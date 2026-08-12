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Patriots Sign RB Hassan Haskins; Waive-Injured RB Myles Montgomery

The Patriots announced that they have signed RB Hassan Haskins. In addition, the Patriots waived-injured rookie RB Myles Montgomery.

Aug 12, 2026 at 04:04 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed RB Hassan Haskins. In addition, the Patriots waived-injured rookie RB Myles Montgomery.

Hassan, 26, originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick by the Tennessee Titans out of Michigan in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 228-pounder, was released by Tennessee at the end of training camp in 2024 and acquired off waivers by the L.A. Chargers, where he spent the last two seasons. Overall, Haskins has played in 44 regular season games with one start and has 76 rushing attempts for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns, 18 receptions for 199 yards and 1 touchdown and 28 kickoff returns for 646 yards. Last season with the Chargers, Haskins played in 12 games and finished with 17 rushing attempts for 47 yards, 4 receptions for 13 yards and had 8 kickoff returns for 197 yards.

Montgomery, 23, originally was signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of UCF on May 8, 2026. The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder, spent two seasons at UCF (2024-25) after three seasons at Cincinnati (2021-23). He played in 41 games during his college career and finished with 274 rushing attempts for 1,546 yards and 11 touchdowns.

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