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Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch 22 Thu Aug 06 - 03:01 PM | Tue Aug 11 - 09:55 AM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 2: Pieces Falling Into Place

Photos: Top Shots from the second week of Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Sign S Eric Butler; Release DT David Blay Jr.

Day 12 Blogservations: DeVito, Douglas steal the show

Rookie Report: Camp Observations From All Nine Patriots Draft Picks and Undrafted Rookies

Training Camp-Cast 8/7: Blue-White Scrimmage Takeaways, Douglas Keeps Popping, Colts Joint Practice Preview

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 8/7: "The grind is part of it"

It's Good: Five Hall of Fame Kicks from Adam Vinatieri

Adam Vinatieri Reflects on Pro Football Hall of Fame Career | Pats From the Past

Day 11 Blogservations: Things getting heated in Foxborough

Patriots Unfiltered 8/6: Latest from Patriots Training Camp, Position Battles, Burning Questions

Training Camp-Cast 8/6: Intensity Rises, Brown and Gonzalez Heat Up, Defense Flourishes

Analysis: Breaking Down the Patriots Competitive Camp Battle at Wide Receiver

Patriots Catch-22 8/5: Observations and Analysis Through Padded Practices, First Impressions of Jacas, Latest Roster Battles

Patriots alumni help host educational football clinic for kids and their parents

Drake Maye 8/5: "There's always ways to improve as players"

Patriots surprise local students with backpacks at 'Get Fit for School' event with Gatorade

Patriots Claim WR Tejhaun Palmer Off Waivers from Arizona; Release Rookie TE Jeremiah Franklin

Day 9 Blogservations: Rookie Jacas making up for lost time

Matthew Slater Continues Legacy of Leadership, Joins BC High Football Staff

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Patriots Sign S Eric Butler; Release DT David Blay Jr.

The Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie free agent S Eric Butler from San Diego State. In addition, the Patriots released rookie free agent DT David Blay Jr.

Aug 07, 2026 at 04:23 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie free agent S Eric Butler from San Diego State. In addition, the Patriots released rookie free agent DT David Blay Jr.

Butler, 23, played in 48 games during his college career and finished with 119 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and 1 interception that he returned for a touchdown. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder, also blocked two punts while in college.

Blay, 23, was signed by New England as a rookie free agent from Miami (Fla.) on May 8, 2026. The 6-foot-2, 292-pounder, played at West Chester (2021-22), Louisiana Tech (2023-24) and Miami (Fla.) in 2025. Overall, he played in 46 games during his college career and finished with 129 total tackles, 11½ sacks, 1 pass defensed and 1 forced fumble.

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