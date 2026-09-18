Pro Football Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri to Kick off the Patriots Countdown to Munich by Attempting a Guinness World Record on the Jungfraujoch

The New England Patriots are joining forces with Jungfrau Railways to promote this year's game in Munich with a kickoff event in the Swiss Alps in the DACH region. On Tuesday, September 22, Pro Football Hall of Fame placekicker Adam Vinatieri will attempt an official Guinness World Records kick at Jungfraujoch, a resort known as the Top of Europe in the Swiss Alps. Vinatieri, credited with kicking one of the most difficult field goals in the snow in NFL history, will now attempt another kick in the snow, this time at the highest elevation recorded at an altitude of 3,454 meters (11,332 feet). This unique opportunity combines a legendary kicker who is famous for making clutch, game-winning kicks, now attempting a field goal at an extreme elevation with a spectacular mountain-view setting.

Some of the Patriots' most iconic games have been in the snow and have ended with dramatic field goals. In the legendary "Snow Plow Game" of 1982, a spot was cleared on the field specifically where kicker John Smith spotted the ball, converting a decisive 33-yard field goal in a 3-0 win over the Miami Dolphins. The most memorable kick in the snow belongs to Vinatieri, whose 45-yard field goal despite heavy snowfall tied the divisional playoff game against the Oakland Raiders and led to a game-winning kick in overtime. His 45-yard field goal is still considered one of the most difficult kicks in NFL history and helped propel the Patriots to their first Super Bowl championship.

Legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri takes on the world record challenge

Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri, one of the most successful kickers in NFL history and a recent inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is traveling to the Swiss Alps to attempt a Guinness World Records kick on the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe. The Patriots and Jungfrau Railways will set up goal posts in the snow, and Vinatieri will step up to attempt the highest elevation field goal ever recorded in the thin mountain air.

"I've had the chance to attempt a lot of special kicks in my career, but getting to go for an official Guinness World Records title on snow at 3,454 meters in a Patriots jersey is truly something special," says Adam Vinatieri. "The conditions up there in the Alps are completely different from anything we know from the NFL. That's exactly what makes this challenge so exciting."

A unique way to kick off the NFL season and the Patriots path Munich

The Guinness World Records event is a way for the New England Patriots to kick off their countdown to this year's international game, which will be played against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany on November 15. What begins in the snowy high-alpine setting with a view of the Jungfrau-Aletsch UNESCO World Heritage Site will start weeks of Patriots engagement in the region in anticipation of the game in Munich's Allianz Arena.

The Patriots in the DACH region

The DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) is one of the most important markets for the Patriots outside the United States and is designated as a home market under the NFL Global Markets Program. In these countries, the Patriots are among the most popular NFL teams. One reason is that many fans grew up with the Patriots dynasty of the early 2000s, when the team won three of its six Super Bowls in just four years.

Another key factor is Sebastian Vollmer from Neuss, Germany, who helped the Patriots win two Super Bowl titles during his eight-year career with the team starting in 2009. He played a major role in popularizing American football in Germany.

About Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe