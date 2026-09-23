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Week 3 Injury Report: Patriots at Jaguars

The New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 3 game.

Sep 23, 2026 at 04:17 PM
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New England Patriots
Injury Report 2026

The New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 3 game.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2026

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Quintayvious Hutchins - Knee
DT DaQuan Jones - Not Injury Related / Personal
LB Dre'Mont Jones - Shoulder
S Craig Woodson - Shoulder

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
T Dametrious Crownover - Knee
FB Reggie Gilliam - Knee
T Morgan Moses - Foot
TE Eli Raridon - Thigh
S Brenden Schooler - Back

FULL PARTICIPATION
CB Carlton Davis III - Neck

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JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB LeQuint Allen Jr. - Hip
OL Robert Hainsey - Elbow, Groin
DT DaVon Hamilton - Back
WR Jakobi Meyers - Thumb
OL Cole Van Lanen - Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION
CB Christian Braswell - Knee

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

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