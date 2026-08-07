Day 12 Blogservations: DeVito, Douglas steal the show

"Every day is a battle with him," Brown said. "I have nothing but respect for him. It's not about me and him. We're just trying to play hard every day and compete. Every rep I take I'm just trying to get better. He's going at me a little more."

As for his rapport with Maye, Brown said it remains in the development stages. "We're still building," he said. "We have a lot more work to do. I'm not going to say we've arrived."

Beyond the DeVito-Douglas connection, here are one man's observations from Day 12 of training camp.

-- Harold Landry is becoming more of a presence at practice, but the veteran edge rusher remains on PUP. Landry has been spotted watching the action recently, and earlier in camp Vrabel indicated that players who are out at practice are likely closer to returning, so perhaps we'll see Landry sometime in the near future. Brenden Schooler also remains on NFI. Vrabel was asked about Schooler's situation and indicated his unique role on special teams lessens the impact of his lost time.