12 Takeaways From Drake Maye and the Patriots Offense in Joint Practice vs. Colts

"I was proud of the guys for, first of all, the effort. Seeing somebody new for the first time and seeing some different things, I thought we did some good things. We have to finish off better and that's speaking on my part in the two-minute drill. We challenged our guys to be consistent throughout the day and they responded," Maye said. "It's great because you don't really scout [the opponent] in these joint practices. You take a mini look at them and get an idea of what the defensive coordinator does, but really it's just going out there and feeling what I see and trying to make some plays."

From this vantage point, it appeared that Maye had loaded up the protection with two offensive players in the backfield to pick up a potential blitz by the Colts, with three receivers releasing downfield on vertical routes. Colts Pro-Bowl DT DeForest Buckner wrapped around a pick by DL Michael Clemons on a stunt, forcing Maye to relocate in the pocket as WR DeMario Douglas ran open through the middle of the field. Maye couldn't put enough velocity on the ball to get it to Douglas after resetting in the pocket from Buckner's pressure, leading to an under-thrown pass that Colts S Cam Bynum intercepted.