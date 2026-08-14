Game Observations: 8 Takeaways From the Patriots First Preseason Game vs. the Colts

5. New Pre-Game Development Headlines Patriots RB3 Competition

Behind top backs Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, the Patriots have an open camp competition ongoing for the third running back spot. Unfortunately, the leader and incumbent in the race, Terrell Jennings, was placed on season-ending injured reserve by the team before Thursday night's game. New England added vet RB JaMycal Hasty and Hassan Haskins over the last few days, with Jennings and undrafted rookie Myles Montgomery (waived-injured) no longer on the active roster.

Due to the depth at running back thinning out, the third running back spot feels like a two-horse race between seventh-rounder Jam Miller and second-year RB Lan Larison. Larison got the bulk of the work with 40 snaps on Thursday night while Miller led the team with 14 carries for 55 rushing yards. On the ground, Miller was the more effective back, with a 15-yard run where he got the edge and more speed into the line of scrimmage to grind out dirty yards. However, Larison had six catches for 38 yards and returned kickoffs.

Based on their styles and usage in Thursday night's game, a competition between Larison and Miller could come down to the type of back the Patriots want to keep on their roster. Larison seems better suited for a sub-package, receiving-back role, with the ability to contribute on special teams, while Miller is a more traditional early-down ball carrier. The coaching staff's preference on the style of third running back might determine who wins the job out of camp.

6. Backup QB Tommy DeVito Starts for the Patriots in Preseason Opener