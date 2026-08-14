 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Fri Aug 14 - 12:25 AM | Tue Aug 18 - 11:55 AM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 2: Pieces Falling Into Place

Patriots Postgame Show 8/13: Full Breakdown of Patriots Preseason Opener Against the Colts

Game Observations: 8 Takeaways From the Patriots First Preseason Game vs. the Colts

Full Highlights | Colts at Patriots Preseason Week 1

Game Notes: Patriots Make 2026 Preseason Debut Against the Colts

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/13

Photos: Patriots Tie the Colts | Preseason Week 1 presented by Sony

Indianapolis Colts Postgame Quotes 8/13

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 8/13: "The turnovers are great; I love us attacking the football"

Patriots Top Plays vs. Indianapolis Colts | 2026 Preseason Preseason Week 1

Behind the Scenes of Making the New England Patriots New Football Facility

Bradyn Swinson denies Riley Leonard's pass to force turnover on downs

Andy Borregales nails 52-yard FG to extend Patriots lead

John Saunders Jr. snags Riley Leonard's deep ball for 26-yard INT

DeVito finds Efton Chism III for 20-yard gain

DeVito's 12-yard TD pass pinpoints Kyle Williams inside the end zone

K.J. Britt forces fumble on Anthony Richardson during scramble, Isaiah Iton recovers

Dell Pettus recovers a forced fumble at Colts goal line

Tommy DeVito lasers 18-yard pass to Mack Hollins over the middle

Tip drill! Kindle Vildor intercepts Richardson's pass intended for Coleman Owen

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Game Notes: Patriots Make 2026 Preseason Debut Against the Colts

Game notes and stats from the Patriots preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

Aug 14, 2026 at 12:36 AM
Author Image
New England Patriots
Patriots defenders celebrate after forcing a turnover against the Colts during their preseason week 1 matchup.
Photo by Brian Fluharty
Patriots defenders celebrate after forcing a turnover against the Colts during their preseason week 1 matchup.

GAME CAPTAINS
WR Kyle Williams, QB Tommy DeVito, C Ben Brown, P Bryce Baringer, S Dell Pettus and DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. served as game captains.

THE PATRIOTS AND COLTS PLAYED TO A 13-13 TIE
The Patriots and Colts played to a 13-13 tie. The Patriots have nine ties in regular season play with the last tie coming in a 31-31 tie on Oct. 8, 1967 at San Diego. Prior to tonight, the Patriots only recorded a tie one time in the preseason, a 17-17 tie vs. Oakland on Aug. 5, 1973. Starting in 2021, the league eliminated overtime games in the preseason.

PATRIOTS DEFENSE FORCES FOUR TURNOVERS
The Patriots defense forced four turnovers with two interceptions and two forced fumbles. CB Kindle Vildor picked off a QB Anthony Richardson Sr. pass in the first quarter on the Colts first offensive drive. The Colts lost two fumbles on their first two drives in the second quarter. DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. forced a fumble on the goal line that was recovered by S Dell Pettus. LB J.J. Britt forced a fumble on Richardson on the next drive that was recovered by DT Isaiah Iton. In the third quarter, S John Saunder Jr. picked off a QB Riley Leonard pass and returned it 24 yards.

TOMMY DEVITO STARTED AND THREW FIRST PASSES IN A PATRIOTS UNIFORM
QB Tommy DeVito started the game and threw his first passes as a Patriot. DeVito was claimed off waivers from the New York Giants prior to the start of the 2025 season and served as the third quarterback throughout the year and postseason. His first pass completion tonight was a 6-yard pass to WR Mack Hollins. DeVito completed his first touchdown on a 12-yard touchdown pass to WR Kyle Williams to complete a 12-play, 82-yard drive in the second quarter. DeVito finished 13-of-22 for 138 yards with one touchdown after playing the entire first half. 2026

DRAFT PICKS MAKE THEIR NFL DEBUT; SIX DRAFT PICKS WERE IN THE STARTING LINEUP
All nine 2026 NFL Draft picks saw action in their first game with six of the draft picks in the starting lineup. First-round draft pick T Caleb Lomu started at right tackle, third-round pick TE Eli Raridon started at tight end and seventh-round pick RB Jam Miller started at running back. On defense, second-round pick LB Gabe Jacas started at linebacker, fifth-round CB Karon Prunty started at cornerback and seventh-round LB Quintayvious Hutchins started at linebacker.

SEVENTH-ROUND DRAFT PICK QB BEHREN MORTON PLAYED THE ENTIRE SECOND HALF
2025 seventh-round pick QB Behren Morton entered the game in the second half and completed his first pass on a 13-yard pass to WR Kobe Prentice. Morton finished 7-of-13 for 66 yards.

ROOKIE FREE AGENT TE TANNER ARKIN WAS IN THE STARTING LINEUP
Rookie free agent TE Tanner Arkin from Illinois, was in the starting lineup in a two-tight end set. MILLER CONVERTS A FOURTH-DOWN PLAY Seventh-round draft pick RB Jam Miller converted a fourth-down-and-1 situation from the New England 27yard line in the second quarter with a 3-yard run to convert the first down. Miller finished with 14 carries for 55 yards.

KINDLE VILDOR GETS A PICK
CB Kindle Victor ended Indianapolis' first drive with an interception. Vildor, who was in the starting lineup, has two career interceptions during his career.

PHARMS FORCES A FUMBLE ON THE GOAL LINE  
DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. forced a fumble on a run by RB Seth McGowan from the 1-yard line in the second quarter that was recovered by S Dell Pettus.

FIRST-YEAR S JOHN SAUNDERS JR. INTERCEPTS COLTS IN THE THIRD QUARTER
First-year S John Saunder Jr. picked off QB Riley Leaonard in the third quarter and his 24-yard return helped set up a New England field goal.

LB BRADYN SWINSON HAS KEY PASS DEFENSED  
LB Bradyn Swinson deflected a QB Riley Leonard pass on a fourth-down pass from the New England 6-yard line late in the third quarter.

BARINGER CONNECTS ON A 64-YARD PUNT  
P Bryce Baringer connected on a 64-yard punt in the fourth quarter and finished the game with a 51.5 yard average on six punts. He has 30 career punts of at least 60 yards. He had 7 punts of at least 60 yards in 2025, including a season-best 73-yard punt at Buffalo on Oct. 5.

ROOKIE FREE AGENT CB CHANNING CANADA LEADS THE TEAM IN TACKLES
Rookie free agent CB Channing Canada led the team with 7 total tackles. Canada was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of TCU.

Related Content

news

Game Notes: Patriots Advance to 12th Super Bowl

Game notes and stats from the Patriots playoff game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

news

Game Notes: Patriots Advance to 16th AFC Championship Game

Game notes and stats from the Patriots playoff game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

news

Game Notes: Patriots Advance to their 22nd Divisional Playoff Game

Game notes and stats from the Patriots playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

news

Game Notes: Patriots Finish the Regular Season 14-3

Game notes and stats from the Patriots game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

news

Game Notes: Patriots Finish with Perfect 8-0 Road Record

Game notes and stats from the Patriots game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

news

Game Notes: Patriots clinch first playoff berth since 2021

Game notes and stats from the Patriots game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

news

Game Notes: Patriots Produce Season-High 246 Yards Rushing

Game notes and stats from the Patriots game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

news

Game Notes: Patriots Win 10th Straight Game

Game notes and stats from the Patriots game against the New York Giants on Monday, December 1, 2025.

news

Game Notes: Patriots Win 10th Game of the Season

Game notes and stats from the Patriots game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

news

Game Notes: Patriots Secure First Winning Season Since 2021

Game notes and stats from the Patriots game against the New York Jets on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

news

Game Notes: Patriots Improve to 5-0 on the Road

Game notes and stats from the Patriots game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: 8 Takeaways From the Patriots First Preseason Game vs. the Colts

Game Notes: Patriots Make 2026 Preseason Debut Against the Colts

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/13

Indianapolis Colts Postgame Quotes 8/13

Gamebook: Colts at Patriots Preseason Week 1

Patriots Sign RB JaMycal Hasty; Place RB Terrell Jennings on Injured Reserve

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Postgame Show 8/13: Full Breakdown of Patriots Preseason Opener Against the Colts

Full Highlights | Colts at Patriots Preseason Week 1

Tommy DeVito, Caleb Lomu, Gabe Jacas, Jam Miller, Behren Morton, Dell Pettus, Andy Borregales, Efton Chism III, and Kindle Vildor | Player Postgame Media Availability 8/13

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 8/13: "The turnovers are great; I love us attacking the football"

Patriots Top Plays vs. Indianapolis Colts | 2026 Preseason Preseason Week 1

Behind the Scenes of Making the New England Patriots New Football Facility

Bradyn Swinson denies Riley Leonard's pass to force turnover on downs

Patriots fans participate in sports craze 'tarps off'

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots to Honor Adam Vinatieri During Halftime Ceremony on Sunday, October 11 Against Raiders

Adam Vinatieri Reflects on Pro Football Hall of Fame Career | Pats From the Past

Mic'd Up: Drake Maye and Josh McDaniels at Training Camp

Patriots Announce Dates for 2026 Training Camp Presented by New Balance

Forged in Foxborough Episode 2: Pieces Falling Into Place

Patriots Announce 2026 Schedule

Advertising