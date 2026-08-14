Game Notes: Patriots Make 2026 Preseason Debut Against the Colts

PATRIOTS DEFENSE FORCES FOUR TURNOVERS The Patriots defense forced four turnovers with two interceptions and two forced fumbles. CB Kindle Vildor picked off a QB Anthony Richardson Sr. pass in the first quarter on the Colts first offensive drive. The Colts lost two fumbles on their first two drives in the second quarter. DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. forced a fumble on the goal line that was recovered by S Dell Pettus. LB J.J. Britt forced a fumble on Richardson on the next drive that was recovered by DT Isaiah Iton. In the third quarter, S John Saunder Jr. picked off a QB Riley Leonard pass and returned it 24 yards.

TOMMY DEVITO STARTED AND THREW FIRST PASSES IN A PATRIOTS UNIFORM

QB Tommy DeVito started the game and threw his first passes as a Patriot. DeVito was claimed off waivers from the New York Giants prior to the start of the 2025 season and served as the third quarterback throughout the year and postseason. His first pass completion tonight was a 6-yard pass to WR Mack Hollins. DeVito completed his first touchdown on a 12-yard touchdown pass to WR Kyle Williams to complete a 12-play, 82-yard drive in the second quarter. DeVito finished 13-of-22 for 138 yards with one touchdown after playing the entire first half. 2026