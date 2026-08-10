Patriots to Honor Adam Vinatieri During Halftime Ceremony on Sunday, October 11 Against Raiders

WHAT'S COMING UP NEXT:

Wed Aug 12 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM live LIVE: Patriots Catch-22, 12 - 2 PM ET Join Evan Lazar and Alex Barth as they take a deep dive into the X's and O's, trends, and latest New England Patriots roster moves. Email the show at [podcasts@patriots.com](mailto:podcasts@patriots.com) or call us at 855-PATS-500.

Thu Aug 13 | 06:10 PM - 07:15 PM live LIVE: Patriots Pregame Show: Colts Preview and Team Warm-Ups | 6:15 PM - 7:15 PM ET Watch live as host Jack Webb along with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault preview all the action and get the fans' take heading into each game. You'll hear from opponent beat writers and get all the late-breaking news. Send your questions to be answered on air to [podcasts@patriots.com](mailto:podcasts@patriots.com) or call us at 508-298-0398 or toll free at 855-PATS-500.