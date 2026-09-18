A son's memory, a mother's mission: Susan Shaw wins grand prize as Patriots honor 26 volunteers at 2026 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

"After my son William died, I saw firsthand how deeply his death affected not only our family, but his friends and our entire community," Susan said Tuesday at the New England Patriots Foundation's annual Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards ceremony.

"William's Be Yourself Challenge started as a way to support his friends as they grieved him, while giving them a way to remember William, say his name, and carry his spirit forward. Over time, that small, community effort grew into something much bigger: a nonprofit dedicated to supporting grieving children and families and helping communities better understand how to show up after loss."

That's the spirit of the Patriots Community MVP program.

Since 1998, the Kraft family and the Patriots Foundation have recognized more than 550 volunteers and donated more than $4 million to support nonprofit organizations throughout the region. Gillette, a longtime supporter of the New England Patriots and a cornerstone partner of the Patriots Foundation, served as the presenting sponsor for this year's program.

"My late wife Myra believed deeply that we all have a responsibility to help others," Patriots chairman & CEO Robert Kraft said Tuesday.

"She understood that meaningful change often begins with one person who sees a need and decides to act. That spirit is reelected in each one of today's honorees."

All six New England states were represented in the 2026 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards. The selected nonprofits provide support for many causes, including sports, healthcare, hunger and nutrition, mentoring, social justice, human services, education, domestic violence, and more.

The Patriots Foundation received over 150 applications from nonprofit organizations looking to recognize their outstanding volunteers. Winners ranged in age from 17 or 93 years old, with 25 organizations receiving a $10,000 donation.

"We never miss on picking the right people," said Patriots executive director of community affairs Andre Tippett. "You really can't go wrong."

Having turned unfathomable loss into a compelling mission to help others, Susan received the grand prize $25,000 donation to further her organization's impact.

Seeing her reaction to the honor was emotional for everyone present at the ceremony at Gillette Stadium's GP Atrium.

The funds will help the Shaw's organization open The Green House – a scenic property in Falmouth that will provide week-long restorative retreats at no cost to families navigating the death of a child or parent. The goal of William's Be Yourself Challenge is to serve 52 families per year.

"I was just so overwhelmed with gratitude that this organization wanted to get the word out about grief, and truly, I was most excited that I got to talk about my son in a place like this," Susan said after winning the grand prize.