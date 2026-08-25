Ann Michael Maye fulfills sweet Make-A-Wish for teen battling brain tumor

When Ann Michael Maye began sharing her baking videos on social media, she had no idea the impact she would have.

Baking was always one of her favorite hobbies and a way to bond with her mother, grandmother, and sister growing up in North Carolina. When she graduated college and finally had a kitchen of her own, the wife of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye continued to share the passion she's now synonymous with.

Among the thousands of Patriots fans she reached in the process was Skylar, a 16-year-old girl from Massachusetts, who is battling a brain tumor.

"I've always loved to cook and bake, and I've always loved the Patriots," said Skylar, who traveled to Gillette Stadium on Friday to have her wish fulfilled by Ann Michael, the Patriots, and Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

"I knew Ann Michael as someone who liked baking and cooking, too – especially during her Bakemas era. I thought it was so cool. Choosing to bake with her was the wish I knew I wanted to do."

Skylar was diagnosed with her brain tumor last fall.

Her first symptoms were issues with her vision over the summer, and when she returned to school, it became too difficult to manage. When getting a prescription for glasses didn't work, her doctors ordered an MRI.

A few days later, Skylar and her family discovered the root cause.

"It was really scary at first, and I had a lot of trouble with it," Skylar said.

"A week later I had surgery and they were able to remove some of it. I went to school throughout December, and then January is when I started my radiation treatment. I did 30 rounds and that was really hard for me, but I got through it. There are days where I'm definitely more tired than others and I still have fatigue. I'm still recovering but I'm definitely doing a lot better now."

Skylar certainly felt better Friday than she did during her last visit to Gillette Stadium.

Before her diagnosis and surgery, her family traveled to Foxborough to watch the Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 2, 2025.

Skylar could barely see the field but didn't want her father to know.

"I went to my first Patriots game last year and I was very excited," Skylar, a lifelong Patriots fan, said.

"It was after Halloween weekend and we did tailgating. My dad spent a lot of money on tickets and stuff, so I felt bad because I couldn't see anything. It was just all blurry because my tumor was pushing on my optic nerve and at that point it was getting worse and worse every day. That was upsetting for me."

Fortunately, Skylar's most recent trip was different.

When Skylar, her sister, and parents arrived at Gillette Stadium on Friday, the video board was lit up with the message, "Welcome Skylar."

She got to know Ann Michael as the pair baked chocolate chip cookies with red and blue sprinkles. Skylar has Celiac disease, so Ann Michael made sure the recipe was gluten free for everyone to enjoy.

"It's so cool," said Ann Michael.

"When the idea was first brought to me I was just in shock that someone would choose that as their Make-A-Wish – that their thing they wanted to do most is to bake with me. It's such an honor and so cool to be able to have that impact on someone else."

The day with Skylar reinforced something Ann Michael always felt. Just like with football, baking has the power to bring people together.

"Food and cooking brings people together in so many ways," said Ann Michael.

"That's one of my favorite things about it. Everything I make, I usually give to other people. It's a great way to build community by giving someone something that you made. It's so personal and means a lot to watch someone enjoy it, and have them know that you took your time to do that."

When Ann Michael and Skylar finished baking their cookies, they FaceTimed with Drake Maye to say hello.

The quarterback helped Ann Michael and Make-A-Wish share a surprise.

Skylar and her family would attend the Patriots preseason game against the Eagles the next day, receive field passes, and enjoy a free stay in a nearby hotel.

This time, Skylar would be able to see the field, and during pregame warmups, Maye came over to sign her customized jersey.

"Today just reminded me how much people love me," Skylar said.