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A son's memory, a mother's mission: Susan Shaw wins grand prize as Patriots honor 26 volunteers at 2026 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

The Patriots Foundation and presenting sponsor Gillette hosted the 2026 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards, where volunteers from all six New England states were honored for their impact in the community.

Sep 18, 2026 at 10:05 AM
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Alexandra Francisco

Senior Lifestyle Reporter & Content Producer

After her nine-year-old son died skiing in 2019, nothing could console Susie Shaw.

One moment, her family was making memories on vacation in Big Sky, Montana. The next, they were forced to face a tragic reality, flying home without William.

But in the immediate aftermath, at least, they could escape the painful reminders of everyday life before the accident. At their vacation house in Susan's hometown of Falmouth, Mass., she, her husband, Nick, and their son, Kai, had space to grieve as a family before easing into their new normal.

Not everyone is so fortunate, realized Susan.

Many who experience the profound loss of a child, spouse, parent, or sibling don't get the same support the Shaws received from their community in Carlisle, Mass. Compelled to pay it forward, the Shaws started the William's Be Yourself Challenge.

Since dedicating all her efforts to the cause, Susan was one of 26 volunteers honored at the New England Patriots Foundation's annual Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards on Tuesday.

"After my son William died, I saw firsthand how deeply his death affected not only our family, but his friends and our entire community," Susan said Tuesday at the New England Patriots Foundation's annual Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards ceremony.

"William's Be Yourself Challenge started as a way to support his friends as they grieved him, while giving them a way to remember William, say his name, and carry his spirit forward. Over time, that small, community effort grew into something much bigger: a nonprofit dedicated to supporting grieving children and families and helping communities better understand how to show up after loss."

That's the spirit of the Patriots Community MVP program.

Since 1998, the Kraft family and the Patriots Foundation have recognized more than 550 volunteers and donated more than $4 million to support nonprofit organizations throughout the region. Gillette, a longtime supporter of the New England Patriots and a cornerstone partner of the Patriots Foundation, served as the presenting sponsor for this year's program.

"My late wife Myra believed deeply that we all have a responsibility to help others," Patriots chairman & CEO Robert Kraft said Tuesday.

"She understood that meaningful change often begins with one person who sees a need and decides to act. That spirit is reelected in each one of today's honorees."

All six New England states were represented in the 2026 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards. The selected nonprofits provide support for many causes, including sports, healthcare, hunger and nutrition, mentoring, social justice, human services, education, domestic violence, and more.

The Patriots Foundation received over 150 applications from nonprofit organizations looking to recognize their outstanding volunteers. Winners ranged in age from 17 or 93 years old, with 25 organizations receiving a $10,000 donation.

"We never miss on picking the right people," said Patriots executive director of community affairs Andre Tippett. "You really can't go wrong."

Having turned unfathomable loss into a compelling mission to help others, Susan received the grand prize $25,000 donation to further her organization's impact.

Seeing her reaction to the honor was emotional for everyone present at the ceremony at Gillette Stadium's GP Atrium.

The funds will help the Shaw's organization open The Green House – a scenic property in Falmouth that will provide week-long restorative retreats at no cost to families navigating the death of a child or parent. The goal of William's Be Yourself Challenge is to serve 52 families per year.

"I was just so overwhelmed with gratitude that this organization wanted to get the word out about grief, and truly, I was most excited that I got to talk about my son in a place like this," Susan said after winning the grand prize.

"I try to talk about him as much as I can and to have the Patriots Foundation recognize him and the work we do in his honor was just so overwhelming I broke down in tears. I miss him so much, and things like this fill me with so much joy."

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