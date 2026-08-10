Patriots to Honor Adam Vinatieri During Halftime Ceremony on Sunday, October 11 Against Raiders

The New England Patriots will celebrate Adam Vinatieri's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during a halftime ceremony on Sunday, October 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Training Camp-Cast 8/7: Blue-White Scrimmage Takeaways, Douglas Keeps Popping, Colts Joint Practice Preview
Legal Sea Foods Named Official Seafood Restaurant and Clam Chowder of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium
The hometown seafood favorite will bring its legendary clam chowder, iconic lobster rolls and coastal classics to Gillette Stadium beginning with the 2026 NFL season.
Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel 8/7
Read the full transcript from Head Coach Mike Vrabel's press conference on Friday, August 7, 2026.
Transcript: Drake Maye Press Conference 8/5
Read the full transcript from Drake Maye's press conference on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.
Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel 8/4
Read the full transcript from Head Coach Mike Vrabel's press conference on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.
Patriots Celebrate Play Football with Youth Football Activations Throughout August
Month-long schedule includes girls high school flag football programming, youth clinics, Training Camp experiences and preseason game recognition.
Patriots Announce Dates for 2026 Training Camp Presented by New Balance
Veterans set to report on Friday, July 24, with first public practice scheduled for Saturday, July 25.
Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 8/1
Read the full transcript from Head Coach Mike Vrabel's press conference on Saturday, August 1, 2026.
Transcript: Drake Maye Press Conference 7/31
Read the full transcript from Drake Maye's press conference on Friday, July 31, 2026.
Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 7/30
Read the full transcript from Head Coach Mike Vrabel's press conference on Thursday, July 30, 2026.
Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 7/27
Read the transcript from Head Coach Mike Vrabel's press conference on Monday, July 27, 2026.