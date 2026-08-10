Game Preview: Patriots vs. Colts | Preseason Week 1

WEEK 1 · Thu 08/13 · 11:30 PM EDT
Colts
Indianapolis Colts
VS
Patriots
New England Patriots
PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats
COLTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Roster Flip-Card (PDF coming soon)
The New England Patriots will open the preseason when they host the Indianapolis Colts this Thursday at Gillette Stadium after three weeks of training camp practice and one joint practice session with the Colts on Tuesday, Aug. 11. It is the sixth straight season that the Patriots will open the preseason with a home game. It is the first preseason meeting between the Patriots and Colts since 1992 when the Patriots opened the preseason with a 34-14 loss in Indianapolis on Aug. 8. The only other meeting in the preseason between the two clubs was in 1967 when the Patriots hosted the Colts on Aug. 13, a 33-3 loss.
SERIES HISTORY
The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts will meet in the preseason for just the third time and for the first time since the 1992 season when the Colts took a 34-14 win at Indianapolis on Aug. 8 in the preseason opener. The only other preseason meeting was in 1967 when the Patriots hosted the Colts on Aug. 13 at Harvard Stadium in a 33-3 loss.
The two teams share a long rivalry, as the Patriots and the Baltimore/ Indianapolis Colts played twice each year from 1970 to 2001 as members of the AFC East, with the exception of the 1982 strike season.
After realignment in 2002 when the Colts moved to the AFC South, the teams played in the regular season every year for 10 straight seasons from 2003 through 2012, with New England holding a 6-4 edge in those games.
Overall, the Patriots and Colts have played 85 times with 80 regular season meetings and five postseason meetings. The Patriots lead the series with a 49-31 regular season record and a 4-1 postseason record.
The clubs have clashed in the playoffs following the 2003, 2004, 2006, 2013 and 2014 seasons. The Patriots beat the Colts in the 2003 AFC Championship Game 24-14 at Gillette Stadium, won 20-3 at Gillette Stadium in a 2004 AFC Divisional Playoff, lost in the 2006 AFC Championship Game 38-34 at Indianapolis, won in the 2013 AFC Divisional meeting 43-22 at Gillette Stadium and took a 45-7 decision in the 2014 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots and Colts last met in the regular season in 2024 when the Colts prevailed with a 25-24 win at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 1, 2024.
SERIES BREAKDOWN
NEW ENGLAND 53, INDIANAPOLIS 32
Record in New England: 31-14 (Incl. 4-0 in playoffs)
- Record in Foxborough: 31-12 (4-0)
- Record in Boston: 0-1
- Frankfurt, Germany: 0-1
Road Record: 22-18 (Incl. 0-1 in playoffs)
- Record in Indianapolis 16-10 (0-1)
- Record in Baltimore 6-8
Largest Margin of Victory: 39 points (10/06/74)
Largest Margin of Defeat: 31 points (11/26/72)
Longest Winning Streak: 8 (2010-18)
Longest Losing Streak: 3 (1970-71, 2005-06)
PATRIOTS-COLTS QUICK HITS
The Patriots and Colts both passed the 1990s San Francisco 49ers for the all-time best wins mark for a decade in NFL history. New England had 126 wins from 2000-09, while Indianapolis had 124 wins over that span. San Francisco had 122 wins in the 1990s. The Patriots surpassed that mark by finishing the 2010s with 141 total victories.
TALE OF THE TAPE
|2025 REGULAR SEASON
|NEW ENGLAND
|INDIANAPOLIS
|Record
|14-3
|8-9
|Divisional Standings
|1st
|3rd
|Total Yards Gained
|6,449
|5,880
|Total Offense (Rank)
|379.4 (3)
|345.9 (9)
|Rush Offense
|128.9 (6)
|118.1 (17)
|Pass Offense
|250.5 (4)
|227.8 (9)
|Points Per Game
|28.8 (2)
|27.4 (8)
|Total Yards Allowed
|5,019
|5,947
|Total Defense (Rank)
|295.2 (8)
|349.8 (23)
|Rush Defense
|101.7 (5)
|101.9 (7)
|Pass Defense
|193.5 (9)
|247.9 (31)
|Points Allowed/Game
|18.8 (4)
|24.2 (21)
|Possession Avg.
|31:18
|29:12
|Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost
|48/201
|29/212
|Sacks Made/Yards
|35/222
|39/247
|Total Touchdowns Scored
|58
|53
|Penalties Against/Yards
|99/854
|104/870
|Punts/Avg.
|51/47.4
|44/8.8
|Turnover Differential
|+3 (10)
|-2 (15T)
CONNECTIONS
FORMER PATRIOTS
Players
- TE Pharaoh Brown (2023)
Coaches
- Defensive Backs Coach Jerome Henderson (1991-93, 1996)
- Defensive Line Coach Marion Hobby (1990-92)
- Wide Receivers Coach Reggie Wayne (T.C.) (2015)
FORMER COLTS
Players
- LB Chad Muma (2025)
Coaches
- Cornerbacks Coach Justin Hamilton (2024)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by the Patriots Preseason Television Network and can be seen in every New England state. The preseason network's flagship station is WBZ-TV CBS in Boston. Devin and Jason McCourty will headline the broadcast booth for both of the locally produced Patriots preseason games, joining veteran color analyst and former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak. In addition, senior editor Paul Perillo will provide in-game analysis in the Bob's Discount Furniture Studio. Former Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer and WBZ sports director Steve Burton will continue to provide sideline analysis.
LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.
PATRIOTS PRESEASON TELEVISION NETWORK
Massachusetts
- Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Ch. 4
- Springfield, Mass. WWLP-TV Ch. 22
Connecticut
- Hartford, Conn. WCTX-TV Ch. 8
Maine
- Portland, Maine WMTW-TV Ch. 8
- Bangor, Maine WVII-TV Ch. 7
New Hampshire
- Manchester, N.H. WMUR-TV Ch. 9
Rhode Island
- Providence, R.I. Wnac-TV Ch. 64
Vermont
- Burlington, Vt. WCAX-TV Ch. 3