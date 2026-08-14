Game Notes: Patriots Make 2026 Preseason Debut Against the Colts

GAME CAPTAINS
WR Kyle Williams, QB Tommy DeVito, C Ben Brown, P Bryce Baringer, S Dell Pettus and DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. served as game captains.
THE PATRIOTS AND COLTS PLAYED TO A 13-13 TIE
The Patriots and Colts played to a 13-13 tie. The Patriots have nine ties in regular season play with the last tie coming in a 31-31 tie on Oct. 8, 1967 at San Diego. Prior to tonight, the Patriots only recorded a tie one time in the preseason, a 17-17 tie vs. Oakland on Aug. 5, 1973. Starting in 2021, the league eliminated overtime games in the preseason.
PATRIOTS DEFENSE FORCES FOUR TURNOVERS
The Patriots defense forced four turnovers with two interceptions and two forced fumbles. CB Kindle Vildor picked off a QB Anthony Richardson Sr. pass in the first quarter on the Colts first offensive drive. The Colts lost two fumbles on their first two drives in the second quarter. DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. forced a fumble on the goal line that was recovered by S Dell Pettus. LB J.J. Britt forced a fumble on Richardson on the next drive that was recovered by DT Isaiah Iton. In the third quarter, S John Saunder Jr. picked off a QB Riley Leonard pass and returned it 24 yards.
TOMMY DEVITO STARTED AND THREW FIRST PASSES IN A PATRIOTS UNIFORM
QB Tommy DeVito started the game and threw his first passes as a Patriot. DeVito was claimed off waivers from the New York Giants prior to the start of the 2025 season and served as the third quarterback throughout the year and postseason. His first pass completion tonight was a 6-yard pass to WR Mack Hollins. DeVito completed his first touchdown on a 12-yard touchdown pass to WR Kyle Williams to complete a 12-play, 82-yard drive in the second quarter. DeVito finished 13-of-22 for 138 yards with one touchdown after playing the entire first half. 2026
DRAFT PICKS MAKE THEIR NFL DEBUT; SIX DRAFT PICKS WERE IN THE STARTING LINEUP
All nine 2026 NFL Draft picks saw action in their first game with six of the draft picks in the starting lineup. First-round draft pick T Caleb Lomu started at right tackle, third-round pick TE Eli Raridon started at tight end and seventh-round pick RB Jam Miller started at running back. On defense, second-round pick LB Gabe Jacas started at linebacker, fifth-round CB Karon Prunty started at cornerback and seventh-round LB Quintayvious Hutchins started at linebacker.
SEVENTH-ROUND DRAFT PICK QB BEHREN MORTON PLAYED THE ENTIRE SECOND HALF
2025 seventh-round pick QB Behren Morton entered the game in the second half and completed his first pass on a 13-yard pass to WR Kobe Prentice. Morton finished 7-of-13 for 66 yards.
ROOKIE FREE AGENT TE TANNER ARKIN WAS IN THE STARTING LINEUP
Rookie free agent TE Tanner Arkin from Illinois, was in the starting lineup in a two-tight end set. MILLER CONVERTS A FOURTH-DOWN PLAY Seventh-round draft pick RB Jam Miller converted a fourth-down-and-1 situation from the New England 27yard line in the second quarter with a 3-yard run to convert the first down. Miller finished with 14 carries for 55 yards.
KINDLE VILDOR GETS A PICK
CB Kindle Victor ended Indianapolis' first drive with an interception. Vildor, who was in the starting lineup, has two career interceptions during his career.
PHARMS FORCES A FUMBLE ON THE GOAL LINE
DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. forced a fumble on a run by RB Seth McGowan from the 1-yard line in the second quarter that was recovered by S Dell Pettus.
FIRST-YEAR S JOHN SAUNDERS JR. INTERCEPTS COLTS IN THE THIRD QUARTER
First-year S John Saunder Jr. picked off QB Riley Leaonard in the third quarter and his 24-yard return helped set up a New England field goal.
LB BRADYN SWINSON HAS KEY PASS DEFENSED
LB Bradyn Swinson deflected a QB Riley Leonard pass on a fourth-down pass from the New England 6-yard line late in the third quarter.
BARINGER CONNECTS ON A 64-YARD PUNT
P Bryce Baringer connected on a 64-yard punt in the fourth quarter and finished the game with a 51.5 yard average on six punts. He has 30 career punts of at least 60 yards. He had 7 punts of at least 60 yards in 2025, including a season-best 73-yard punt at Buffalo on Oct. 5.
ROOKIE FREE AGENT CB CHANNING CANADA LEADS THE TEAM IN TACKLES
Rookie free agent CB Channing Canada led the team with 7 total tackles. Canada was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of TCU.