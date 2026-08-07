Patriots Sign S Eric Butler; Release DT David Blay Jr.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie free agent S Eric Butler from San Diego State. In addition, the Patriots released rookie free agent DT David Blay Jr.
Butler, 23, played in 48 games during his college career and finished with 119 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and 1 interception that he returned for a touchdown. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder, also blocked two punts while in college.
Blay, 23, was signed by New England as a rookie free agent from Miami (Fla.) on May 8, 2026. The 6-foot-2, 292-pounder, played at West Chester (2021-22), Louisiana Tech (2023-24) and Miami (Fla.) in 2025. Overall, he played in 46 games during his college career and finished with 129 total tackles, 11½ sacks, 1 pass defensed and 1 forced fumble.