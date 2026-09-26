Roster Analysis: TE Eli Raridon and S Craig Woodson make the trip, Patriots elevate two players for Sunday's Game vs. the Jaguars

The Pats still elevated Brown, who was with the team in training camp, as added insurance at safety. Brown was an early favorite to be the Patriots third safety in "big" nickel packages, which New England has featured often through two weeks. According to NextGen Stats, the Patriots have played 20.9% of their defensive snaps with three safeties on the field (11th in the NFL). Rather than playing base defense, the Pats are adding size to combat heavy offensive grouping by putting a third safety on the field rather than a cornerback.

Brown competed for the third safety role in camp but struggled in coverage, and the Patriots ultimately traded for S Jaylen Reed while Pettus remained in the mix until his ankle injury. Reed could have a larger role as a potential starter or third safety in "big" nickel depending on Woodson's status. Brown could then play on special teams, where Pettus was a core-four guy, while having experience as a "big" slot. The Jaguars play the second-highest rate of two-tight-end sets in the NFL, so it'll be interesting to see how New England matches their heavy groupings.

As for Pharms, the third-year pro played a special teams role for the Patriots when he dressed on game days last season, appearing on three different special teams units. Without Hutchins and Pettus, New England's depth in the kicking game took hits due to injuries over the last week. Pharms's elevation could be about filling snaps on special teams while he also flashed as an interior pass-rusher in the preseason.

New England continues to tinker with the roster following several early-season injuries to key starters A.J. Brown, Mike Onwenu, Dre'Mont Jones and others. With Jones ruled out, the Patriots, who still have an open roster spot on the 53-man roster, will need to declare five more players as inactive pre-game on Sunday.

The Patriots will then visit the Jaguars with kickoff at EverBank Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.