Indianapolis Colts Postgame Quotes 8/13

QUARTERBACK ANTHONY RICHARDSON

Postgame Press Conference

Thursday, August 13, 2026

Q: Anthony, tough start early on, but you were able to bounce back. Take us through just how good it feels to be out there and your ability to be able to bounce back there?

AR: Feels good, honestly. These past few months, just of my life, have been a little weird, especially coming back from the eye injury, and then not playing football in a long time. So, getting back into my groove, it was a little rocky start for me in the beginning, but the guys on the sideline were just telling me, "Just take the next play, and just go next play after that." And we found a way to move the ball and put some points up.

Q: Do you feel like being able to settle in after the turnovers is something you can do now because of the adversity you faced a little earlier in your career? Do you think that you'd be able to turn around like the way you did today, maybe a couple years ago, had you not had the injuries, other things you've dealt with?

AR: I mean, I feel like I've done a decent job of focusing on the next play throughout my career. Good plays are going to happen, bad plays are going to happen. But you can't get too high or too low on yourself. You just got to stay even keel and just execute. And that's all I was trying to think about today, just execute my next play and put the guys in the best position that's going to put points up.

Q: It's been a little bit since you've got that extended run. I mean, what did it feel like out there for you today?

AR: It kind of felt like my rookie year again. Just coming out here, getting into the game atmosphere again. The stadium got a little loud at times, not too loud, but they created some noise for us. So, it really just felt like rookie year, just getting back in the groove and finding my pace back in the game.

Q: Did you feel like you proved something by playing as well as you did tonight?

AR: I don't even think I played that well, honestly. Fumble, interception early. I got limited turnovers. You can't win games with multiple turnovers. So, I don't think I played that well today. It was decent. We moved the ball a little bit, but I think we can definitely improve.

Q: That one sideline ball you had to Will [Mallory], where you fit it between those two defenders, what did you see on that play?

AR: It's kind of like a flood concept a little bit. I just saw the guys out flanking. I saw the backer getting ready to drive the running back. I really thought he was going to fall off a little bit, but he ended up slipping through, and I just found a spot to put the ball in there and led Will right there to catch it.

Q: Do you think there's something about your game that you get to show in a game situation? You get to run in practice as well, but it usually gets blown dead before you can...