Patriots will kick off the 2026 preseason on Thursday night against the Colts after a spirited joint practice on Wednesday that saw the team's top-line players get plenty of reps. That will set the stage for a core of younger and unproven players to play the bulk of the snaps, hoping to maximize their limited opportunities this summer.

Through 14 training camp practices, New England's depth chart has begun to take shape. And while the first-team players are apparent with stars Drake Maye, A.J. Brown and Christian Gonzalez leading the way, there are depth opportunities across multiple position groups.

Those positions highlight the first preseason action of the summer, where a standout performance can spark a late-summer roster push.

Here are three of those position groups to watch, along with the notable names that should see the most action.

1. Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III and the WRs

With the addition of Brown and Romeo Doubs, the Patriots wide receiver room runs deep with seven players who played NFL snaps last season. Second-year players Kyle Williams and Efton Chism figure to see plenty of game action against the Colts. Both have shown strong chemistry with quarterback Tommy DeVito, including a bomb that Williams caught in the joint practice against the Colts.

Despite a loaded depth chart, Williams and Chism still have made the most of their often limited chances.

"I really, really know that Kyle is going to help us," said Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel last week of Williams. "His speed is going to help us."

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Patriots WR Efton Chism III races towards the end zone in joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots WR Efton Chism III races towards the end zone in joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts.

Chism has put together another consistent camp, building on what he did last year when he made the team with a strong performance in the summer as an undrafted rookie. Chism's quickness made him a tough guy to cover in one-on-ones against the Colts. Now, he'll have another chance to further prove what he can do.

"He carved out a role last year and made it easy for us to say that we needed him on this football team," said Vrabel of Chism. "I always see him looking to finish when he does not have the football in his hands, and continues to make big plays and show up when we need him."

Thursday night will not only be a huge opportunity for Williams and Chism, but for the trio of undrafted rookies behind them – Kobe Prentice, Cameron Dorner, and Nick DeGennaro.

Another undrafted rookie, Kyle Dixon, has missed the last few practices but has also had some standout moments, including at rookie minicamp where he had four catches during the team period. He'll look to get healthy and back on track as soon as he's able, but it's likely he'll be inactive, meaning even more snaps for the others.

Both DeVito and rookie Behren Morton have had strong summers and should give their receivers plenty of chances to make plays throughout the game.

2. Terrell Jennings, Jam Miller and the RBs

Running back is the hardest position to evaluate in training camp practice, and while the Patriots clearly have settled plans for their top duo of Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, the depth behind them remains very much up in the air.

Terrell Jennings came off the PUP list last week and jumped right into the action. He's had 36 carries in spot duty over the last two seasons, including the first touchdown of his career last season. Jennings is a physical back and seems poised to carry a significant load against the Colts, perhaps solidifying the inside track for a key backup role.

Patriots RB Jam Miller (30) runs a drill at training camp practice.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots RB Jam Miller (30) runs a drill at training camp practice.

But he'll have to fend off rookie seventh-round pick Jam Miller, second-year back Lan Larison and undrafted rookie Myles Montgomery. All four of the reserve backs have flashed at times this summer, but without live tackling it's hard to tell who might emerge.

Larison is balanced and shifty, somewhat in the mold of former Patriot Rex Burkhead, while Montgomery has shown explosiveness when he gets in the open field. Miller is a good mix of both.

Kickoff return will be another key area for this position group in the preseason as the wide-open competition for a potential game-day role comes into focus.

3. Kindle Vildor, Kobee Minor and the CBs

Injuries have been piling up in recent days at the cornerback position. Christian Gonzalez came down hard at the end of Tuesday's practice and missed the joint practice with the Colts. Top backup Charles Woods left practice last week and has missed the last three sessions. Carlton Davis III returned to practice after missing two weeks but was also held out of the joint practice.

Add it all up and the Patriots are currently undermanned at outside corner, but that means opportunity for the rest of the group, including a trio of recent late-round picks who are all trying to earn a spot.

Patriots CB Kobee Minor celebrates after making a play at training camp.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots CB Kobee Minor celebrates after making a play at training camp.

Veteran Kindle Vildor appears to be the next man up on the outside, followed by second-year player Kobee Minor and rookie Karon Prunty. 2024 seventh-round pick Marcellas Dial has emerged as the top slot backup behind Marcus Jones, while rookies Channing Canada and Kenneth Harris have also been getting a fair share of opportunities.

This group will see plenty of preseason action, and while Woods was maintaining his spot behind the top trio of Gonzalez, Davis and Jones, his absence could open the door for a new face to make a push, especially with a strong preseason game performance.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

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