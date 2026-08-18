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Love After Loss: How the Patriots-Colts rivalry brought a father and son together

Before his passing, a lifelong Indianapolis Colts fan promised his son Elijah that someone would come along to watch football with him one day. That person ended up being Keith Spencer, a New England Patriots fan.

Aug 18, 2026 at 09:59 AM
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Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Keith Spencer and his stepson Elijah traveled from Costa Rica to take in the New England Patriots preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Keith Spencer and his stepson Elijah traveled from Costa Rica to take in the New England Patriots preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts share a storied NFL rivalry.

But for Keith Spencer and his stepson, Elijah, the rivalry has done more to bring them together than drive them apart. Especially this summer, as the pair flew all the way from Costa Rica to attend the Patriots-Colts joint practice at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.

"This area means so much to me," said Keith.

"This team means so much to me. I grew up watching the Patriots with my dad and I just wanted to be able to show him it all. Even though the Colts call us the Evil Empire, I wanted to show him why I love it so much."

Keith grew up in Springfield, Mass., where the game of football and Patriots fandom were passed down to him. Elijah, meanwhile, inherited his love for the Colts from his late father, Eric, who was a lifelong fan.

Around 2020, Eric was diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare form of cancer. He fought the disease bravely for 11 months before his passing, leaving behind his wife, Bethany, and their five children.

Before he died, Eric shared a prophecy for his middle son, Elijah.

"Before he passed away, Eric told Elijah that one day, someone would come along to watch football with him," Keith said.

Keith knew Bethany from their college days at Anderson University in central Indiana and became acquainted with Eric at the church where Keith was a pastor. Keith and Eric traded friendly Patriots-Colts banter, and Keith considered him a great man.

After Eric's passing, Keith and Bethany reconnected, fell in love, and got married. Football became a bridge between him and Elijah as well, even though they rooted for different teams.

"We bonded over football, even despite the rivalry," said Keith.

"When I first showed up he was like, throw away all your Patriots jerseys. I was like, that's not happening – that's never happening. Obviously he wasn't going to throw out his Colts stuff, so we figured we would have to bond over football until there comes a Sunday where our two teams are playing."

From there, Keith and Elijah figured out a system to share the television on game days.

If the Patriots and Colts play at the same time on Sunday, one matchup is put on the big screen while the other is streamed on the computer. This often depends on their respective team's opponent that week, and they're good about compromising with each other.

This weekly fall tradition continued after Keith and Bethany moved the family to Costa Rica, where she was raised, to get a fresh start after Eric's passing. In April of 2024, weeks before the move, Keith adopted all five of Bethany's children.

Elijah remained fiercely loyal to the Colts, and dreamed that one day, he would get to see them play.

This summer, with Indianapolis traveling to New England for joint practices and a preseason game, provided the perfect opportunity.

"When I saw the joint practice was in New England, I thought to myself, could they have a joint practice?" Keith said.

"When they announced they would be, I immediately turned to my wife. I had tears in my eyes. I told her I have to take him, and she said yes, you guys have to go."

Keith and Bethany kept the secret from Elijah after booking flights and making arrangements with Keith's family in Springfield.

About a week before the trip, they sat Elijah down to tell him about the trip. The boy's eyes lit up. He couldn't wait.

"It's a father-son trip that I just knew would be a great way for us to spend time together and bond," Elijah said at the joint practice.

"It's kind of a great last hurrah for me, because when we get back home, I have to go back to school."

The father and son took in joint practices together at Gillette Stadium. Keith wore a white Drake Maye jersey, and Elijah rocked his blue Anthony Richardson jersey, which the Colts quarterback signed for the 14-year-old.

"I had such a good experience here," said Elijah.

"I got my jersey signed and I didn't think that would happen because there are so many people here, but that just made my whole experience amazing."

The surprises didn't end there.

After a day of Keith showing Elijah his old stomping grounds, they returned to Foxborough to watch the preseason game between the Patriots and Colts on Thursday.

Elijah didn't understand why Keith was rushing to get them to the game early, but hoping to make the trip even more special, the Patriots organization provided them pregame field passes so Elijah could watch warmups from the Colts sideline.

The game ended in a 13-13 tie, fittingly. Regardless of the outcome, it would be hard for either Keith or Elijah to leave disappointed.

Watching their favorite teams share the field was the perfect father-son experience, providing a memory that will last a lifetime.

"Everytime we watch football together I think about what Eric told Elijah," said Keith.

"He was right. Someone did come along."

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