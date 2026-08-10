Game Preview: Patriots vs. Colts | Preseason Week 1

SERIES HISTORY

The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts will meet in the preseason for just the third time and for the first time since the 1992 season when the Colts took a 34-14 win at Indianapolis on Aug. 8 in the preseason opener. The only other preseason meeting was in 1967 when the Patriots hosted the Colts on Aug. 13 at Harvard Stadium in a 33-3 loss.

The two teams share a long rivalry, as the Patriots and the Baltimore/ Indianapolis Colts played twice each year from 1970 to 2001 as members of the AFC East, with the exception of the 1982 strike season.

After realignment in 2002 when the Colts moved to the AFC South, the teams played in the regular season every year for 10 straight seasons from 2003 through 2012, with New England holding a 6-4 edge in those games.

Overall, the Patriots and Colts have played 85 times with 80 regular season meetings and five postseason meetings. The Patriots lead the series with a 49-31 regular season record and a 4-1 postseason record.

The clubs have clashed in the playoffs following the 2003, 2004, 2006, 2013 and 2014 seasons. The Patriots beat the Colts in the 2003 AFC Championship Game 24-14 at Gillette Stadium, won 20-3 at Gillette Stadium in a 2004 AFC Divisional Playoff, lost in the 2006 AFC Championship Game 38-34 at Indianapolis, won in the 2013 AFC Divisional meeting 43-22 at Gillette Stadium and took a 45-7 decision in the 2014 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium.