Legal Sea Foods Named Official Seafood Restaurant and Clam Chowder of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium

**Legal Sea Foods** today announced a new partnership with the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium, bringing together two hometown originals on one of the region's biggest stages. Beginning with the 2026 NFL season, Legal Sea Foods will serve as the Official Seafood Restaurant and Official Clam Chowder of the New England Patriots.

Fans will be able to enjoy Legal Sea Foods' award-winning New England Clam Chowder and iconic lobster rolls during Patriots home games. The chowder and other favorites from the restaurant's celebrated coastal menu will be available at select concession stands on the 100 and 300 levels of Gillette Stadium.

Beyond the concessions, Legal Sea Foods will also serve as an Official Sponsor of Gillette Stadium, extending the partnership across fan engagement, in-stadium activations, digital programming and integrated marketing campaigns throughout the NFL season.

"Legal Sea Foods and the New England Patriots are two hometown originals, and this partnership brings them together on one of the region's biggest stages," said Matt King, President and Chief Operating Officer of Legal Sea Foods. "Our award-winning clam chowder and iconic lobster rolls are headed to Gillette Stadium, giving Patriots fans a true taste of home on game day. This is New England food, New England football and New England pride all in one place."

Throughout the season, Legal Sea Foods will be woven into the Patriots game-day experience through concession signage, digital and LED stadium placements, Patriots digital and social integrations, and broadcast programming.

"Legal Sea Foods has built a reputation for excellence that has made them one of New England's most recognized and respected brands," said Jeff Deline, Chief Revenue Officer of Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "We're proud to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to quality and delivering exceptional experiences."

The partnership will continue throughout the 2026 NFL season. For more information on Legal Sea Foods, visit legalseafoods.com or follow along on Facebook @LegalSeaFoods, X @LegalSeaFoods, or Instagram @LegalSeaFoods.

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