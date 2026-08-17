Will Campbell, Patriots sophomores eye year-two leap in second NFL training camp

"I really, really know that Kyle is going to help us. His speed is going to help us," Vrabel said. "He's got a skill set, right? We're going to find ways to get him the ball. I know that he is going to be a large part of what we're going to do."

Lastly, the Patriots might've found a hidden gem in edge rusher Elijah Ponder, who had four sacks as an undrafted rookie last season. With Landry on the physically unable to perform list, Ponder has taken the bulk of the reps opposite Jones in the Patriots starting defense. At the very least, Ponder projects to be in a rotation with Jacas, Jones, and Landry in his second season. On Monday, Ponder spoke about his growing comfort level in the Patriots system and the league as a whole as he enters his second year in the NFL.

"It definitely feels different coming in year two with the same system, with the same coaches, and just all those relationships in the building with the team. It feels good compared to not knowing anybody, not knowing the system, and not knowing just the NFL and how it works," Ponder said on Monday. "The main thing for me was probably the playbook. Just being able to know what you're doing and being able to play free because you have the knowledge to do so."

After back-to-back four-win seasons, the opportunity was there for a highly drafted rookie class to play over 3,600 combined snaps in 2025. Now, stepping into a 14-win team that went to the Super Bowl a year ago, the Patriots current rookie class is trying to earn roles on a far more competitive roster. That's not to say that Lomu, Jacas, Raridon, and the current crop of first-year players are afterthoughts. But there's more riding on the year-two leap candidates than the rookies. If any of them come close to the improvement that Maye showed in his second season, the Patriots young core will look that much better for the future.

Here's a note with more takeaways on the Patriots 2025 draft class after 17 training camp practices.

- LT Will Campbell has been the lone lineman working as Maye's blindside protector during team drills. Campbell has looked solid in full 11-on-11s with an improved anchor and fewer decisive losses. In 1-on-1 drills, the former first-rounder has been outstanding. He has controlled matchups against top pass-rushers Dre'Mont Jones, Elijah Ponder, and Gabe Jacas, with only one loss to Jones all summer. Campbell was also 2-0 in his 1-on-1 reps against Colts edge rusher Arden Key during last Tuesday's joint practice. Campbell has had a strong camp.

- RB TreVeyon Henderson has continued to platoon in the backfield with Rhamondre Stevenson this summer. Evaluating the running game in practice can be challenging since there isn't live tackling, so my focus has been more on Henderson in the passing game. There have been signs of improvement in blitz pickup, including Henderson throwing a good block to keep Maye clean in Monday's session, while he wins occasional foot races to the flats and on verticals out of the backfield against linebackers. We'll have to wait and see if Henderson has improved as a ball carrier for when he sees live game action.

- WR Kyle Williams is trying to carve out a role in a crowded wide receiver room. Last week, Williams split two Colt defenders on a deep post route for a long completion from backup QB Tommy DeVito. He then followed that up with consistent separation in Thursday night's preseason game. From this perspective, Williams is arguably the Patriots best separator on vertical routes and he has the team's best release package. The second-year wideout's unique skill set is valuable to this offense, as Vrabel said.

- C Jared Wilson's snap quickness and ability to block on the move have stood out. Wilson can reach on the line of scrimmage, get to the second level, and block in space on screens, with his athleticism shining now that he's uncovered more at center. He also had some good battles inside with Colts DT Grover Stewart, who is a difficult defender to match up against from a power standpoint. The early returns for Wilson at center have been positive.

- S Craig Woodson is following up his terrific playoff run by being a mainstay next to free-agent Kevin Byard in the back end of the Pats defense. Byard and Woodson look interchangeable in camp practices but I wonder if they'll get to the point where Woodson is the chess piece moving around the secondary while Byard ball-hawks as a deep safety. Woodson made a huge impact playing near the ball as a rookie and Byard led the league in INTs last season.

- DT Joshua Farmer has been noticeable as an interior run defender and has some decisive wins with a sudden two-hand swipe move in 1-on-1s. Farmer is vying for snaps behind top DTs Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, and Cory Durden. As of now, he has earned a role for himself on the roster, but it's hard to envision anyone unseating Williams, Barmore, and Durden.

- EDGE Bradyn Swinson has spoken openly about his weight loss (down 15 pounds to 255lbs) and maturity after redshirting his rookie season. The skill pass-rusher has flashed in 1-on-1s, especially on inside counters, and had a strong showing in the preseason opener (two pressures, batted pass, two run stops). That said, you don't notice him as much in 11-on-11s and he's still repping behind Jones, Jacas, and Ponder. Still, with more preseason performance like he had last week, Swinson could solidify his roster spot as a situational pass-rusher.

- K Andy Borregales's 2-for-5 performance in the preseason opener has led to some discussion about the Patriots second-year kicker. However, Borregales has been better in practice, bouncing back with a 6-for-6 performance on the "skinny" goal posts on Saturday and is 9-for-11 on the narrow posts over the last two practices (about half as wide as standard goal posts). He'll be a top storyline in Week 2 of the preseason.

- OT Marcus Bryant has had a good summer as he pushes first-rounder Caleb Lomu for backup reps at both tackle spots, with both Bryant and Lomu getting cracks at right tackle when 35-year-old starter Morgan Moses is load managing. Bryant has great size and is light enough on his feet to force rushers to go around the outside. His foot speed to run rushers by the QB at the top of the rush is inconsistent and sudden movement across his face can give Bryant trouble. But Bryant will likely make the roster as a top-four tackle.