After Further Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players From the Patriots Preseason Opener vs. the Colts

- Second-rounder Gabe Jacas also had some good and bad, including getting challenged by Vrabel to get off blocks in kickoff coverage. Jacas's physical traits translated, with sudden movements to slip around blocks and sturdy edge-setting/bull rushing. However, his play recognition needs work. Although the zone-read keepers weren't entirely on him (see audio breakdown), the Pats had issues defending read option plays and screens to his side. Plus, he let Colts QB Anthony Richardson out of the pocket on a 7-yard scramble. Jacas is an athletic specimen but he'll need more time in the lab to work on play recognition.

- Rookie TE Eli Raridon only caught 1-of-4 targets for eight yards but his tape had more to chew on than his stat line. Raridon had a 24-yard catch wiped out by an iffy call on Lomu (Lomu looked like he was engaged in his block, which usually negates an illegal man downfield penalty). He also threw a great block on Miller's 15-yard run and got himself open on all three bootlegs. Raridon's kick-out blocks could use a little more grit and he did have a drop on a low but catchable throw from DeVito but you saw his athleticism flash several times on the film.

- Rookie OT Dametrious Crownover played both tackle spots in the second half and continues to impress against players further down the depth chart. Crownover allowed just one hurry and had a great pickup where he got his eyes outside to block the nickel corner on a blitz. He fights his pad level in the run game but the raw power seems to be there. I'd like to see Crownover get reps against some better edge rushers soon. His traits are really enticing.

- RB Jam Miller showed some burst on his 15-yard run but his ability to grind out dirty yards on gains of six, five, and three yards (fourth down conversion) really stood out with 27 of his 55 rushing yards coming after contact. He also looked smooth cutting back in outside zone schemes (6-yard run). Miller was the more efficient runner between him and RB Lan Larison, who seems to be competing for the third running back role. If the Pats are leaning toward a volume-back, Miller might fit that mold better than Larison, who looked more comfortable in sub-package situations.

- RB Lan Larison showed a good feel for finding space underneath the defense as a quick outlet out of the backfield on six catches for 38 yards. Larison read the short zone distributions well to break into voids and seemed to understand his responsibilities in blitz pickup, allowing one pressure when he died slowly on a twist-blitz up the middle. Larison didn't get much help from his O-Line on his seven rush attempts that went for only one yard but his speed to hit the line of scrimmage from the "dot" when the QB is under center is a question mark. Larison could bring value as a sub-package back and special-teamer. Again, the RB3 competition could come down to the style of back that the Patriots want to keep.

- Rookie TE Tanner Arkin was up-and-down with his run blocking in this one. He was on the scene for three stuffed runs and struggled with overextension, which is something Arkin said he has been working on in practice. Arkin produces an initial "pop" into his blocks, as seen on Miller's long run, but his ability to play under control and sustain needs some work.

- WR Efton Chism III ran a vintage McDaniels route for his 20-yard third down conversion, motioning into a stack alignment, switch releasing with WR Nick DeGennaro, and then cutting across the field to separate from man coverage – Edelman-like. Chism mixes it up in the run game but we had him on the scene for 1.5 stuffed runs. Those insert blocks they're asking him to make on linebackers and box safeties are tough sledding for a smaller receiver.

- WR Cameron Dorner ran two great routes while tracking and shielding the catch point nicely on his 48-yard catch (erased by penalty). Dorner also separated easily from CB Johnathan Edwards, who had a rough night for the Colts, on an 18-yard slant. Dorner would be getting more buzz in a year when the wide receiver room was less crowded.

- OT Marcus Bryant had a solid performance as the game's starting left tackle. His backside reach block opened a hole for Miller's 6-yard cutback run and he had a clean sheet in pass protection (23 snaps). Bryant doesn't have the lightest feet but he doesn't beat himself too often.

- EDGE Bradyn Swinson was a second-half standout vs. the Colts backups, logging three pressures, including a QB hit. He also beat Indy's top swing tackle, Blake Freeland, on an inside rush to bat down a fourth-down pass. Swinson then stuffed a run when he avoided a backside puller to find the football. Although it was late in the game, Swinson made the most of his opportunities in the second half.

- CB Channing Canada struggled at outside corner with two 19-yard completions (outs), a 13-yard catch (dig), and an 11-yard out allowed into his coverage. Canada seems to play better when he's manning the slot as the nickel corner, where his instincts are more of a factor. CB Karon Prunty allowed two catches for 10 yards and blew up a WR screen – he was solid.

- The Colts offensive line was winning the line of scrimmage in the first half but the Patriots DTs were more effective after halftime. Leonard Taylor III and Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (three pressures) turned it on in the last two quarters while DT Eric Gregory had a QB hit that led to an INT. Still, the middle of the Pats defense was too soft for my liking when it was twos vs. twos, which is when players with the best chance to make the initial roster were on the field.

- QB Pressures Allowed: Hudson III (two QB hits, three hurries), Butler (sack, QB hit), Lomu (two hurries), Crownover (hurry), Rupcich (hurry), Morgan (hurry), Larison (hurry), clean sheets (Bryant, Rizy, Brown).

- QB Pressures (defense): Farmer (sack), Pharms (QB hit, two hurries), Swinson (QB hit, hurry), Muma (two hurries), one hurry each (Jacobs, Obiazor, Taylor, Hutchins, Luketa).