Transcript: Drake Maye Press Conference 8/11

PATRIOTS QUARTERBACK DRAKE MAYE

PRESS CONFERENCE

August 11, 2026

Q: So, how did you think your day went and the day of the offense against the Colts defense?

DM: Yeah, I was proud of the guys for, first of all, the effort. I think seeing somebody new for the first time and seeing some different things, I thought we did some good things. I think we've got to finish off better, and that's speaking on my part, in the two-minute drill. But I really think we challenged our guys to try to be consistent throughout the day, and I think they responded to that. I think we have some things to work on. I know it's a good defense over there and they do some good stuff, so I'm looking forward to watching the tape. But I'm proud of the guys and the energy, and sometimes even when we lacked it sometimes, I think the guys brought it back.

Q: Drake, how have you learned to use these to your advantage to get ready here in your third year now with the joint practices?

DM: Yeah, I think it's great because you don't really scout. You take a mini look at them, and kind of an idea of what the defensive coordinator does, but really it's just going out there, feeling what I see and trying to make some plays. So, I think that's one of the coolest things about a joint practice. You get to see somebody else, and you don't really scout on a game plan really hard. So, it's good for you to see, react and try to get your guys going.

Q: Drake, on the redzone interception, was that third down? Do you remember?

DM: I believe maybe it had been second down, so I've got to protect the football. We were second and maybe 13. We had a false start, we've got 25 seconds left and we've got no timeouts trying to score a touchdown. So, I gave a shot to the end zone and got to give our guys a chance.

Q: When it comes to seeing and reacting, how did you feel you did in that realm today? What did you like about decisions today?

DM: Yeah, I think we made some big plays down the field. We picked up some third downs, the first rack of third downs. I thought we could've done a better job, and speaking on my part, to make some throws. But no, I think we had some big plays. We were consistent in the run game. We had a hat on a hat and it felt like we had some free hitters to the football in my group. So, I thought the guys up front did a great job in the pocket, and I felt pretty good all day. And then from there, just continue to build on it.

Q: Did you learn anything about your offense today?

DM: I think you just learn about whose stepping up to the occasion. I think a lot of the guys responded today. A lot of different guys made plays. A lot of guys in the redzone were making plays, and I think you just see time and time again of when we can use everybody, how hard it is on the defense.

Q: Drake, with Hunter Henry, his contract extension, he's sticking around for a few more years. I know you guys are very close both on and off the field. What does it mean to have him around here for a few more years?

DM: Man, it's a blessing to play with Hunter. He was one of my veterans, the first guy who reached out to me when I got drafted. So, the guys like Hunter are some of the best teammates I will be around in my career, and I'm just not taking that for granted. Trying to pick his brain and how many stories he has back with Antonio Gates, Philip Rivers, and just using that and continuing to build the friendship. He's got a great family, he's a great dude and a great person, and I'm glad to, every time, go out on the field with Hunt. So, it's a pleasure.

Q: We've seen you and Romeo Doubs hit on some plays the last couple of days. Just how do you feel like that chemistry is growing with him?

DM: Yeah, I think he's continuing to catch a stride in how we do things, how we want it to look, the details - and he's continuing to get better and better. So, I'm looking forward to seeing him go, and I think he's been a great addition, and looking forward to seeing what he can do.

Q: With Jared Wilson and company, how was communication up-front today?

DM: Yeah, communication has been great since Jared took over. I think him learning from Garrett [Bradbury] last year. Garrett was one of the best at it. So, just being on our Ps and Qs up front, me and him talking, him seeing things and getting out the calls. I thought he was great today, and it's just going to get better and better as the year goes on with him, the first time playing center in this offense.

Q: With the deep group of receivers, the two tight ends, the two backs, how much easier is life for you when you have such a diverse group of weapons?

DM: Yeah, our room's great. I think our skill position room's great, and we have a lot of depth and a lot of guys that really want to get in there and make plays. So I think that's the best thing about it. It's competitive in there. You have guys that are making plays all across the board, so it's my job to get them the ball, and they're better runners than I am, so get them the football and let them do their thing.

Q: Drake, how was it to go up against different fronts, different coverages? How was that for you two weeks into practice and trying to get acclimated to seeing something different?

DM: Yeah, it's a great mix-up for us. Seeing our defense, and our defense does some great stuff, but seeing somebody else, seeing what they do, how they try to exploit our problems, what their deal is on defense, what they like to do on third down or two-minute when we're trying to score. So, little things like that, you get to see some overriding themes in defensive football that you can compare to our defense and just football in general. So, kind of mix-matching that and seeing what they do, and I think it was great for us to get a new look, and I thought we responded well.

Q: Talking about the amount of weapons that this group has, are there challenges in that as well as the quarterback in trying to make sure that everybody's happy, everybody's engaged, everybody's getting the football in addition to all the positives of the different groups you could put out there?

DM: I think the best thing for that is winning. I think nobody really tries to complain when you win games. I think nobody's really that prideful in this sport about personal stats or achievements when we're winning games. So that's our job as a team, to come together and try to win games. So, I think that's the biggest thing that coach is preaching, and we're trying to be second voices of him and knowing 'protect the football team' and doing things the right way. But no, I think my job isn't to try to make everybody happy. I think my job's to have the offense move up and down the field and score points.

Q: Do you spend a ton of time on the fundamentals, whether it's release, arm position. The last guy who was here for 20 years was just on it all the time. Do you obsess over it?

DM: I think you have to at our position. How many different little things, little extra power on the throw, a little extra torque in the ground, arm angles and trying to mix up arm angles. I think if you have to go back and see, maybe what could I have done, or why was this ball a little right? Why was it a little high? I think you have to in our sport. Some of the biggest things with my position as well is you're not always going to be in a stationary spot. So, being able to be on the move and still get your arm in the right spot, watching the individual drills and watching little things and just trying to see, "hey, why was I too much on the front foot?" or little things like that.

Q: How much did you change since you arrived here in April of 2024? How much have your fundamentals changed?

DM: Yeah, I think my throwing's been pretty similar. I think, maybe, I shortened it a little bit from college, but really just trying to get more torque and use more legs, and I think, lord willing, my arm's never really given me problems, having to ice it or do much. So, maybe as I get older it may do that. But right now I'm able to gun sling it, and just trying to be as accurate as I can.

Q: Coach said you will not play on Thursday. How much does this prepare you today for what's to come with the Eagles next week?