Pro Football Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri to Kick off the Patriots Countdown to Munich by Attempting a Guinness World Record on the Jungfraujoch

 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch-22 Thu Sep 17 - 01:59 PM | Sun Sep 20 - 11:40 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - FRIDAY: 1:15 PM ET, HC MIKE VRABEL PRESS CONFERENCE; 2:10 PM, STEPHON GILMORE RETIREMENT PRESS CONFERENCE

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Stephon Gilmore Returns to Foxborough to Retire a Patriot

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Home Opener Against the Steelers

Expert Predictions: Week 2 Picks for Steelers at Patriots

A son's memory, a mother's mission: Susan Shaw wins grand prize as Patriots honor 26 volunteers at 2026 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

Patriots Gameplan: Is a Blueprint Forming vs. Drake Maye and the Patriots Offense?

Inside Look at Practice as the Patriots Prepare for their home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, presented by New Balance

3 to Watch: Patriots Look to Get on Winning Track vs. Steelers

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 9/17: Seahawks Takeaways, Steelers Preview, Morgan Moses 1-on-1

Breaking Down the Matchup Between the Patriots and Steelers | Week 2 Game Preview

Week 2 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Steelers

Patriots Sign OL Xavier Newman-Johnson to the Practice Squad and Release OL Jacob Rizy from the Practice Squad

Head Coach Mike Vrabel Reflects on Week 1 and Looks Ahead to Week 2 vs. the Steelers | Patriots All Access

Patriots Unfiltered 9/17: NFL Week 2 Picks, Steelers Preview, Latest Practice Report

Drake Maye & Aaron Rodgers go HEAD-TO-HEAD in Week 2 Madden 27 Simulation

Patriots Unfiltered 9/16: Steelers Preview, Vrabel Presser/Reaction, Team/League Updates

Drake Maye 9/16: "The job of the quarterback is to elevate the guys around you"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 9/16: "We want to be aggressive, that's how we want to play"

Patriots Catch-22 9/16: Week 1 Overreactions, WR Room, Steelers Preview

Teachers at Providence elementary school surprised with generous back-to-school donation from Drake & Ann Michael Maye

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Pro Football Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri to Kick off the Patriots Countdown to Munich by Attempting a Guinness World Record on the Jungfraujoch

The Patriots are joining forces with Jungfrau Railways to promote this year’s game in Munich with a kickoff event in the Swiss Alps in the DACH region. On Tuesday, September 22, Pro Football Hall of Fame placekicker Adam Vinatieri will attempt an official Guinness World Records kick at Jungfraujoch, a resort known as the Top of Europe in the Swiss Alps.

Sep 18, 2026 at 11:58 AM
Author Image
New England Patriots
Adam Vinatieri Snow Kick OR-011902_Silverman105
Photo by David Silverman

The New England Patriots are joining forces with Jungfrau Railways to promote this year's game in Munich with a kickoff event in the Swiss Alps in the DACH region. On Tuesday, September 22, Pro Football Hall of Fame placekicker Adam Vinatieri will attempt an official Guinness World Records kick at Jungfraujoch, a resort known as the Top of Europe in the Swiss Alps. Vinatieri, credited with kicking one of the most difficult field goals in the snow in NFL history, will now attempt another kick in the snow, this time at the highest elevation recorded at an altitude of 3,454 meters (11,332 feet). This unique opportunity combines a legendary kicker who is famous for making clutch, game-winning kicks, now attempting a field goal at an extreme elevation with a spectacular mountain-view setting.

Some of the Patriots' most iconic games have been in the snow and have ended with dramatic field goals. In the legendary "Snow Plow Game" of 1982, a spot was cleared on the field specifically where kicker John Smith spotted the ball, converting a decisive 33-yard field goal in a 3-0 win over the Miami Dolphins. The most memorable kick in the snow belongs to Vinatieri, whose 45-yard field goal despite heavy snowfall tied the divisional playoff game against the Oakland Raiders and led to a game-winning kick in overtime. His 45-yard field goal is still considered one of the most difficult kicks in NFL history and helped propel the Patriots to their first Super Bowl championship.

Legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri takes on the world record challenge

Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri, one of the most successful kickers in NFL history and a recent inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is traveling to the Swiss Alps to attempt a Guinness World Records kick on the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe. The Patriots and Jungfrau Railways will set up goal posts in the snow, and Vinatieri will step up to attempt the highest elevation field goal ever recorded in the thin mountain air.

"I've had the chance to attempt a lot of special kicks in my career, but getting to go for an official Guinness World Records title on snow at 3,454 meters in a Patriots jersey is truly something special," says Adam Vinatieri. "The conditions up there in the Alps are completely different from anything we know from the NFL. That's exactly what makes this challenge so exciting."

A unique way to kick off the NFL season and the Patriots path Munich

The Guinness World Records event is a way for the New England Patriots to kick off their countdown to this year's international game, which will be played against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany on November 15. What begins in the snowy high-alpine setting with a view of the Jungfrau-Aletsch UNESCO World Heritage Site will start weeks of Patriots engagement in the region in anticipation of the game in Munich's Allianz Arena.

The Patriots in the DACH region

The DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) is one of the most important markets for the Patriots outside the United States and is designated as a home market under the NFL Global Markets Program. In these countries, the Patriots are among the most popular NFL teams. One reason is that many fans grew up with the Patriots dynasty of the early 2000s, when the team won three of its six Super Bowls in just four years.

Another key factor is Sebastian Vollmer from Neuss, Germany, who helped the Patriots win two Super Bowl titles during his eight-year career with the team starting in 2009. He played a major role in popularizing American football in Germany.

About Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe

Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe, at 3,454 meters above sea level, is one of the most spectacular excursion destinations in the Swiss Alps and part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Jungfrau-Aletsch. Accessible via the legendary Jungfrau Railway, the Jungfraujoch combines a high-alpine glacier world with modern infrastructure: panoramic viewing platforms overlooking the Aletsch Glacier and several 4,000-meter peaks, attractions such as the Ice Palace inside the glacier, and year-round snow and ice experiences make it a unique destination for visitors from all over the world – and a stage where sporting events take on an entirely new dimension

Related Content

news

Stephon Gilmore Returns to Foxborough to Retire a Patriot

The New England Patriots will host former All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore on Friday, Sept. 18, as he returns to Foxborough to retire a Patriot. He will address the media during a press conference at 2:10 PM ET.

news

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 9/16

Read the full transcript from Head Coach Mike Vrabel's press conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

news

Transcript: Drake Maye Press Conference 9/16

Read the full transcript from Drake Maye's press conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

news

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 9/14

Read the full transcript from Head Coach Mike Vrabel's press conference on Monday, September 14, 2026.

news

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 9/10

Read the full transcript from Head Coach Mike Vrabel's press conference on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

news

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 9/7

Read the full transcript from Head Coach Mike Vrabel's press conference on Monday, September 7, 2026.

news

Transcript: Drake Maye Press Conference 9/5

Read the full transcript from Drake Maye's press conference on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

news

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 9/5

Read the full transcript from Head Coach Mike Vrabel's press conference on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

news

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 9/3

Read the full transcript from Head Coach Mike Vrabel's press conference on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

news

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 9/1

Read the full transcript from Head Coach Mike Vrabel's press conference on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

news

Marcus Jones Receives the New England Patriots 2026 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones was presented with the 2026 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium tonight.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Pro Football Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri to Kick off the Patriots Countdown to Munich by Attempting a Guinness World Record on the Jungfraujoch

Stephon Gilmore Returns to Foxborough to Retire a Patriot

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Home Opener Against the Steelers

Expert Predictions: Week 2 Picks for Steelers at Patriots

A son's memory, a mother's mission: Susan Shaw wins grand prize as Patriots honor 26 volunteers at 2026 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

Patriots Gameplan: Is a Blueprint Forming vs. Drake Maye and the Patriots Offense?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 9/17: Seahawks Takeaways, Steelers Preview, Morgan Moses 1-on-1

Player Poll: What time do Patriots Players go to Sleep?

Susie Shaw Wins 2026 Myra Kraft Community MVP Grand Prize Award

Justin Hamilton, Mike Smith, and Scott Booker | Assistant Coaches Media Availability 9/17

Christian Gonzalez Discusses His Contract Extension, Bouncing Back from a Loss, and More | Patriots All Access Interview

Zak Kuhr 9/17: "The guys are focused on improving each day"

Breaking Down the Matchup Between the Patriots and Steelers | Week 2 Game Preview

Head Coach Mike Vrabel Reflects on Week 1 and Looks Ahead to Week 2 vs. the Steelers | Patriots All Access

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

How Patriots QB Drake Maye can be even better in his third NFL season

Robert Kraft Elected to Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame

Patriots Announce 2026 Captains

Behind the Scenes of Making the New England Patriots New Football Facility

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Advertising