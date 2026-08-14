After Further Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players From the Patriots Preseason Opener vs. the Colts

The Patriots opened the preseason with a 13-13 tie against the Colts at Gillette Stadium, where the frontline starters for both teams didn't play on Thursday night.
With QBs Drake Maye and Daniel Jones among the many spectators, it would be foolish to look too much into the base plays the Patriots ran on Thursday night. Typically, After Further Review breaks down New England's schemes on both sides of the ball. Obviously, the Pats didn't game-plan the Colts like a regular-season game, with the preseason being less about X's and O's and more about individual player performance. Therefore, we'll take a slightly different approach until the regular season rolls around.
Before we get into the quick-hit film notes, we couldn't help but notice a few schematic twists that might or might not mean anything moving forward. Offensively, it felt notable that the stretch (outside zone) run and bootleg concepts were prevalent for backup QB Tommy DeVito's group. Although offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels still called gap runs from under center and power plays from shotgun, lead-back Jam Miller ran outside zone on six of his 14 rush attempts. The Pats then sequenced three boots off those stretch plays, with DeVito's best bootleg leading to a 24-yard gain to TE Eli Raridon that was called back by penalty.
Again, let's not look too much into schemes just yet but zone+boot concepts make sense for New England's offense. From a personnel standpoint, star QB Drake Maye's mobility and ability to throw on the move make him a weapon on bootlegs, while the Pats offensive line is trending toward having more athletic blockers (Campbell, Vera-Tucker, Wilson, Lomu). Plus, head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive assistants Thomas Brown, Ashton Grant, Todd Downing, and Tony Dews also have a history with outside zone systems.
Last season, New England was already trending in this direction by calling designed rollouts on 9.8% of their passing plays (ninth-highest in the NFL). That said, it's not surprising that the zone+boot schemes are a work in progress, with DeVito going 0-for-3 on boot-actions. Miller had a 15-yard run (zone-lead) and a six-yard carry where he hit a nice cutback lane on outside zone schemes. Still, it can take time for the blockers to master marrying zone runs with moving pockets, so it's not a major surprise that the gap-play actions and traditional drop-backs were more effective for DeVito's offense.
As for the Patriots defense, play-caller Zak Kuhr seemed to have a similar mix of cover-one (13 drop-backs), cover-three (11), quarters (nine), and cover-two variations (four). Ultimately, full breakdowns of schemes and game plans will come in the regular season, so let's transition to takeaways on individual players and ongoing camp battles after reviewing the tape. Here are 25 thoughts on 25 players and more advanced stats from the Patriots preseason opener against the Colts.
- Although the field goal operation and kicking mechanics aren't my strong suit, the three misses by K Andy Borregales didn't appear to be on the operation/snaps. Borregales had a miss-hit on his 55-yard miss that led to pulling his last two kicks, missing all three wide left. Vrabel seemed to put him on notice after the game: "We're expected to make them. That's pro football."
- The backup interior O-Line is a developing issue. Veteran T/G James Hudson struggled against the Colts with five pressures allowed at right guard, including giving up an initial quick pressure that led to a sack. Top interior backup Ben Brown left the game due to injury after playing just 15 snaps and LG Andrew Rupcich allowed two pressures plus 1.5 stuffed runs. G Mekhi Butler, who has been a camp favorite of mine, also allowed a sack – the IOL was shaky.
- LB Chad Muma has had a good camp up to this point but we had him on the scene for gains of 17, 16, and 15 yards against the Colts. Muma took poor tackling angles and got stuck on blocks while getting beat in man coverage on TE Will Mallory for a 15-yard completion (corner route). LB K.J. Britt (run TFL, forced fumble) and Khalil Jacobs (two run stuffs) fared better. Britt's downhill trigger is legit and Jacobs is the best of the three at scraping laterally over the top of blocks to mirror run plays. Overall, Linebacker depth is a question mark behind starters Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss (DNPs on Thursday night).
- Backup QB Tommy DeVito had an even five plus plays to five minus throws/decisions in my charting. DeVito's called back deep ball to WR Cameron Dorner (48 yards) that was called back was a strong throw under pressure. The minus plays were mostly inaccurate throws for DeVito, who under-threw a deep ball to WR Kyle Williams, sprayed a dig to WR Mack Hollins, and threw low to WR Tejhaun Palmer. Overall, DeVito threw on time and made solid reads/decisions but his accuracy let him down.
- Rookie QB Behren Morton had a similarly uneven performance with some uncharacteristic misses on underneath throws to RB Lan Larison (twice) and WR Nick DeGennaro. However, Morton had three impressive third-down drop-backs where he connected with WR Kobe Prentice for gains of 19, 15, and 13 yards to move the chains. Morton's snappy release and timing allow him to be pretty accurate when he's throwing from a solid base in the pocket but the short-armed throws from muddied pockets were notable.
- WR Kyle Williams had four standout routes on a 25-yard comebacker, a 12-yard touchdown, a drawn defensive pass interference, and a go-route win down the left sideline. As Vrabel said, Williams could've fought back for the football more on his go-ball target in the second quarter to potentially draw another DPI and he was on the scene for a stuffed run (failed crack block). Still, his separation ability and impressive release package were on full display for Williams.
- First-round OT Caleb Lomu played all 39 of his snaps at right tackle and had a pretty typical rookie performance. Lomu didn't traditionally pass block much, with either chips, quick games, or screens in the drop-back game. He looked comfortable blocking off chip help, with good body positioning to stay square to rushers, and his pass-pro losses were mostly mental, aside from a short-corner play on one third down. Lomu showed off his athleticism to cover up defenders while moving laterally and his down block to create a hole for a fourth-down conversion was his best block of the night. But his power and landmarks were inconsistent in the run game. Overall, it was pretty typical ups and downs for a rookie in his preseason debut.
- Second-rounder Gabe Jacas also had some good and bad, including getting challenged by Vrabel to get off blocks in kickoff coverage. Jacas's physical traits translated, with sudden movements to slip around blocks and sturdy edge-setting/bull rushing. However, his play recognition needs work. Although the zone-read keepers weren't entirely on him (see audio breakdown), the Pats had issues defending read option plays and screens to his side. Plus, he let Colts QB Anthony Richardson out of the pocket on a 7-yard scramble. Jacas is an athletic specimen but he'll need more time in the lab to work on play recognition.
- Rookie TE Eli Raridon only caught 1-of-4 targets for eight yards but his tape had more to chew on than his stat line. Raridon had a 24-yard catch wiped out by an iffy call on Lomu (Lomu looked like he was engaged in his block, which usually negates an illegal man downfield penalty). He also threw a great block on Miller's 15-yard run and got himself open on all three bootlegs. Raridon's kick-out blocks could use a little more grit and he did have a drop on a low but catchable throw from DeVito but you saw his athleticism flash several times on the film.
- Rookie OT Dametrious Crownover played both tackle spots in the second half and continues to impress against players further down the depth chart. Crownover allowed just one hurry and had a great pickup where he got his eyes outside to block the nickel corner on a blitz. He fights his pad level in the run game but the raw power seems to be there. I'd like to see Crownover get reps against some better edge rushers soon. His traits are really enticing.
- RB Jam Miller showed some burst on his 15-yard run but his ability to grind out dirty yards on gains of six, five, and three yards (fourth down conversion) really stood out with 27 of his 55 rushing yards coming after contact. He also looked smooth cutting back in outside zone schemes (6-yard run). Miller was the more efficient runner between him and RB Lan Larison, who seems to be competing for the third running back role. If the Pats are leaning toward a volume-back, Miller might fit that mold better than Larison, who looked more comfortable in sub-package situations.
- RB Lan Larison showed a good feel for finding space underneath the defense as a quick outlet out of the backfield on six catches for 38 yards. Larison read the short zone distributions well to break into voids and seemed to understand his responsibilities in blitz pickup, allowing one pressure when he died slowly on a twist-blitz up the middle. Larison didn't get much help from his O-Line on his seven rush attempts that went for only one yard but his speed to hit the line of scrimmage from the "dot" when the QB is under center is a question mark. Larison could bring value as a sub-package back and special-teamer. Again, the RB3 competition could come down to the style of back that the Patriots want to keep.
- Rookie TE Tanner Arkin was up-and-down with his run blocking in this one. He was on the scene for three stuffed runs and struggled with overextension, which is something Arkin said he has been working on in practice. Arkin produces an initial "pop" into his blocks, as seen on Miller's long run, but his ability to play under control and sustain needs some work.
- WR Efton Chism III ran a vintage McDaniels route for his 20-yard third down conversion, motioning into a stack alignment, switch releasing with WR Nick DeGennaro, and then cutting across the field to separate from man coverage – Edelman-like. Chism mixes it up in the run game but we had him on the scene for 1.5 stuffed runs. Those insert blocks they're asking him to make on linebackers and box safeties are tough sledding for a smaller receiver.
- WR Cameron Dorner ran two great routes while tracking and shielding the catch point nicely on his 48-yard catch (erased by penalty). Dorner also separated easily from CB Johnathan Edwards, who had a rough night for the Colts, on an 18-yard slant. Dorner would be getting more buzz in a year when the wide receiver room was less crowded.
- OT Marcus Bryant had a solid performance as the game's starting left tackle. His backside reach block opened a hole for Miller's 6-yard cutback run and he had a clean sheet in pass protection (23 snaps). Bryant doesn't have the lightest feet but he doesn't beat himself too often.
- EDGE Bradyn Swinson was a second-half standout vs. the Colts backups, logging three pressures, including a QB hit. He also beat Indy's top swing tackle, Blake Freeland, on an inside rush to bat down a fourth-down pass. Swinson then stuffed a run when he avoided a backside puller to find the football. Although it was late in the game, Swinson made the most of his opportunities in the second half.
- CB Channing Canada struggled at outside corner with two 19-yard completions (outs), a 13-yard catch (dig), and an 11-yard out allowed into his coverage. Canada seems to play better when he's manning the slot as the nickel corner, where his instincts are more of a factor. CB Karon Prunty allowed two catches for 10 yards and blew up a WR screen – he was solid.
- The Colts offensive line was winning the line of scrimmage in the first half but the Patriots DTs were more effective after halftime. Leonard Taylor III and Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (three pressures) turned it on in the last two quarters while DT Eric Gregory had a QB hit that led to an INT. Still, the middle of the Pats defense was too soft for my liking when it was twos vs. twos, which is when players with the best chance to make the initial roster were on the field.
- QB Pressures Allowed: Hudson III (two QB hits, three hurries), Butler (sack, QB hit), Lomu (two hurries), Crownover (hurry), Rupcich (hurry), Morgan (hurry), Larison (hurry), clean sheets (Bryant, Rizy, Brown).
- QB Pressures (defense): Farmer (sack), Pharms (QB hit, two hurries), Swinson (QB hit, hurry), Muma (two hurries), one hurry each (Jacobs, Obiazor, Taylor, Hutchins, Luketa).
- Coverage: Canada (8/5/69 yards), Muma (3/3/48 yards), Crossley (4/3/20 yards), Brown (1/1/18 yards), Wilson (1/1/17 yards), Butler (2/1/14 yards), Saunders Jr. (1/1/12 yards/INT), Prunty (2/2/10 yards), Jacobs (1/1/9 yards), Obiazor (1/1/9 yards), Harris (3/1/6 yards/PBU), Minor (3/1/2 yards), Pettus (1/0/0), Vildor (INT).
DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer